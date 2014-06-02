milliseconds

Insanely lightweight module for converting times to milliseconds.

Literally 9 lines of code, it's just to make writing time in a way that's more readable without having to remember how many milliseconds are in a day, week, month, year.

For those curious, the exact definition of "years" and "months" can vary slighly but these are based on the Julian Year which is 365.25 days of 86400 seconds (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Year) and a month is simply 1/12th of that.

install

npm install milliseconds

example

var ms = require ( 'milliseconds' ); ms.seconds( 2 ); ms.minutes( 2 ); ms.hours( 2 ); ms.days( 2 ); ms.weeks( 2 ); ms.months( 2 ); ms.years( 2 );

credits

If you like this follow @HenrikJoreteg on twitter.

license

MIT