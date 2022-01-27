Tiniest body parser in the universe. Built for modern Node.js.

Check out deno-libs/parsec for Deno port.

Features

⏩ built with async / await

/ 🛠 JSON / raw / urlencoded data support

📦 tiny package size (728B)

🔥 no dependencies

⚡ tinyhttp and Express support

Install

pnpm i milliparsec yarn add milliparsec npm i milliparsec

Usage

Basic example

Use a middleware inside a server:

import { createServer } from 'http' import { json } from 'milliparsec' const server = createServer( async (req: ReqWithBody, res) => { await json()(req, res, (err) => void err && console .log(err)) res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ) res.end( JSON .stringify(req.body)) })

Web frameworks integration

tinyhttp

import { App } from '@tinyhttp/app' import { urlencoded } from 'milliparsec' new App() .use(urlencoded()) .post( '/' , ( req, res ) => void res.send(req.body)) .listen( 3000 , () => console .log( `Started on http://localhost:3000` ))

API

Minimal body parsing without any formatting.

Converts request body to string.

Parses request body using new URLSearchParams .

Parses request body using JSON.parse .

Custom function for parsec .

await custom( req, (d) => d.toUpperCase(), (err) => {} ) res.end(req.body)

What is "parsec"?

The parsec is a unit of length used to measure large distances to astronomical objects outside the Solar System.