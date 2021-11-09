The ultimate javascript content-type utility.
Similar to the
mime@1.x module, except:
mime-types simply returns
false, so do
var type = mime.lookup('unrecognized') || 'application/octet-stream'.
new Mime() business, so you could do
var lookup = require('mime-types').lookup.
.define() functionality
.lookup(path)
Otherwise, the API is compatible with
mime 1.x.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install mime-types
All mime types are based on mime-db, so open a PR there if you'd like to add mime types.
var mime = require('mime-types')
All functions return
false if input is invalid or not found.
Lookup the content-type associated with a file.
mime.lookup('json') // 'application/json'
mime.lookup('.md') // 'text/markdown'
mime.lookup('file.html') // 'text/html'
mime.lookup('folder/file.js') // 'application/javascript'
mime.lookup('folder/.htaccess') // false
mime.lookup('cats') // false
Create a full content-type header given a content-type or extension.
When given an extension,
mime.lookup is used to get the matching
content-type, otherwise the given content-type is used. Then if the
content-type does not already have a
charset parameter,
mime.charset
is used to get the default charset and add to the returned content-type.
mime.contentType('markdown') // 'text/x-markdown; charset=utf-8'
mime.contentType('file.json') // 'application/json; charset=utf-8'
mime.contentType('text/html') // 'text/html; charset=utf-8'
mime.contentType('text/html; charset=iso-8859-1') // 'text/html; charset=iso-8859-1'
// from a full path
mime.contentType(path.extname('/path/to/file.json')) // 'application/json; charset=utf-8'
Get the default extension for a content-type.
mime.extension('application/octet-stream') // 'bin'
Lookup the implied default charset of a content-type.
mime.charset('text/markdown') // 'UTF-8'
A map of content-types by extension.
A map of extensions by content-type.