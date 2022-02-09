by @aidenybai

Hi! Aiden here, author of Million. I hope you find it easy to use and powerful enough for all your use cases. If you have any issues or suggestions, please open an issue! If you're interested in tuning into the development and future of Million, please leave a star :) -Aiden (@aidenybai)

What is Million?

Million is a lightweight ( <1kb ) compiler-augmented Virtual DOM. It's fast!

Current Virtual DOM implementations are inadequate—Ranging from overcomplicated to abandoned, most are unusable without sacrificing raw performance and size.

Million aims to fix this, providing a library-agnostic Virtual DOM to serve as the core for Javascript libraries that focus on precompilation and static analysis.

→ Learn Million in <10 minutes!

Why Million?

🦁 Built for libraries that compile

📦 Lightweight bundle size ( <1kb brotli+min)

brotli+min) ⚡ Fast runtime operations

runtime operations 🛠️ Composable using drivers, sensible by default

Installing Million

Inside your project directory, run the following command:

npm install million

Quick Start

Below is an extremely simple implementation of a Counter page using Million.

import { m, render } from 'million' ; let seconds = 0 ; setInterval( () => { render( document .body, m( 'p' , undefined , [ `Time elapsed: ${seconds} ` ])); seconds++; }, 1000 );

render() function has a standard interface that is used in many Virtual DOM libraries. First argument is a DOM node that will be used as the parent DOM reference, and the second one is a Virtual DOM to render.

m() function will instantiate a "Virtual DOM" node for an element.

→ More examples

Resources & Contributing Back

Looking for the docs? Check the documentation out.

Want to talk to the community? Hop in our Discord and share your ideas and what you've build with Million.

Have a question about Million? Post it on the Discord or GitHub Discussions and ask the community for help.

Find a bug? Head over to our issue tracker and we'll do our best to help. We love pull requests, too!

We expect all Million contributors to abide by the terms of our Code of Conduct.

→ Start contributing on GitHub ( pnpm welcome )

Acknowledgments

Million takes heavy inspiration from snabbdom, ivi, mikado, and more. Feel free to check them out if you interested in an alternative library to use.

Why is it called "Million"? The name originated with the goal of being able to handle 1M+ ops/sec for benchmarks.

What is the logo? The logo stems from the suffix of MilLION, and is a graphic of the nose and mouth of a lion.

Want your logo here? → Sponsor Million

License

Million is MIT-licensed open-source software and research project by Aiden Bai.