GitHub-inspired modern, intuitive and responsive charts with zero dependenciesExplore Demos » Edit at CodeSandbox » Documentation »
Install via
npm:
$ npm install frappe-charts
and include in your project:
import { Chart } from "frappe-charts"
Or include following for es-modules(eg:vuejs):
import { Chart } from 'frappe-charts/dist/frappe-charts.esm.js'
// import css
import 'frappe-charts/dist/frappe-charts.min.css'
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/frappe-charts@1.1.0/dist/frappe-charts.min.umd.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/frappe-charts@1.1.0/dist/frappe-charts.min.umd.js"></script>
const data = {
labels: ["12am-3am", "3am-6pm", "6am-9am", "9am-12am",
"12pm-3pm", "3pm-6pm", "6pm-9pm", "9am-12am"
],
datasets: [
{
name: "Some Data", chartType: "bar",
values: [25, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, -4]
},
{
name: "Another Set", chartType: "line",
values: [25, 50, -10, 15, 18, 32, 27, 14]
}
]
}
const chart = new frappe.Chart("#chart", { // or a DOM element,
// new Chart() in case of ES6 module with above usage
title: "My Awesome Chart",
data: data,
type: 'axis-mixed', // or 'bar', 'line', 'scatter', 'pie', 'percentage'
height: 250,
colors: ['#7cd6fd', '#743ee2']
})
Or for es-modules (replace
new frappe.Chart() with
new Chart()):
- const chart = new frappe.Chart("#chart", {
+ const chart = new Chart("#chart", { // or a DOM element,
// new Chart() in case of ES6 module with above usage
title: "My Awesome Chart",
data: data,
type: 'axis-mixed', // or 'bar', 'line', 'scatter', 'pie', 'percentage'
height: 250,
colors: ['#7cd6fd', '#743ee2']
})
If you want to contribute:
cd into project directory
npm install
npm run dev
This repository has been released under the MIT License
Project maintained by Frappe. Used in ERPNext. Read the blog post.