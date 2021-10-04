openbase logo
milosptr-chartjs-vue

by frappe
3.2.10

Simple, responsive, modern SVG Charts with zero dependencies

Overview

Readme

Frappe Charts

GitHub-inspired modern, intuitive and responsive charts with zero dependencies

Explore Demos » Edit at CodeSandbox » Documentation »

Contents

Installation

Via NPM

Install via npm:

$ npm install frappe-charts

and include in your project:

import { Chart } from "frappe-charts"

Or include following for es-modules(eg:vuejs):

import { Chart } from 'frappe-charts/dist/frappe-charts.esm.js'
// import css
import 'frappe-charts/dist/frappe-charts.min.css'
or include within your HTML
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/frappe-charts@1.1.0/dist/frappe-charts.min.umd.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/frappe-charts@1.1.0/dist/frappe-charts.min.umd.js"></script>

Usage

const data = {
    labels: ["12am-3am", "3am-6pm", "6am-9am", "9am-12am",
        "12pm-3pm", "3pm-6pm", "6pm-9pm", "9am-12am"
    ],
    datasets: [
        {
            name: "Some Data", chartType: "bar",
            values: [25, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, -4]
        },
        {
            name: "Another Set", chartType: "line",
            values: [25, 50, -10, 15, 18, 32, 27, 14]
        }
    ]
}

const chart = new frappe.Chart("#chart", {  // or a DOM element,
                                            // new Chart() in case of ES6 module with above usage
    title: "My Awesome Chart",
    data: data,
    type: 'axis-mixed', // or 'bar', 'line', 'scatter', 'pie', 'percentage'
    height: 250,
    colors: ['#7cd6fd', '#743ee2']
})

Or for es-modules (replace new frappe.Chart() with new Chart()):

- const chart = new frappe.Chart("#chart", {
+ const chart = new Chart("#chart", {  // or a DOM element,
                                    // new Chart() in case of ES6 module with above usage
    title: "My Awesome Chart",
    data: data,
    type: 'axis-mixed', // or 'bar', 'line', 'scatter', 'pie', 'percentage'
    height: 250,
    colors: ['#7cd6fd', '#743ee2']
})

If you want to contribute:

  1. Clone this repo.
  2. cd into project directory
  3. npm install
  4. npm run dev

License

This repository has been released under the MIT License

Project maintained by Frappe. Used in ERPNext. Read the blog post.

