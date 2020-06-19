A minimalist CSS framework.
Milligram provides a minimal setup of styles for a fast and clean starting point. Just it! Only 2kb gzipped! It's not about a UI framework. Specially designed for better performance and higher productivity with fewer properties to reset resulting in cleaner code. Hope you enjoy!
Install with Bower
$ bower install milligram
Install with npm
$ npm install milligram
Install with Yarn
$ yarn add milligram
Want to contribute? Follow these recommendations.
Designed with ♥ by CJ Patoilo. Licensed under the MIT License.