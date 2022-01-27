openbase logo
milliparsec

by tinyhttp
2.2.0 (see all)

🌌 Tiniest body parser in the universe. Built for modern Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Vulnerabilities Version Coverage Github actions Downloads


Tiniest body parser in the universe. Built for modern Node.js.

Check out deno-libs/parsec for Deno port.

Features

  • ⏩ built with async / await
  • 🛠 JSON / raw / urlencoded data support
  • 📦 tiny package size (728B)
  • 🔥 no dependencies
  • tinyhttp and Express support

Install

# pnpm
pnpm i milliparsec

# yarn
yarn add milliparsec

# npm
npm i milliparsec

Usage

Basic example

Use a middleware inside a server:

import { createServer } from 'http'
import { json } from 'milliparsec'

const server = createServer(async (req: ReqWithBody, res) => {
  await json()(req, res, (err) => void err && console.log(err))

  res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json')

  res.end(JSON.stringify(req.body))
})

Web frameworks integration

tinyhttp

import { App } from '@tinyhttp/app'
import { urlencoded } from 'milliparsec'

new App()
  .use(urlencoded())
  .post('/', (req, res) => void res.send(req.body))
  .listen(3000, () => console.log(`Started on http://localhost:3000`))

API

raw(req, res, cb)

Minimal body parsing without any formatting.

text(req, res, cb)

Converts request body to string.

urlencoded(req, res, cb)

Parses request body using new URLSearchParams.

json(req, res, cb)

Parses request body using JSON.parse.

custom(fn)(req, res, cb)

Custom function for parsec.

// curl -d "this text must be uppercased" localhost
await custom(
  req,
  (d) => d.toUpperCase(),
  (err) => {}
)
res.end(req.body) // "THIS TEXT MUST BE UPPERCASED"

What is "parsec"?

The parsec is a unit of length used to measure large distances to astronomical objects outside the Solar System.

