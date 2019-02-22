Browser/nodejs reactive programming and data driven DOM manipulation with modular components.
npm install milojs
or
bower install milo
npm install
npm install -g grunt-cli
grunt test
To run all tests, including browser tests:
grunt tests
index.html
<html>
<head>
<title>Binding example</title>
<script src="milo.bundle.js"></script>
<script src="index.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<input type="text" ml-bind="[Data]:myField">
<div ml-bind="[Data]:myCurrentValue"></div>
<button ml-bind="[Events]:myTestButton">
Test
</button>
<div>
<span ml-bind=":myTestValue"></span>
</div>
<div>
<h2>I am connected:</h2>
<span ml-bind="[Data]:myTestValue2"></span>
</div>
</body>
</html>
index.js
// run when DOM is ready
milo(function () {
// create and bind components with milo.binder
var scope = milo.binder();
// attach subscriber to data change event via data facet
// of myField component
scope.myField.data.on('', function(msg, data) {
scope.myCurrentValue.data.set(data.newValue);
// alternatively:
// scope.myCurrentValue.el.innerHTML = data.newValue;
});
// attach subscriber to click event via events facet
// of myTestButton component
scope.myTestButton.events.on('click', function(msg, event) {
scope.myTestValue.el.innerHTML = scope.myField.data.value();
});
// connect two components directly via their data facets
// using milo.minder
milo.minder(scope.myField.data, '->', scope.myTestValue2.data);
});
Milo uses check module (
milo.util.check - forked from check package of Meteor framework) for runtime checking of parameter types. It is highly recommended to switch off this checks in production using:
milo.config({ check: false }).
Depending on your application, it can improve performance more than twice.
Article about creating milo Rolling Your Own Framework on tuts+
The more advanced sample is Todos app in todomvc folder.
cd $MILO_FOLDER
npm link
cd $MY_PROJECT
rm -R -f -d node_modules/milojs
npm link milojs # link milo to your current project to use with browserify
cd $MILO_FOLDER
grunt # rebuild milo bundle every time you change any .js file
Additionally you can setup grunt in your project to rebuild it whenever milo bundle changes.
Please make sure you run
grunt tests before committing (not just
grunt test that is run by TravisCI automatically) - it will run all tests, including browser tests.
Although milo is packaged as one bundle, it has very modular structure. It consists of several independent modules that can be used together or separately and that are designed to simplify common application tasks rather than to create any particular application structure.
Some modules in milo can be used only in browser (Component, ComponentFacet, milo.binder), some both in browser and in nodejs (Messenger and its related classes, Model, Connector, milo.minder).
Milo itself uses browserify to package bundle, but any modules system can be used in an app that uses milo - milo does not suggest any application structure.
Component is designed to simplify the management of DOM. Component is attached to a certain DOM element. Attaching several components to the same DOM element is usually an application (or milo) design mistake, so if it happens an error will be logged to console.
Components allow very easy creation of subclasses that are defined as a collection of configured "facets". For example, see the definition of MLSelect UI component.
There is a Component template to simplify creation of your own components.
ComponentFacet is a base class, subclasses of which group methods related to behaviours of components.
You would rarely need to instantiate a facet - when a component is created it creates all its facets
There are the following facets defined in milo:
There is a Component facet template to simplify creation of your own facets. All facets of components should be subclasses of ComponentFacet.
Instances of your components are usually created automatically when you call milo.binder based on information about components classes, facets and component name in
ml-bind attribute (can be changed via milo.config).
To make your components available to milo their classes should be registered in components registry (milo.registry.components). If you define new facets, their classes should also be registered (in milo.registry.facets).
As registering of components and facets classes usually happens in the same module (file) that defines the class, you have to execute this module. If you use broserify for module management it is enough to use:
require('my_component');
in any other module that is executed or required.
milo supplies internal messaging classes that can also be used for application needs. All facets in milo have an instance of Messenger attached to them that defines messaging api specific to the facet, in most cases connecting to some external source (usually DOM events).
Messenger instances use instances of
MessageSource subclasses to connect to external sources and instances of
MessengerAPI subclasses to create higher level internal messages and transform message data. This architecture allows creating an advanced functionality in just a few lines of code.
milo defines Model to allow safe access to the data without the need to worry whether the data was set (it never throws when you access data when you get properties of undefined objects) and to enable possibility to subscribe to data changes similar to what experimental Object.observe and Array.observe APIs allow.
Using Model does not require these APIs, and unlike these APIs it allows subscribing to changes on properties of your Models to any depth.
See Model demo and Model documentation.
milo defines this class to manage reactive connection between objects that implement data messaging API. Both instances of Data facet and of Model are such objects.
You can create one- or two-way connections, define the depth of your data structures you want to observe, turn these connections off, e.g. when you want to make many Model changes without causing DOM updates.
These connections do not have overhead of comparing data in the loop like
angularjs does and do not cause any performance degradation when many connected objects exist.
Very soon Connector instances will support structure translation allowing creating reactive connections between models with fixed structures and DOM trees with flexible structures.
One or multiple reactive connections can be created with milo.minder.
domready event and simplifies routing of messages between iframes (see Frame facet).
Milo name was chosen because of Milo Minderbinder, a war profiteer from Catch 22. Having started from managing mess operations, he expanded them into a profitable trading enterprise, that connected everybody with everything, and in that Milo and everybody else "has a share".
Milo the framework has the module binder, that binds DOM elements to components (via special ml-bind attribute), and the module minder that allows establishing live reactive connections between different data sources (Model and Data facet of components are such data sources).
Coincidentally, Milo can be read as an acronym of MaIL Online.
All frameworks we could lay our hands on were either too primitive leaving us to write too much code of our own (jQuery, Backbone) or too limiting, with enough magic to build simple application really fast but with limited control over precise functioning of the framework (Angular, Ext).
What we always wanted was a framework that would allow
We could not find such framework so we started developing Milo in parallel with the application that uses it.
###Prototype based inheritance
milo relies on JavaScript prototypes to build framework blocks.
JavaScript is a very dynamic language. It allows writing functions that create classes (
Component.createComponentClass) which allowed to implement a composition pattern where each component class is created as collection of pre-defined blocks (facets) with configuration of a facet that is specific to a constructed class (it has some similarity to Ext components, although they are not created from blocks).
JavaScript also allows to create constructor functions that create functions making possible a very expressive syntax for model objects and also run-time "compilation" of model access paths into functions.
Component class is based on an abstract
FacetedObject class that can be applied to any domain where objects can be represented via collection of facets (a facet is an object of a certain class, it holds its own configuration, data and methods).
In a way, facets pattern is an inversion of adapter pattern - while the latter allows finding a class/methods that has specific functionality, faceted object is simply constructed to have these functionalities. In this way it is possible to create a virtually unlimited number of component classes with a very limited number of building blocks without having tall hierarchy of classes - most components inherit directly from Component class.
At the same time milo supports inheritance mechanism when subclass can add facets to those that are already in superclass and to redefine configuration of inherited facets.
We also use mixin pattern, but Mixin in milo is implemented as a separate object that is stored on the property of the host object and can create proxy methods on the host object if required. Classes Messenger, MessageSource and DataSource are subclasses of Mixin abstract class.
Components and Facets register themselves in registries that allows to avoid requiring them from one module. It prevents circular dependencies between modules.
The dependencies of Milo are Proto, an object manipulation library and doT, a templating engine (both are included in milo bundle).
We do not use any DOM traversal library because:
Instead, Milo Components can have Dom facet that includes several convenience functions to manipulate DOM elements and there is
milo.util.dom - a similar collection of functions that can be used without components.
milo uses library Proto that has a grownig collection of utility functions for the manipulation of objects, prototypes, arrays, functions and strings. Please see its repository for documentations and reasons behind the decision not to use third-party libraries.
It is bundled together with milo and all its functions are available as properties of
_ object, you don't need to load it separately.
