Miment is an aero-weigh time library (~1KB minified) but get things done efficiently.
Moment is an extraordinary time library that almost covers everything you need, with a massive (200KB+) size. Suppose 90% of its daily usage can be fulfilled within 1% codebase, this tradeoff can be worthwhile. So there comes miment as "mini-moment".
For NPM environment:
npm i miment
Import into codebase and go:
import miment from 'miment'
miment().format('YYYY/MM/DD hh-mm-ss SSS') // 2018/04/09 23-49-36 568
For browser usage, simply include
./dist/miment.min.js:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/miment/dist/miment.min.js"></script>
<script>
miment().format('YYYY/MM/DD hh-mm-ss SSS') // 2018/04/09 23-49-36 568
</script>
For most daily usage,
format is what you need:
miment().format() // 2018-04-09 23:49:36
miment().format('YYYY/MM/DD hh-mm-ss SSS') // 2018/04/09 23-49-36 568
miment().format('YYYY年MM月DD日 星期WW') // 2018年04月09日 星期一
miment().format('YYYY年MM月DD日 星期ww') // 2018年04月09日 星期1 *周日对应星期0*
What if you only what to get a date field?
miment().format('YYYY') // '2018'
miment().format('MM') // '04'
miment().format('DD') // '09'
// ...
For JSON format,
miment().json() yields:
{
"year": 2018,
"month": 4,
"date": 11,
"hour": 8,
"minute": 57,
"second": 41,
"day": 3,
"millisecond": 87
}
For other output formats, you can have
miment().stamp() for timestamp, and
miment().daysInMonth() for days count in corresponding month.
What's the date 10 days after?
add is what you need:
miment().add(1,'DD') // next day
miment().add(1, 'YYYY').add(2, 'MM').add(-3, 'DD') // chaining
miment().add(-1,'ww') // date last week
miment().add(500,SSS) // add 500ms
Remember not to chain
add() after
format(), since
format() returns string instead of miment instance:
miment().add(1, 'DD').format().add(1, 'DD') // Error!
How to count distance between 2 dates? You have
distance:
miment().distance('2018-04-11 00:00:00')
// Thu Jan 08 1970 21:04:50 GMT+0800 (CST)
By default the instance returned by
distance is resolved as unix timestamp relative to 1970 "epoch". In this case, use second argument for
format API on formatting:
miment().distance(1523408529932).format('YYYY/MM/DD')
// wrong: '1970/01/08'
miment().distance('2018-04-11 00:00:00').format('YYYY/MM/DD', true)
// correct: '0/00/07'
For other common calculation, see reference.
miment
miment(string?|Date?) => Miment
For miment instance methods, there are basically 3 kinds of methods available:
Miment instance, e.g.,
add and
distance.
format and
json.
Date model.
add
add(amount: number, unit: string) => Miment
Get
Miment object with offset date added.
miment().add(1, 'DD')
miment().add(1, 'YYYY').add(2, 'MM').add(-3, 'DD')
miment().add(-1, 'ww')
miment().add(500,SSS)
distance
distance(dt: Miment|Date|string, dt2: Miment?|Date?|string?) => Miment
Get
Miment object measuring distance between two dates. If only one argument is provided, it returns distance between that time and current time.
To get the formatted result, please
format it with the second
true flag.
miment().distance('2018-04-10 00:00:00')
// Mon Dec 29 1969 22:11:51 GMT+0800 (CST)
miment().distance(1523408529932)
// Wed Dec 31 1969 07:13:47 GMT+0800 (CST)
miment().distance('2018-04-10 00:00:00', new Date())
// Mon Dec 29 1969 22:11:13 GMT+0800 (CST)
miment().distance('2018-04-10 00:00:00', '2018-04-11 00:00:00')
// Mon Dec 29 1969 22:10:46 GMT+0800 (CST)
firstDayOfWeek
firstDayOfWeek() => Miment
Get
Miment object representing first day (Sunday) of the week. For other weekday, simply chaining it with
add.
miment().firstDayOfWeek()
// Sun Apr 08 2018 11:27:55 GMT+0800 (CST)
miment().firstDayOfWeek().format()
// 2018-04-08 11:27:55
firstDay
firstDay() => Miment
Get
Miment object representing first day of the month.
miment().firstDay()
// Sun Apr 01 2018 00:00:00 GMT+0800 (CST)
miment().firstDay().format()
// 2018-04-01 00:00:00
lastDay
firstDay() => Miment
Get
Miment object representing last day of the month.
miment().lastDay() // Mon Apr 30 2018 00:00:00 GMT+0800 (CST)
miment().lastDay().format() // 2018-04-30 00:00:00
format
format(formatter: string?, distance: boolean) => string
Format
Miment into string. Support combination of following formats: "YYYY MM DD hh mm ss SSS ww WW". Pass
distance flag as
true if you are formatting results from
distance().
json
json() => Object
Get JSON object for date fields.
{
"year": 2018,
"month": 4,
"date": 11,
"hour": 8,
"minute": 57,
"second": 41,
"day": 3,
"millisecond": 87
}
stamp
stamp() => number
Get timestamp of
Miment object.
All Date instance APIs are inherited. For now it's not recommended to use it since they're unchainable.
MIT
Please star this repo if you like, and feel free to submit issues, thanks!