Turn milliseconds into a human readable and customizable format.
npm install --save millisec
var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds
millisec(ms).format('DD - HH - MM - SS');
// => '1 day - 2 hours - 3 minutes - 11 seconds'
millisec(ms).format('hh : mm : ss');
// => '2 : 3 : 11'
Require the module and call it with the millisecond you wish to format. It will return an object that contains the following methods.
Output a human readable string representation of the milliseconds with the given format.
output is a required argument.
dd - raw days (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ...)
hh - raw hours with a maximum value
23. (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 23)
mm - raw minutes with a maximum value
59. (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 59)
ss - raw seconds with maximum value
59. (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 59)
DD - days followed by a count noun (e.g. 0 days, 1 day, 2 days, ...)
HH - hours followed by a count noun. The maximum value is
23.
(e.g. 0 hours, 1 hour, 2 hours, ..., 23 hours)
MM - minutes followed by a count noun. The maximum value is
59.
(e.g. 0 minutes, 1 minute, 2 minutes, ..., 59 minutes)
SS - seconds followed by a count noun. The maximum value is
59.
(e.g. 0 seconds, 1 second, 2 seconds, ..., 59 seconds)
hhh - the hours equivalent of the millisecond
(e.g. 0, 1, 2, 24, ..., 48, ...)
mmm - the minutes equivalent of the millisecond (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ...,
100, ...)
sss - the seconds equivalent of the millisecond (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ...,
3500, ...)
HHH - the hours equivalent of the millisecond, followed by a count noun
(e.g. 0 hours, 1 hour, 2 hours, ..., 24 hours, ..., 48 hours)
MMM - the minutes equivalent of the millisecond, followed by a count noun
(e.g. 0 minutes, 1 minute, 2 minutes, ..., 100 minutes)
SSS - the seconds equivalent of the millisecond, followed by a count noun
(e.g. 0 seconds, 1 second, 2 seconds, ..., 3500 seconds)
var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds
millisec(ms).format('HH MM SS');
// => '2 hours 3 minutes 11 seconds'
millisec(ms).format('DAY (dd) HOURS (hh) MINUTES (mm)');
// => 'DAY (1) HOURS (2) MINUTES (3)'
millisec(ms).format('MMM');
// => '1563 minutes'
millisec(ms).format('Seconds left: sss');
// => 'Seconds left: 93791'
Get the day component of the millisecond. The returned value is
Number, not
a
String. Returns
0 if the millisecond is less than one day.
var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds
millisec(ms).getDays();
// => 1
Get the hour component of the millisecond. The returned value is
Number, not
a
String. If the millisecond is less than one hour, returns
0.
var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds
millisec(ms).getHours();
// => 2
Get the minute component of the millisecond. The returned value is
Number, not
a
String. If the millisecond is less than one minute, returns
0.
var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds
millisec(ms).getMinutes();
// => 3
Get the second component of the millisecond. The returned value is
Number, not
a
String. The decimals are ignored.
var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds
millisec(ms).getSeconds();
// => 11
Run
npm test to run tests locally.
MIT