openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mn

mimelib-noiconv

by Andris Reinman
0.1.9 (see all)

Mime related functions for Node.JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NB! This project is deprecated

All users of this project are urged to find an alternative as it is not maintained anymore. Read more here

mimelib

mimelib is a collection of useful functions to deal with mime-encoded data.

Installation

Install with npm

npm install mimelib

Usage

var mimelib = require("mimelib");

Reference

foldLine

Folds a long line according to the RFC 5322 http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc5322#section-2.1.1

mimelib.foldLine(str [, maxLength][, foldAnywhere][, afterSpace]) -> String
  • str (String): mime string that might need folding
  • maxLength (Number): max length for a line, defaults to 78
  • foldAnywhere (Boolean): can fold at any location (ie. in base64)
  • afterSpace (Boolean): If true fold after the space

For example:

Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="----zzzz----"

will become

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
     boundary="----zzzz----"

encodeMimeWord

Encodes a string into mime encoded word format http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIME#Encoded-Word (see also decodeMimeWord)

mimelib.encodeMimeWord = function(str [, encoding][, charset])
  • str (String): String to be encoded
  • encoding (String): Encoding Q for quoted printable or B (def.) for base64
  • charset (String): Charset to be used

For example:

See on õhin test

Becomes with UTF-8 and Quoted-printable encoding

=?UTF-8?Q?See_on_=C3=B5hin_test?=

decodeMimeWord

Decodes a string from mime encoded word format (see also encodeMimeWord)

mimelib.decodeMimeWord(str) -> String
  • str (String): String to be decoded

For example

mimelib.decodeMimeWord("=?UTF-8?Q?See_on_=C3=B5hin_test?=");

will become

See on õhin test

encodeQuotedPrintable

Encodes a string into Quoted-printable format (see also decodeQuotedPrintable)

mimelib.encodeQuotedPrintable(str [, mimeWord][, charset]) -> String
  • str (String): String to be encoded into Quoted-printable
  • mimeWord (Boolean): Deprecated, has no effect, ignore it
  • charset (String): Destination charset, defaults to UTF-8

decodeQuotedPrintable

Decodes a string from Quoted-printable format (see also encodeQuotedPrintable)

mimelib.decodeQuotedPrintable(str [, mimeWord][, charset]) -> String
  • str (String): String to be decoded
  • mimeWord (Boolean): Deprecated, has no effect, ignore it
  • charset (String): Charset to be used, defaults to UTF-8

encodeBase64

Encodes a string into Base64 format. Base64 is mime-word safe (see also decodeBase64)

mimelib.encodeBase64(str [, charset]) -> String
  • str (String): String to be encoded into Base64
  • charset (String): Destination charset, defaults to UTF-8

decodeBase64

Decodes a string from Base64 format. Base64 is mime-word safe (see also encodeBase64)

NB! Always returns UTF-8

mimelib.decodeBase64(str) -> String
  • str (String): String to be decoded from Base64
  • charset (String): Source charset, defaults to UTF-8

parseHeaders

Parses header lines into an array of objects (see parseHeaderLine)

mimelib.parseHeaders(headers) -> Array
  • headers (String): header section of the e-mail

Example:

var headers = [
    "From: andris@node.ee",
    "To: juulius@node.ee",
    "To: juulius2@node.ee",
    "Content-type: text/html;",
    "    charset=utf-8"
    ].join("\r\n");
mimelib.parseHeaders(headers);

Results in 

{"from": [ 'andris@node.ee' ],
 "to": [ 'juulius@node.ee', 'juulius2@node.ee' ],
 "content-type": [ 'text/html;    charset=utf-8' ] }

parseAddresses

Parses names and addresses from a from, to, cc or bcc line

mimelib.parseAddresses(addresses) -> Array
  • addresses (String): string with comma separated e-mail addresses

Example:

var to = '"Andris Reinman" <andris@node.ee>, juulius@node.ee'
mimelib.parseAddresses(to);

Results in

[{ address: 'andris@node.ee', name: 'Andris Reinman' },
 { address: 'juulius@node.ee', name: false }]

parseMimeWords

Parses mime-words into UTF-8 strings

mimelib.parseMimeWords(str) -> String
  • str (String): string to be parsed, if includes any mime words, then these are converted to UTF-8 strings

For example:

mimelib.parseMimeWords("Hello: =?UTF-8?Q?See_on_=C3=B5hin_test?=");

Results in

"Hello: See on õhin test"

parseHeaderLine

Parses a header line to search for additional parameters.

mimelib.parseHeaderLine(line) -> Object
  • line (String): a line from a message headers

For example:

mimelib.parseHeaderLine("text/plain; charset=utf-8")imelib

Results in

{"defaultValue": 'text/plain',
 "charset": 'utf-8' }

contentTypes

NB! this feature is deprecated, use mime module instead to detect content types and extensions

mimelib.contentTypes is an object to provide content type strings for common file extensions

mimelib.contentTypes["xls"]; // "application/vnd.ms-excel"

iconv support

By default only iconv-lite support is bundled. If you need node-iconv support, you need to add it as an additional dependency for your project:

...,
"dependencies":{
    "mimelib": "*",
    "iconv": "*"
},
...

License

mimelib is licensed under the European Union Public License 1.1.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial