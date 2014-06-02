openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mil

milliseconds

by Henrik Joreteg
1.0.3 (see all)

Insanely lightweight module for converting times to milliseconds.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.6K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

milliseconds

Insanely lightweight module for converting times to milliseconds.

Literally 9 lines of code, it's just to make writing time in a way that's more readable without having to remember how many milliseconds are in a day, week, month, year.

For those curious, the exact definition of "years" and "months" can vary slighly but these are based on the Julian Year which is 365.25 days of 86400 seconds (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Year) and a month is simply 1/12th of that.

install

npm install milliseconds

example

var ms = require('milliseconds');

ms.seconds(2); // 2000
ms.minutes(2); // 120000
ms.hours(2);   // 7200000
ms.days(2);    // 172800000
ms.weeks(2);   // 1209600000
ms.months(2);  // 5259600000
ms.years(2);   // 63115200000

credits

If you like this follow @HenrikJoreteg on twitter.

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial