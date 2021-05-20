Converts long
numbers into pretty, human-readable
strings.
|Before 😒
|After 🎉
2000
'2K'
10000
'10k'
42500
'42.5 kg'
1250000
'1.25 MB'
2700000000
'2.7 bil'
Get it on npm:
npm install millify
$ millify 12345
12.3K
See
millify --help for options.
millify(value: number, options: MillifyOptions)
import millify from "millify";
// For CommonJS: `const { millify } = require("millify");`
millify(2500); // 2.5K
millify(1024000, {
precision: 3,
lowercase: true
});
// 1.024m
millify(39500, {
precision: 2,
decimalSeparator: ","
});
// 3,95K
millify(1440000, {
units: ["B", "KB", "MB", "GB", "TB"],
space: true,
});
// 1.44 MB
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
precision
number
1
|Number of decimal places to use
decimalSeparator
string
'.'
|Desired decimal separator (e.g. decimal point or comma)
lowercase
boolean
false
|Use lowercase abbreviations
space
boolean
false
|Add a space between number and abbreviation
units
Array<string>
['', 'K', 'M', 'B', 'T', 'P', 'E']
|Unit abbreviations