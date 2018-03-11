NB! This project is deprecated

All users of this project are urged to find an alternative as it is not maintained anymore. Read more here

mimelib

mimelib is a collection of useful functions to deal with mime-encoded data.

Installation

Install with npm

npm install mimelib

Usage

var mimelib = require ( "mimelib" );

Reference

foldLine

Folds a long line according to the RFC 5322 http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc5322#section-2.1.1

mimelib .foldLine ( str [, maxLength] [, foldAnywhere] [, afterSpace] ) - > String

str (String): mime string that might need folding

(String): mime string that might need folding maxLength (Number): max length for a line, defaults to 78

(Number): max length for a line, defaults to 78 foldAnywhere (Boolean): can fold at any location (ie. in base64)

(Boolean): can fold at any location (ie. in base64) afterSpace (Boolean): If true fold after the space

For example:

Content- Type : multipart/alternative; boundary="----zzzz----"

will become

Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary= "----zzzz----"

encodeMimeWord

Encodes a string into mime encoded word format http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIME#Encoded-Word (see also decodeMimeWord )

mimelib.encodeMimeWord = function(str [, encoding][, charset])

str (String): String to be encoded

(String): String to be encoded encoding (String): Encoding Q for quoted printable or B (def.) for base64

(String): Encoding Q for quoted printable or B (def.) for base64 charset (String): Charset to be used

For example:

See on õhin test

Becomes with UTF-8 and Quoted-printable encoding

=? UTF - 8 ? Q? See_on_ = C3 = B5hin_test? =

decodeMimeWord

Decodes a string from mime encoded word format (see also encodeMimeWord )

mimelib .decodeMimeWord ( str ) - > String

str (String): String to be decoded

For example

mimelib .decodeMimeWord ( "=?UTF-8?Q?See_on_=C3=B5hin_test?=" );

will become

See on õhin test

encodeQuotedPrintable

Encodes a string into Quoted-printable format (see also decodeQuotedPrintable )

mimelib .encodeQuotedPrintable ( str [, mimeWord] [, charset] ) - > String

str (String): String to be encoded into Quoted-printable

(String): String to be encoded into Quoted-printable mimeWord (Boolean): Deprecated, has no effect, ignore it

(Boolean): Deprecated, has no effect, ignore it charset (String): Destination charset, defaults to UTF-8

decodeQuotedPrintable

Decodes a string from Quoted-printable format (see also encodeQuotedPrintable )

mimelib .decodeQuotedPrintable ( str [, mimeWord] [, charset] ) - > String

str (String): String to be decoded

(String): String to be decoded mimeWord (Boolean): Deprecated, has no effect, ignore it

(Boolean): Deprecated, has no effect, ignore it charset (String): Charset to be used, defaults to UTF-8

encodeBase64

Encodes a string into Base64 format. Base64 is mime-word safe (see also decodeBase64 )

mimelib .encodeBase64 ( str [, charset] ) - > String

str (String): String to be encoded into Base64

(String): String to be encoded into Base64 charset (String): Destination charset, defaults to UTF-8

decodeBase64

Decodes a string from Base64 format. Base64 is mime-word safe (see also encodeBase64 )

NB! Always returns UTF-8

mimelib .decodeBase64 ( str ) - > String

str (String): String to be decoded from Base64

(String): String to be decoded from Base64 charset (String): Source charset, defaults to UTF-8

parseHeaders

Parses header lines into an array of objects (see parseHeaderLine )

mimelib .parseHeaders ( headers ) - > Array

headers (String): header section of the e-mail

Example:

var headers = [ "From: andris@node.ee" , "To: juulius@node.ee" , "To: juulius2@node.ee" , "Content-type: text/html;" , " charset=utf-8" ]. join ( "\r

" ); mimelib.parseHeaders(headers);

Results in

{ "from" : [ 'andris@node.ee' ], "to" : [ 'juulius@node.ee', 'juulius2@node.ee' ], "content-type" : [ 'text/html; charset=utf -8 ' ] }

parseAddresses

Parses names and addresses from a from, to, cc or bcc line

mimelib .parseAddresses ( addresses ) - > Array

addresses (String): string with comma separated e-mail addresses

Example:

var to = '"Andris Reinman" <andris @node .ee>, juulius @node .ee' mimelib.parseAddresses(to);

Results in

[{ address: 'andris@node.ee' , name : 'Andris Reinman' }, { address: 'juulius@node.ee' , name : false }]

parseMimeWords

Parses mime-words into UTF-8 strings

mimelib .parseMimeWords ( str ) - > String

str (String): string to be parsed, if includes any mime words, then these are converted to UTF-8 strings

For example:

mimelib .parseMimeWords ( "Hello: =?UTF-8?Q?See_on_=C3=B5hin_test?=" );

Results in

"Hello: See on õhin test"

parseHeaderLine

Parses a header line to search for additional parameters.

mimelib.parseHeaderLine( line ) -> Object

line (String): a line from a message headers

For example:

mimelib .parseHeaderLine ( "text/plain; charset=utf-8" ) imelib

Results in

{ "defaultValue" : 'text/plain', "charset" : 'utf -8 ' }

contentTypes

NB! this feature is deprecated, use mime module instead to detect content types and extensions

mimelib.contentTypes is an object to provide content type strings for common file extensions

mimelib.contentTypes[ "xls" ]; // "application/vnd.ms-excel"

iconv support

By default only iconv-lite support is bundled. If you need node-iconv support, you need to add it as an additional dependency for your project:

..., "dependencies" :{ "mimelib" : "*" , "iconv" : "*" }, ...

License

mimelib is licensed under the European Union Public License 1.1.