mil

millisec

by Sung Won Cho
0.2.0 (see all)

Prettify milliseconds with customizable format

Overview

Downloads/wk

249

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

millisec

Build Status

Turn milliseconds into a human readable and customizable format.

Installation

npm install --save millisec

Usage

var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds

millisec(ms).format('DD - HH - MM - SS');
// => '1 day - 2 hours - 3 minutes - 11 seconds'

millisec(ms).format('hh : mm : ss');
// => '2 : 3 : 11'

Documentation

Require the module and call it with the millisecond you wish to format. It will return an object that contains the following methods.

format(output)

Output a human readable string representation of the milliseconds with the given format.

output is a required argument.

  • dd - raw days (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ...)

  • hh - raw hours with a maximum value 23. (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 23)

  • mm - raw minutes with a maximum value 59. (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 59)

  • ss - raw seconds with maximum value 59. (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 59)

  • DD - days followed by a count noun (e.g. 0 days, 1 day, 2 days, ...)

  • HH - hours followed by a count noun. The maximum value is 23. (e.g. 0 hours, 1 hour, 2 hours, ..., 23 hours)

  • MM - minutes followed by a count noun. The maximum value is 59. (e.g. 0 minutes, 1 minute, 2 minutes, ..., 59 minutes)

  • SS - seconds followed by a count noun. The maximum value is 59. (e.g. 0 seconds, 1 second, 2 seconds, ..., 59 seconds)

  • hhh - the hours equivalent of the millisecond (e.g. 0, 1, 2, 24, ..., 48, ...)

  • mmm - the minutes equivalent of the millisecond (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 100, ...)

  • sss - the seconds equivalent of the millisecond (e.g. 0, 1, 2, ..., 3500, ...)

  • HHH - the hours equivalent of the millisecond, followed by a count noun (e.g. 0 hours, 1 hour, 2 hours, ..., 24 hours, ..., 48 hours)

  • MMM - the minutes equivalent of the millisecond, followed by a count noun (e.g. 0 minutes, 1 minute, 2 minutes, ..., 100 minutes)

  • SSS - the seconds equivalent of the millisecond, followed by a count noun (e.g. 0 seconds, 1 second, 2 seconds, ..., 3500 seconds)

var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds

millisec(ms).format('HH MM SS');
// => '2 hours 3 minutes 11 seconds'
millisec(ms).format('DAY (dd) HOURS (hh) MINUTES (mm)');
// => 'DAY (1) HOURS (2) MINUTES (3)'
millisec(ms).format('MMM');
// => '1563 minutes'
millisec(ms).format('Seconds left: sss');
// => 'Seconds left: 93791'

getDays

Get the day component of the millisecond. The returned value is Number, not a String. Returns 0 if the millisecond is less than one day.

var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds

millisec(ms).getDays();
// => 1

getHours

Get the hour component of the millisecond. The returned value is Number, not a String. If the millisecond is less than one hour, returns 0.

var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds

millisec(ms).getHours();
// => 2

getMinutes

Get the minute component of the millisecond. The returned value is Number, not a String. If the millisecond is less than one minute, returns 0.

var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds

millisec(ms).getMinutes();
// => 3

getSeconds

Get the second component of the millisecond. The returned value is Number, not a String. The decimals are ignored.

var millisec = require('millisec');
var ms = 93791334; // 1 day 2 hours 3 minutes 11.334 seconds

millisec(ms).getSeconds();
// => 11

Contributing

Run npm test to run tests locally.

License

MIT

