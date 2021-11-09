The ultimate javascript content-type utility.

Similar to the mime@1.x module, except:

No fallbacks. Instead of naively returning the first available type, mime-types simply returns false , so do var type = mime.lookup('unrecognized') || 'application/octet-stream' .

Instead of naively returning the first available type, simply returns , so do . No new Mime() business, so you could do var lookup = require('mime-types').lookup .

business, so you could do . No .define() functionality

functionality Bug fixes for .lookup(path)

Otherwise, the API is compatible with mime 1.x.

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install mime-types

Adding Types

All mime types are based on mime-db, so open a PR there if you'd like to add mime types.

API

var mime = require ( 'mime-types' )

All functions return false if input is invalid or not found.

Lookup the content-type associated with a file.

mime.lookup( 'json' ) mime.lookup( '.md' ) mime.lookup( 'file.html' ) mime.lookup( 'folder/file.js' ) mime.lookup( 'folder/.htaccess' ) mime.lookup( 'cats' )

Create a full content-type header given a content-type or extension. When given an extension, mime.lookup is used to get the matching content-type, otherwise the given content-type is used. Then if the content-type does not already have a charset parameter, mime.charset is used to get the default charset and add to the returned content-type.

mime.contentType( 'markdown' ) mime.contentType( 'file.json' ) mime.contentType( 'text/html' ) mime.contentType( 'text/html; charset=iso-8859-1' ) mime.contentType(path.extname( '/path/to/file.json' ))

Get the default extension for a content-type.

mime.extension( 'application/octet-stream' )

Lookup the implied default charset of a content-type.

mime.charset( 'text/markdown' )

var type = mime.types[extension]

A map of content-types by extension.

A map of extensions by content-type.

License

MIT