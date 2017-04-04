Mimik is a behavior-driven testing framework and UI automation platform. Similar to Cucumber, it enables Agile story-writing allowing all stakeholders to describe how software should behave in natural language.
Mimik focuses on simplicity and brings excitement to test writing. Tests follow a simple text structure to describe domain-specific behavior. This text structure is known as Guerkin:
Feature: Login
In order to access the application
As a registered user
I need to be able to log in
Scenario: Successful login
Given I am a registered user
When I enter my credentials and submit the login form
Then I should see a welcome page
Mimik is built on top of some of the best open source projects available:
Mocha: BDD Testing framework.
Yadda: Advanced BDD and Gherkin Given/When/Then parser.
Chai: Assertion library.
Selenium: Webdriver based browser automation.
Installation
Quick Start
Documentation
Command Usage
Examples
Contributing
Maintainer
License
Node.js and NPM are required in order to install Mimik. NPM is packaged with Node.js, so it's typically installed as well. If not, you can still install it separately.
npm install mimik -g
The flag
-g ensures that the mimik command is installed and accessible globally.
Create a folder structure for your test project as follows:
tests
├─ features
└─ steps
Note: This structure is generally recommended, but not required.
Features are the primary building blocks in Mimik. Here you describe the feature you want to test. Features will contain a title, an optional description to outline the business benefits and goals. A feature will be followed by one or multiple scenarios. Each scenario will contain a series of given/when/then steps.
create the file
features/login.feature and add the following content to it.
Feature: Login
In order to access my account on Github
As a registered user
I need to be able to log in
Scenario: Successful login
Given I am a registered user
When I go to github.com
And I enter my credentials and submit the login form
Then I should see a welcome page
Run the following command to generate an empty step definition file template.
cd tests
mimik generate features/login.feature
An interactive menu will guide you through the process. Select the option to save output to a file when prompted, as follows:
Feature file: tests/functional/features/todomvc.feature
Press Ctrl+C to abort
Choose output
1. javascript (default)
2. coffeescript
› javascript
Specify the feature file language
1. English (default)
2. French
3. Norwegian
4. Polish
5. Spanish
› English
Generate output
1. Display output (default)
2. Save to a file
› Save to a file
Specify a path:
tests/steps/login-steps.js (default)
› Saving to tests/steps/login-steps.js
The generated step definition file should look like this:
// Given I am a registered user
Given(/I am a registered user/, function(done) {
done();
});
// When I go to github.com
When(/I go to github.com/, function(done) {
done();
});
// And I enter my credentials and submit the login form
And(/I enter my credentials and submit the login form/, function(done) {
done();
});
// Then I should see a welcome page
Then(/I should see a welcome page/, function(done) {
done();
});
We will edit the generated files further down. For now, let's run the feature as is.
Now that the feature is defined and the corresponding step definition file is generated, go ahead and run mimik from the
tests folder.
mimik run
If all the steps above were executed properly, you will get the following output (output is colored):
Found 1 feature
----------------------------------------------------------
Feature: Login #tests/features/login.feature
Tested in firefox
Scenario: Successful login
✓ Given I am a registered user
✓ When I go to github.com
✓ And I enter my credentials and submit the login form
✓ Then I should see a welcome page
---------- ----------- ------------- -------- --------- --------
Features Scenarios Total Steps Passed Skipped Failed
---------- ----------- ------------- -------- --------- --------
1 1 4 ✓ 4 0 0
Completed 1 feature in 1.37s
You can access the full documentation here.
Usage: mimik [options] [command]
Commands:
run run feature tests found in the [target] path
watch watch for file changes in the [target] path, then run feature tests
generate generate step definition templates for the specified feature file <path>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-c, --config <path> specify an external config file
-b, --browsers <names> comma-delimited <names> of local browsers to use (chrome|firefox|ie|safari|phantomjs)
-m, --match <pattern> only run features matching <pattern>
--match-invert inverts --match results
-T, --tags <names> only run feature tests annotated with one of the comma-delimited tag <names>
-E, --exclude-tags <names> exclude feature tests annotated with one of the comma-delimited tag <names>
-t, --timeout <ms> set per-test timeout in milliseconds [10000]
-s, --slow <ms> `slow` test threshold in milliseconds [5000]
-f, --failfast stop running tests on the first encoutered failure or timeout
--test-strategy <name> `test` runs various tests in parallel. `browser` runs each test against mutiple browsers [test]
--reporters <names> comma-delimited report <names> to enable. available options: junit,html
--report-path <path> path for the generated reports
--rerun <path> rerun failed tests recorded in `failed.dat` from the last test run
--debug enable debug logging
--log <path> output a log file to filename
Run mimik [command] --help to see description and available options for a particular command
Usage: watch [options] [path ...]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-d, --watch-delay <ms> Buffers multiple changes into a single run using a delay in milliseconds [500]
Usage: wdlauncher [command]
Commands:
start start the selenium standalone server
install install or update missing selenium driver binaries
status display the current available driver binaries
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
--output <path> path to the location of the binaries
-p,--port <num> optional port for the selenium standalone server
--auto-install auto install missing binaries before starting the selenium server
--overwrite force download existing binaries
--debug enable debug logging
--log <path> path including file name to create a file log
See the examples folder.
See here.
MIT. See LICENSE-MIT.