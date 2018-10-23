A minimalist JavaScript Util library with a largely Lodash-compatible API.
npm i min-util
var _ = require('min-util')
Inspired by lodash and underscore
min-util (~4kb gzipped)
Lodash is ~24kb gzipped
Try in console, exports as
_
Check Unit Tests
_.each ->
forEach
_.map
_.filter
_.some
_.every
_.reduce
_.reject
_.invoke
_.findIndex
_.find
_.slice
_.indexOf
_.includes
_.uniq
_.uniqBy
_.flatten
_.union
_.sample
_.sampleSize
_.shuffle
_.difference
_.without
_.rest
_.compact
_.size
_.first
_.last
_.groupBy
_.partition
_.range
_.pullAt
_.remove
_.fill
_.nth
_.keys
_.forIn
_.extend
_.defaults
_.values
_.pick
_.functions
_.only
_.mapKeys
_.mapObject
_.create
_.has
_.get
_.set
_.isMatch
_.toPlainObject
_.invert
_.bind
_.once
_.memoize
_.throttle
_.debounce
_.delay
_.after
_.before
_.curry
_.wrap
_.negate
_.trim
_.split
_.toLower
_.toUpper
_.toString
_.camelCase
_.capitalize
_.upperFirst
_.lowerFirst
_.startsWith
_.endsWith
_.repeat
_.padLeft
_.padRight
_.template not support templateSettings
_.noop
_.now
_.chain
_.value
_.constant
_.identity
_.mixin
_.inherits
_.random
_.uniqueId
_.isString
_.isArray
_.isArrayLike
_.isBoolean
_.isElement
_.isEmpty
_.isFunction
_.isInteger
_.isNaN
_.isNumber
_.isObject
_.isPlainObject
_.isRegExp
_.isUndefined
_.is equals min-is
assert(_.is.arraylike({0: 'foo', length: 1}))
IE6+