millisec

Turn milliseconds into a human readable and customizable format.

Installation

npm install --save millisec

Usage

var millisec = require ( 'millisec' ); var ms = 93791334 ; millisec(ms).format( 'DD - HH - MM - SS' ); millisec(ms).format( 'hh : mm : ss' );

Documentation

Require the module and call it with the millisecond you wish to format. It will return an object that contains the following methods.

Output a human readable string representation of the milliseconds with the given format.

output is a required argument.

dd - raw days (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ...)

hh - raw hours with a maximum value 23 . (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 23)

mm - raw minutes with a maximum value 59 . (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 59)

ss - raw seconds with maximum value 59 . (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 59)

DD - days followed by a count noun (e.g. 0 days, 1 day, 2 days, ...)

HH - hours followed by a count noun. The maximum value is 23 . (e.g. 0 hours, 1 hour, 2 hours, ..., 23 hours)

MM - minutes followed by a count noun. The maximum value is 59 . (e.g. 0 minutes, 1 minute, 2 minutes, ..., 59 minutes)

SS - seconds followed by a count noun. The maximum value is 59 . (e.g. 0 seconds, 1 second, 2 seconds, ..., 59 seconds)

hhh - the hours equivalent of the millisecond (e.g. 0, 1, 2, 24, ..., 48, ...)

mmm - the minutes equivalent of the millisecond (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 100, ...)

sss - the seconds equivalent of the millisecond (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 3500, ...)

HHH - the hours equivalent of the millisecond, followed by a count noun (e.g. 0 hours, 1 hour, 2 hours, ..., 24 hours, ..., 48 hours)

MMM - the minutes equivalent of the millisecond, followed by a count noun (e.g. 0 minutes, 1 minute, 2 minutes, ..., 100 minutes)

SSS - the seconds equivalent of the millisecond, followed by a count noun (e.g. 0 seconds, 1 second, 2 seconds, ..., 3500 seconds)

var millisec = require ( 'millisec' ); var ms = 93791334 ; millisec(ms).format( 'HH MM SS' ); millisec(ms).format( 'DAY (dd) HOURS (hh) MINUTES (mm)' ); millisec(ms).format( 'MMM' ); millisec(ms).format( 'Seconds left: sss' );

getDays

Get the day component of the millisecond. The returned value is Number , not a String . Returns 0 if the millisecond is less than one day.

var millisec = require ( 'millisec' ); var ms = 93791334 ; millisec(ms).getDays();

getHours

Get the hour component of the millisecond. The returned value is Number , not a String . If the millisecond is less than one hour, returns 0 .

var millisec = require ( 'millisec' ); var ms = 93791334 ; millisec(ms).getHours();

getMinutes

Get the minute component of the millisecond. The returned value is Number , not a String . If the millisecond is less than one minute, returns 0 .

var millisec = require ( 'millisec' ); var ms = 93791334 ; millisec(ms).getMinutes();

getSeconds

Get the second component of the millisecond. The returned value is Number , not a String . The decimals are ignored.

var millisec = require ( 'millisec' ); var ms = 93791334 ; millisec(ms).getSeconds();

Contributing

Run npm test to run tests locally.

License

MIT