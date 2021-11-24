openbase logo
mimeparser

by emailjs
0.3.8 (see all)

Parse a mime tree, no magic included.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
Moved to emailjs-mime-parser

Readme

emailjs-mime-parser

HELP WANTED

Felix is not actively maintaining this library anymore. But this is the only IMAP client for JS that I am aware of, so I feel this library still has its value. Please let me know if you're interested in helping out, either via email or open an issue about that.

The work that's on the horizon is:

  • Adding features as per requests
  • Refactor to allow streaming and cut down memory consumption
  • Stay up to date with developments in the IMAP protocol
  • Maintenance of the other related emailjs libraries
  • Maintenance and update of emailjs.org

Greenkeeper badge Build Status JavaScript Style Guide ES6+ License: MIT

Parse a mime tree, no magic included. This is supposed to be a "low level" mime parsing module. No magic is performed on the data (eg. no joining HTML parts etc.). All body data is emitted out as Typed Arrays, so no need to perform any base64 or quoted printable decoding by yourself. Text parts are decoded to UTF-8 if needed. In addition, line terminators are preserved which permits the functionality of verifying a message signature.

Usage

npm install --save emailjs-mime-parser

import parse from 'emailjs-mime-parser'

parse(String) -> MimeNode

MimeNode

A MimeNode represents a MIME tree.

MimeNode
|
+----> childNodes -> [MimeNode]
+----> content -> Uint8Array
+----> bodyStructure -> String

MimeNode.childNodes -> [MimeNode]

The child MIME nodes are stored in the childNodes array.

MimeNode.content -> Uint8Array

The content of the specific node is stored in this.content as Uint8Array. All body data is emitted as Typed Arrays, so no need to perform any base64 or quoted printable decoding by yourself. Text parts are decoded to UTF-8 if needed.

message/rfc822 is automatically parsed if the mime part does not have a Content-Disposition: attachment header, otherwise it will be emitted as a regular attachment (as one long Uint8Array value).

MimeNode.bodyStructure -> String

Bodystructure is the original raw message stripped of bodies and multipart preambles. MIME stores like to store the bodystructure of MIME content in raw (loss-less) form, to later run through a MIME parser to answer IMAP or WebDAV type queries.

License

The MIT license

Copyright (c) 2013 Andris Reinman

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

