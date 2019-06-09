Address Parser

emailjs-addressparser allows you to parse mime formatted e-mail address lists. This module does not decode any mime-word or punycode encoded strings, it is only a basic parser for parsing the base data.

Usage

npm install --save emailjs-addressparser

parse

import parse from "emailjs-addressparser"

Parsing Addresses w/o groups:

String -> [{name: String, address: String}]

parse (( '"Bach, Sebastian" <sebu@example.com>, mozart@example.com (Mozzie)' ) -> [{ name: "Bach, Sebastian" , address : "sebu@example.com" }, { name: "Mozzie" , address : "mozart@example.com" }]

And when using groups

String -> [{name: String, group: [{name: String, address: String}]}]

parse ( 'Composers:"Bach, Sebastian" <sebu@example.com>, mozart@example.com (Mozzie);' ) -> [{ name: "Composers" , group: [{ address : "sebu@example.com" , name: "Bach, Sebastian" }, { address : "mozart@example.com" , name: "Mozzie" }] }]

License