This module provides basic functions for handling mime-types. It can handle matching mime-types against a list of media-ranges. See section 14.1 of the HTTP specification [RFC 2616] for a complete explanation.

http://www.w3.org/Protocols/rfc2616/rfc2616-sec14.html#sec14.1

A port to JavaScript of Joe Gregorio's MIME-Type Parser:

http://code.google.com/p/mimeparse/

Ported by J. Chris Anderson jchris@apache.org, targeting the Spidermonkey runtime.

Ported to Chiron, Narwhal, Node by Kris Kowal.

http://github.com/kriskowal/mimeparse

Installation

Install <http://github.com/isaacs/npm> npm install mimeparse

The API

parseMimeType(mimeType)

Carves up a mime- type and returns an Array of the [ type , subtype, params] where "params" is a Hash of all the parameters for the media range. For example, the media range "application/xhtml;q=0.5" would get parsed into:: [ "application" , "xhtml" , { "q" : "0.5" }]

parseMediaRange(range)

Carves up a media range and returns an Array of the [ type , subtype, params] where "params" is a Object with all the parameters for the media range. For example, the media range "application/*;q=0.5" would get parsed into:: [ "application" , "*" , { "q" : "0.5" }] In addition this function also guarantees that there is a value for " q " in the params dictionary , filling it in with a proper default if necessary .

fitnessAndQualityParsed(mimeType, parsedRanges)

Find the best match for a given mime- type against a list of media_ranges that have already been parsed by parseMediaRange(). Returns an array of the fitness value and the value of the 'q' quality parameter of the best match, or ( -1 , 0 ) if no match was found . Just as for qualityParsed(), 'parsed_ranges' must be a list of parsed media ranges.

qualityParsed(mimeType, parsedRanges)

Find the best match for a given mime- type against a list of media_ranges that have already been parsed by parseMediaRange(). Returns the 'q' quality parameter of the best match, 0 if no match was found . This function bahaves the same as quality() except that 'parsedRanges' must be a list of parsed media ranges.

quality(mimeType, ranges)

Returns the quality 'q' of a mime- type when compared against the media-ranges in ranges. For example:: >>> quality( 'text/html' , 'text/*;q=0.3, text/html;q=0.7, text/html;level=1, text/html;level=2;q=0.4, *\/*;q=0.5' ) 0.7

bestMatch(supported, header)