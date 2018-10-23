A minimalist JavaScript Util library with a largely Lodash-compatible API.

Installation

npm i min-util

Usage

var _ = require ( 'min-util' )

Inspired by lodash and underscore

Very Small Size

min-util (~4kb gzipped)

Lodash is ~24kb gzipped

Try in Browser

Try in console, exports as _

Check Unit Tests

Api

Array like

_.each -> forEach

-> _.map

_.filter

_.some

_.every

_.reduce

_.reject

_.invoke

_.findIndex

_.find

_.slice

_.indexOf

_.includes

_.uniq

_.uniqBy

_.flatten

_.union

_.sample

_.sampleSize

_.shuffle

_.difference

_.without

_.rest

_.compact

_.size

_.first

_.last

_.groupBy

_.partition

_.range

_.pullAt

_.remove

_.fill

_.nth

Object

_.keys

_.forIn

_.extend

_.defaults

_.values

_.pick

_.functions

_.only

_.mapKeys

_.mapObject

_.create

_.has

_.get

_.set

_.isMatch

_.toPlainObject

_.size

_.invert

Function

_.bind

_.once

_.memoize

_.throttle

_.debounce

_.delay

_.after

_.before

_.curry

_.wrap

_.negate

String

_.trim

_.split

_.indexOf

_.slice

_.toLower

_.toUpper

_.toString

_.camelCase

_.capitalize

_.upperFirst

_.lowerFirst

_.includes

_.size

_.startsWith

_.endsWith

_.repeat

_.padLeft

_.padRight

_.template not support templateSettings

Utility

_.noop

_.now

_.chain

_.value

_.constant

_.identity

_.mixin

_.inherits

_.random

_.uniqueId

Lang

_.isString

_.isArray

_.isArrayLike

_.isBoolean

_.isElement

_.isEmpty

_.isFunction

_.isInteger

_.isNaN

_.isNumber

_.isObject

_.isPlainObject

_.isRegExp

_.isUndefined

More Check

_.is equals min-is

assert(_.is.arraylike({ 0 : 'foo' , length : 1 }))

Platform Support

all browsers even IE6+

node.js

