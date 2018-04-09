openbase logo
Readme

Miment

Miment is an aero-weigh time library (~1KB minified) but get things done efficiently.

Build Status Badge Size Version LICENSE

Why

Moment is an extraordinary time library that almost covers everything you need, with a massive (200KB+) size. Suppose 90% of its daily usage can be fulfilled within 1% codebase, this tradeoff can be worthwhile. So there comes miment as "mini-moment".

Install

For NPM environment:

npm i miment

Import into codebase and go:

import miment from 'miment'
miment().format('YYYY/MM/DD hh-mm-ss SSS') // 2018/04/09 23-49-36 568

For browser usage, simply include ./dist/miment.min.js:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/miment/dist/miment.min.js"></script>
<script>
  miment().format('YYYY/MM/DD hh-mm-ss SSS') // 2018/04/09 23-49-36 568
</script>

Walkthrough

Format Time

For most daily usage, format is what you need:

miment().format() // 2018-04-09 23:49:36
miment().format('YYYY/MM/DD hh-mm-ss SSS') // 2018/04/09 23-49-36 568
miment().format('YYYY年MM月DD日 星期WW') // 2018年04月09日 星期一
miment().format('YYYY年MM月DD日 星期ww') // 2018年04月09日 星期1 *周日对应星期0*

What if you only what to get a date field?

miment().format('YYYY') // '2018'
miment().format('MM') // '04'
miment().format('DD') // '09'
// ...

For JSON format, miment().json() yields:

{
  "year": 2018,
  "month": 4,
  "date": 11,
  "hour": 8,
  "minute": 57,
  "second": 41,
  "day": 3,
  "millisecond": 87
}

For other output formats, you can have miment().stamp() for timestamp, and miment().daysInMonth() for days count in corresponding month.

Calculate Time

What's the date 10 days after? add is what you need:

miment().add(1,'DD') // next day
miment().add(1, 'YYYY').add(2, 'MM').add(-3, 'DD') // chaining
miment().add(-1,'ww') // date last week
miment().add(500,SSS) // add 500ms

Remember not to chain add() after format(), since format() returns string instead of miment instance:

miment().add(1, 'DD').format().add(1, 'DD') // Error!

How to count distance between 2 dates? You have distance:

miment().distance('2018-04-11 00:00:00')
// Thu Jan 08 1970 21:04:50 GMT+0800 (CST)

By default the instance returned by distance is resolved as unix timestamp relative to 1970 "epoch". In this case, use second argument for format API on formatting:

miment().distance(1523408529932).format('YYYY/MM/DD')
// wrong: '1970/01/08'

miment().distance('2018-04-11 00:00:00').format('YYYY/MM/DD', true)
// correct: '0/00/07'

For other common calculation, see reference.

Reference

Factory

miment

miment(string?|Date?) => Miment

For miment instance methods, there are basically 3 kinds of methods available:

  • Chainable methods returning Miment instance, e.g., add and distance.
  • Unchainable methods returning computed values, e.g., format and json.
  • Methods inherited from native Date model.

Chainable

add

add(amount: number, unit: string) => Miment

Get Miment object with offset date added.

miment().add(1, 'DD')
miment().add(1, 'YYYY').add(2, 'MM').add(-3, 'DD')
miment().add(-1, 'ww')
miment().add(500,SSS)

distance

distance(dt: Miment|Date|string, dt2: Miment?|Date?|string?) => Miment

Get Miment object measuring distance between two dates. If only one argument is provided, it returns distance between that time and current time.

To get the formatted result, please format it with the second true flag.

miment().distance('2018-04-10 00:00:00')
// Mon Dec 29 1969 22:11:51 GMT+0800 (CST)

miment().distance(1523408529932)
// Wed Dec 31 1969 07:13:47 GMT+0800 (CST)

miment().distance('2018-04-10 00:00:00', new Date())
// Mon Dec 29 1969 22:11:13 GMT+0800 (CST)

miment().distance('2018-04-10 00:00:00', '2018-04-11 00:00:00')
// Mon Dec 29 1969 22:10:46 GMT+0800 (CST)

firstDayOfWeek

firstDayOfWeek() => Miment

Get Miment object representing first day (Sunday) of the week. For other weekday, simply chaining it with add.

miment().firstDayOfWeek()
// Sun Apr 08 2018 11:27:55 GMT+0800 (CST)

miment().firstDayOfWeek().format()
// 2018-04-08 11:27:55

firstDay

firstDay() => Miment

Get Miment object representing first day of the month.

miment().firstDay()
// Sun Apr 01 2018 00:00:00 GMT+0800 (CST)

miment().firstDay().format()
// 2018-04-01 00:00:00

lastDay

firstDay() => Miment

Get Miment object representing last day of the month.

miment().lastDay()           // Mon Apr 30 2018 00:00:00 GMT+0800 (CST)
miment().lastDay().format()  // 2018-04-30 00:00:00

Computed

format

format(formatter: string?, distance: boolean) => string

Format Miment into string. Support combination of following formats: "YYYY MM DD hh mm ss SSS ww WW". Pass distance flag as true if you are formatting results from distance().

json

json() => Object

Get JSON object for date fields.

{
  "year": 2018,
  "month": 4,
  "date": 11,
  "hour": 8,
  "minute": 57,
  "second": 41,
  "day": 3,
  "millisecond": 87
}

stamp

stamp() => number

Get timestamp of Miment object.

Date API

All Date instance APIs are inherited. For now it's not recommended to use it since they're unchainable.

License

MIT

Please star this repo if you like, and feel free to submit issues, thanks!

