openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

milligram-emakina

by milligram
1.2.0 (see all)

A minimalist CSS framework.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

9.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Milligram - A minimalist CSS framework

A minimalist CSS framework.

Build Status Dependencies Status npm version Bower version Gitter chat

Why it's awesome?

Milligram provides a minimal setup of styles for a fast and clean starting point. Just it! Only 2kb gzipped! It's not about a UI framework. Specially designed for better performance and higher productivity with fewer properties to reset resulting in cleaner code. Hope you enjoy!

Download

Install with Bower

$ bower install milligram

Install with npm

$ npm install milligram

Table of Contents

Contributing

Want to contribute? Follow these recommendations.

License

Designed with ♥ by CJ Patoilo. Licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial