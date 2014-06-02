Insanely lightweight module for converting times to milliseconds.
Literally 9 lines of code, it's just to make writing time in a way that's more readable without having to remember how many milliseconds are in a day, week, month, year.
For those curious, the exact definition of "years" and "months" can vary slighly but these are based on the Julian Year which is 365.25 days of 86400 seconds (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Year) and a month is simply 1/12th of that.
npm install milliseconds
var ms = require('milliseconds');
ms.seconds(2); // 2000
ms.minutes(2); // 120000
ms.hours(2); // 7200000
ms.days(2); // 172800000
ms.weeks(2); // 1209600000
ms.months(2); // 5259600000
ms.years(2); // 63115200000
MIT