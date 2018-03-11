All users of this project are urged to find an alternative as it is not maintained anymore. Read more here
mimelib is a collection of useful functions to deal with mime-encoded data.
Install with npm
npm install mimelib
var mimelib = require("mimelib");
Folds a long line according to the RFC 5322 http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc5322#section-2.1.1
mimelib.foldLine(str [, maxLength][, foldAnywhere][, afterSpace]) -> String
str (String): mime string that might need folding
maxLength (Number): max length for a line, defaults to 78
foldAnywhere (Boolean): can fold at any location (ie. in base64)
afterSpace (Boolean): If
true fold after the space
For example:
Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="----zzzz----"
will become
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="----zzzz----"
Encodes a string into mime encoded word format http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIME#Encoded-Word (see also
decodeMimeWord)
mimelib.encodeMimeWord = function(str [, encoding][, charset])
str (String): String to be encoded
encoding (String): Encoding Q for quoted printable or B (def.) for base64
charset (String): Charset to be used
For example:
See on õhin test
Becomes with UTF-8 and Quoted-printable encoding
=?UTF-8?Q?See_on_=C3=B5hin_test?=
Decodes a string from mime encoded word format (see also
encodeMimeWord)
mimelib.decodeMimeWord(str) -> String
str (String): String to be decoded
For example
mimelib.decodeMimeWord("=?UTF-8?Q?See_on_=C3=B5hin_test?=");
will become
See on õhin test
Encodes a string into Quoted-printable format (see also
decodeQuotedPrintable)
mimelib.encodeQuotedPrintable(str [, mimeWord][, charset]) -> String
str (String): String to be encoded into Quoted-printable
mimeWord (Boolean): Deprecated, has no effect, ignore it
charset (String): Destination charset, defaults to UTF-8
Decodes a string from Quoted-printable format (see also
encodeQuotedPrintable)
mimelib.decodeQuotedPrintable(str [, mimeWord][, charset]) -> String
str (String): String to be decoded
mimeWord (Boolean): Deprecated, has no effect, ignore it
charset (String): Charset to be used, defaults to UTF-8
Encodes a string into Base64 format. Base64 is mime-word safe (see also
decodeBase64)
mimelib.encodeBase64(str [, charset]) -> String
str (String): String to be encoded into Base64
charset (String): Destination charset, defaults to UTF-8
Decodes a string from Base64 format. Base64 is mime-word safe (see also
encodeBase64)
NB! Always returns UTF-8
mimelib.decodeBase64(str) -> String
str (String): String to be decoded from Base64
charset (String): Source charset, defaults to UTF-8
Parses header lines into an array of objects (see
parseHeaderLine)
mimelib.parseHeaders(headers) -> Array
headers (String): header section of the e-mail
Example:
var headers = [
"From: andris@node.ee",
"To: juulius@node.ee",
"To: juulius2@node.ee",
"Content-type: text/html;",
" charset=utf-8"
].join("\r\n");
mimelib.parseHeaders(headers);
Results in
{"from": [ 'andris@node.ee' ],
"to": [ 'juulius@node.ee', 'juulius2@node.ee' ],
"content-type": [ 'text/html; charset=utf-8' ] }
Parses names and addresses from a from, to, cc or bcc line
mimelib.parseAddresses(addresses) -> Array
addresses (String): string with comma separated e-mail addresses
Example:
var to = '"Andris Reinman" <andris@node.ee>, juulius@node.ee'
mimelib.parseAddresses(to);
Results in
[{ address: 'andris@node.ee', name: 'Andris Reinman' },
{ address: 'juulius@node.ee', name: false }]
Parses mime-words into UTF-8 strings
mimelib.parseMimeWords(str) -> String
str (String): string to be parsed, if includes any mime words, then these are converted to UTF-8 strings
For example:
mimelib.parseMimeWords("Hello: =?UTF-8?Q?See_on_=C3=B5hin_test?=");
Results in
"Hello: See on õhin test"
Parses a header line to search for additional parameters.
mimelib.parseHeaderLine(line) -> Object
line (String): a line from a message headers
For example:
mimelib.parseHeaderLine("text/plain; charset=utf-8")imelib
Results in
{"defaultValue": 'text/plain',
"charset": 'utf-8' }
NB! this feature is deprecated, use mime module instead to detect content types and extensions
mimelib.contentTypes is an object to provide content type strings for common
file extensions
mimelib.contentTypes["xls"]; // "application/vnd.ms-excel"
By default only iconv-lite support is bundled. If you need node-iconv support, you need to add it as an additional dependency for your project:
...,
"dependencies":{
"mimelib": "*",
"iconv": "*"
},
...
mimelib is licensed under the European Union Public License 1.1.