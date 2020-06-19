openbase logo
milligram-scss

by milligram
1.4.1 (see all)

A minimalist CSS framework on SCSS version.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

189

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Milligram - A minimalist CSS framework.

A minimalist CSS framework on SCSS version.

Travis Status AppVeyor Status Codacy Status Dependencies Status Version Status Download Status Gitter Chat

Why it's awesome

Milligram provides a minimal setup of styles for a fast and clean starting point. Just it! Only 2kb gzipped! It's not about a UI framework. Specially designed for better performance and higher productivity with fewer properties to reset resulting in cleaner code. Hope you enjoy!

Download

Install with Bower

$ bower install milligram-scss

Install with npm

$ npm install milligram-scss

Install with Yarn

$ yarn add milligram-scss

Table of Contents

Contributing

Want to contribute? Follow these recommendations.

License

Designed with ♥ by CJ Patoilo. Licensed under the MIT License.

