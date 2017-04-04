Introduction

Mimik is a behavior-driven testing framework and UI automation platform. Similar to Cucumber, it enables Agile story-writing allowing all stakeholders to describe how software should behave in natural language.

Mimik focuses on simplicity and brings excitement to test writing. Tests follow a simple text structure to describe domain-specific behavior. This text structure is known as Guerkin:

Feature: Login In order to access the application As a registered user I need to be able to log in Scenario: Successful login Given I am a registered user When I enter my credentials and submit the login form Then I should see a welcome page

Mimik is built on top of some of the best open source projects available:

Mocha: BDD Testing framework.

Yadda: Advanced BDD and Gherkin Given/When/Then parser.

Chai: Assertion library.

Selenium: Webdriver based browser automation.

Main Features

BDD / Cucumber style, Feature based testing

Supports features written in multiple languages

Supports both Javascript and Coffeescript source files.

Unit and Functional Testing

Generate test source files "step definitions" automatically

Watch for file changes and run specific tests automatically

Supports multiple parallel test strategies

Supports cross-browser testing

Run functional tests on local browsers or cloud-based services

Rich HTML5 reports

Jira and Testrail integration

Install and run selenium drivers automatically.

More: views, junit output, annotation support, filtering by annotations,

Lastly, it's Free!

Installation

Quick Start

Documentation

Command Usage

Examples

Contributing

Maintainer

License

Installation

Node.js and NPM are required in order to install Mimik. NPM is packaged with Node.js, so it's typically installed as well. If not, you can still install it separately.

npm install mimik -g

The flag -g ensures that the mimik command is installed and accessible globally.

Quick Start

Create a folder structure for your test project as follows:

tests ├─ features └─ steps

Note: This structure is generally recommended, but not required.

Define your Feature

Features are the primary building blocks in Mimik. Here you describe the feature you want to test. Features will contain a title, an optional description to outline the business benefits and goals. A feature will be followed by one or multiple scenarios. Each scenario will contain a series of given/when/then steps.

create the file features/login.feature and add the following content to it.

Feature: Login In order to access my account on Github As a registered user I need to be able to log in Scenario: Successful login Given I am a registered user When I go to github.com And I enter my credentials and submit the login form Then I should see a welcome page

Generate the Step Definitions

Run the following command to generate an empty step definition file template.

cd tests mimik generate features/login.feature

An interactive menu will guide you through the process. Select the option to save output to a file when prompted, as follows:

Feature file: tests/functional/features/todomvc.feature Press Ctrl+C to abort Choose output 1. javascript ( default ) 2. coffeescript › javascript Specify the feature file language 1. English ( default ) 2. French 3. Norwegian 4. Polish 5. Spanish › English Generate output 1. Display output ( default ) 2. Save to a file › Save to a file Specify a path : tests/steps/ login -steps.js ( default ) › Saving to tests/steps/ login -steps.js

The generated step definition file should look like this:

Given( /I am a registered user/ , function ( done ) { done(); }); When( /I go to github.com/ , function ( done ) { done(); }); And( /I enter my credentials and submit the login form/ , function ( done ) { done(); }); Then( /I should see a welcome page/ , function ( done ) { done(); });

We will edit the generated files further down. For now, let's run the feature as is.

Run Mimik

Now that the feature is defined and the corresponding step definition file is generated, go ahead and run mimik from the tests folder.

mimik run

If all the steps above were executed properly, you will get the following output (output is colored):

Found 1 feature ---------------------------------------------------------- Feature: Login Tested in firefox Scenario: Successful login ✓ Given I am a registered user ✓ When I go to github.com ✓ And I enter my credentials and submit the login form ✓ Then I should see a welcome page ---------- ----------- ------------- -------- --------- -------- Features Scenarios Total Steps Passed Skipped Failed ---------- ----------- ------------- -------- --------- -------- 1 1 4 ✓ 4 0 0 Completed 1 feature in 1. 37s

TBD

Documentation

You can access the full documentation here.

Command Usage

The Mimik command

Usage: mimik [options] [command] Commands: run run feature tests found in the [target] path watch watch for file changes in the [target] path, then run feature tests generate generate step definition templates for the specified feature file <path> Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - c, --config <path> specify an external config file - b, --browsers <names> comma-delimited <names> of local browsers to use (chrome |firefox| ie |safari| phantomjs) - m, --match <pattern> only run features matching <pattern> - -match-invert inverts --match results - T, --tags <names> only run feature tests annotated with one of the comma-delimited tag <names> - E, --exclude-tags <names> exclude feature tests annotated with one of the comma-delimited tag <names> - t, --timeout <ms> set per-test timeout in milliseconds [ 10000 ] - s, --slow <ms> `slow` test threshold in milliseconds [ 5000 ] - f, --failfast stop running tests on the first encoutered failure or timeout - -test-strategy <name> `test` runs various tests in parallel. `browser` runs each test against mutiple browsers [test] - -reporters <names> comma-delimited report <names> to enable. available options: junit,html - -report-path <path> path for the generated reports - -rerun <path> rerun failed tests recorded in `failed.dat` from the last test run - -debug enable debug logging - -log <path> output a log file to filename Run mimik [command] --help to see description and available options for a particular command

Options for the watch command

Usage : watch [options] [path ...] Options : -h , --help output usage information -d , --watch-delay < ms > Buffers multiple changes into a single run using a delay in milliseconds [500]

The Selenium Launcher command

Usage : wdlauncher [command] Commands: start start the selenium standalone server install install or update missing selenium driver binaries status display the current available driver binaries Options: -h, --help output usage information --output <path> path to the location of the binaries -p,--port <num> optional port for the selenium standalone server --auto-install auto install missing binaries before starting the selenium server --overwrite force download existing binaries -- debug enable debug logging --log <path> path including file name to create a file log

Examples

See the examples folder.

Contributing

See here.

Maintainer

Simo Moujami

License

MIT. See LICENSE-MIT.