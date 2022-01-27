Tiniest body parser in the universe. Built for modern Node.js.
Check out deno-libs/parsec for Deno port.
async /
await
# pnpm
pnpm i milliparsec
# yarn
yarn add milliparsec
# npm
npm i milliparsec
Use a middleware inside a server:
import { createServer } from 'http'
import { json } from 'milliparsec'
const server = createServer(async (req: ReqWithBody, res) => {
await json()(req, res, (err) => void err && console.log(err))
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json')
res.end(JSON.stringify(req.body))
})
import { App } from '@tinyhttp/app'
import { urlencoded } from 'milliparsec'
new App()
.use(urlencoded())
.post('/', (req, res) => void res.send(req.body))
.listen(3000, () => console.log(`Started on http://localhost:3000`))
raw(req, res, cb)
Minimal body parsing without any formatting.
text(req, res, cb)
Converts request body to string.
urlencoded(req, res, cb)
Parses request body using
new URLSearchParams.
json(req, res, cb)
Parses request body using
JSON.parse.
custom(fn)(req, res, cb)
Custom function for
parsec.
// curl -d "this text must be uppercased" localhost
await custom(
req,
(d) => d.toUpperCase(),
(err) => {}
)
res.end(req.body) // "THIS TEXT MUST BE UPPERCASED"
The parsec is a unit of length used to measure large distances to astronomical objects outside the Solar System.