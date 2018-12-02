Database on JavaScript

Storing and structuring your application data on JavaScript.

Providing a standard Store Interface and Redis-like API that you can use in wherever.

Chinese version

Installation

Loading via script tag:

< script style = "text/javascript" src = "/path/to/script/min.js" >

With node previously installed:

npm install min

Basic Usage

Common key-value via such as SET , GET , etc.

min.set( 'foo' , 'bar' ) .then( () => min.get( 'foo' )) .then( value => console .log(value)) .catch( err => console .error(err))

Basic commands

set Set the value of a key (key, value)

Set the value of a key setnx Set the value of a key, only if the key does not exist (key, value)

Set the value of a key, only if the key does not exist setex Set the value and expiration of a key (key, seconds, value)

Set the value and expiration of a key psetex Set the value and expiration in milliseconds of a key (key, millseconds, value)

Set the value and expiration in milliseconds of a key mset Set multiple keys to multiple values (plainObject)

Set multiple keys to multiple values msetnx Set multiple keys to multiple values, only if none of the keys exist (plainObject)

Set multiple keys to multiple values, only if none of the keys exist append Append a value to a key (key, value)

Append a value to a key get Get the value of a key (key)

Get the value of a key mget Get the values of a set of keys (keys)

Get the values of a set of keys getset Set the value of a key and return its old value (key, value)

Set the value of a key and return its old value strlen Get the length of a key (key)

Get the length of a key incr Increment the integer value of a key by one (key)

Increment the integer value of a key by one incrby Increment the integer value of a key by the given amount (key, increment)

Increment the integer value of a key by the given amount incrbyfloat Increment the float value of a key by the given amount (key, increment)

Hash, List, Set, Sorted Set

Maybe you can get the way by browsing Redis Commands. XD

Sweet

Anymore else? How about MULTI ?

min.multi() .incr( 'msg-seq' ) .incr( 'msg-seq' ) .incr( 'msg-seq' ) .exec() .then( results => console .log(results)) .catch( err => console .error(err))

SWEET! Let's run to Harmony(ES2015)!

async _ => { var userId = await min.incr( 'users:id:seq' ) await min.hmset( `user: ${userId} ` , { name : 'Will Wen Gunn' , sign : 'iwillwen' , homepage : 'http://lifemap.in' }) await min.sadd( `user: ${userId} :msgs` , 'Welcome' ) }

Support multiple databases:

var Min = min.fork() Min.set( 'foo' , 'bar' ) .then( ) .catch( )

Contributing

Contribution is welcome.There are more than one way to contribute, and I will appreciate any way you choose.

tell your friends about iwillwen/mindb, let MinDB to be known

discuss MinDB, and submit bugs with github issues

send patch with github pull request

donate MinDB

Donate

Because of the Alipay donate page service had been stopped so if you want to support our job, please transfer to my Alipay account(willwengunn@gmail.com) manually. Thanks. PayPal is welcome too: willwengunn@gmail.com

We recommend you to use git-flow to make a patch.

Hint:

git flow feature start [featurename] git add . git commit -m 'new feature description' git flow feature finish [featurename]

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2019 Will Wen Gunn(willwengunn@gmail.com) All rights reserved.

MIT License

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.