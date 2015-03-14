Visit the Mimosa Website for all sorts of Mimosa documentation goodness.

Quick Start

There are a ton of docs on the site to get you started, but here's a quick start.

Install node.js. A .10 version.

version. npm install -g mimosa

mimosa new testproject

Follow the prompts to choose some assets

cd testproject

mimosa watch -s

http://localhost:3000

Now you are ready to rock!

Maybe you want to start with something other than an empty app? Maybe you want to start with a preconfigured Ember app for instance?

mimosa skel:list

That will get you a list of the skeletons currently available for Mimosa that might help jumpstart your app.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 David Bashford

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.