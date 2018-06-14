millisecond

Parse strings that indicate a time to their millisecond equivalents.

Installation

This module is written with Node.js and Browserify in mind and can therefor be installed using the node package manager:

npm install --save millisecond

Usage

The module exposes one single function interface, so you simply require it using:

; var ms = require ( 'millisecond' );

And to parse a string simply supply it as first argument and it will return a number. If we're unable to parse it, we will automatically return 0 .

ms( '1 second' ); ms( '1 ms' ); ms( '10 cows' );

It understands the following strings:

x milliseconds

x millisecond

x msecs

x msec

x ms

x seconds

x second

x secs

x sec

x s

x minutes

x minute

x mins

x min

x m

x hours

x hour

x hrs

x hr

x h

x days

x day

x d

x weeks

x week

x wks

x wk

x w

x years

x year

x yrs

x yr

x y

The space after the number is optional so you can also write 1ms instead of 1 ms . In addition to that it also accepts numbers and strings which only includes numbers and we assume that these are always in milliseconds.

License

MIT