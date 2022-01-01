MIME messages for JavaScript (RFC 2045 & 2046).

Suitable for parsing and generating MIME messages, allowing access to headers and body, including multipart messages such as:

From : Nathaniel Borenstein <nsb@bellcore.com> To : Ned Freed <ned@innosoft.com> Date : Sun, 21 Mar 1993 23:56:48 -0800 (PST) Subject : Sample message MIME-Version : 1.0 Content-type : multipart/mixed; boundary="simple boundary" This is implicitly typed plain US-ASCII text . It does NOT end with a linebreak. Content-type: text /plain; charset=us-ascii This is explicitly typed plain US-ASCII text . It DOES end with a linebreak.

NOTE: This library is not intended for mail parsing (there are tons of MIME related Node libraries for that). In fact, it does not deal with encodings different that UTF-8. The purpose of this library is to be used in pure browser/Node environments in which MIME messages are useful to transmit data.

Installation

npm:

$ npm install mimemessage --save

And then:

var mimemessage = require ( 'mimemessage' );

Browserified library

The browserified version of the library at dist/mimemessage.js exposes the global window.mimemessage module.

< script type = 'text/javascript' src = 'js/mimemessage.js' > </ script >

Usage Example

Let's build a complex multipart MIME message with the following content:

An HTML body.

An alternate plain text for those non HTML capable clients.

An attached PNG image named "mypicture.png" encoded in Base64.

var mimemessage = require ( 'mimemessage' ); var msg, alternateEntity, htmlEntity, plainEntity, pngEntity; msg = mimemessage.factory({ contentType : 'multipart/mixed' , body : [] }); msg.header( 'Message-ID' , '<1234qwerty>' ); alternateEntity = mimemessage.factory({ contentType : 'multipart/alternate' , body : [] }); htmlEntity = mimemessage.factory({ contentType : 'text/html;charset=utf-8' , body : '<p>This is the <strong>HTML</strong> version of the message.</p>' }); plainEntity = mimemessage.factory({ body : 'This is the plain text version of the message.' }); pngEntity = mimemessage.factory({ contentType : 'image/png' , contentTransferEncoding : 'base64' , body : 'fVkVvYassFAAAABQAAAAIAAAAbWltZXR5cG==' }); pngEntity.header( 'Content-Disposition' , 'attachment ;filename="mypicture.png"' ); alternateEntity.body.push(htmlEntity); alternateEntity.body.push(plainEntity); msg.body.push(alternateEntity); msg.body.push(pngEntity);

By calling msg.toString() it produces the following MIME formatted string:

Content-Type : multipart/mixed;boundary=92ckNGfS Message-Id : <1234qwerty> Content- Type : multipart/alternate;boundary=EVGuDPPT Content- Type : text /html;charset=utf -8 <p>This is the <strong>HTML</strong> version of the message.</p> Content- Type : text /plain;charset=utf -8 This is the plain text version of the message. Content- Type : image/png Content-Transfer- Encoding : base64 Content-Disposition: attachment ;filename="mypicture.png" fVkVvYassFAAAABQAAAAIAAAAbWltZXR5cG==

Documentation

You can read the full API documentation in the docs folder.

Debugging

The library includes the Node debug module. In order to enable debugging:

In Node set the DEBUG=mimemessage* environment variable before running the application, or set it at the top of the script:

process.env.DEBUG = 'mimemessage*' ;

In the browser run mimemessage.debug.enable('mimemessage*'); and reload the page. Note that the debugging settings are stored into the browser LocalStorage. To disable it run mimemessage.debug.disable('mimemessage*'); .

Author

Iñaki Baz Castillo at eFace2Face, inc.

License

MIT :)