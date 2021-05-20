Millify

Converts long numbers into pretty, human-readable strings .

Before 😒 After 🎉 2000 '2K' 10000 '10k' 42500 '42.5 kg' 1250000 '1.25 MB' 2700000000 '2.7 bil'

Install

Get it on npm:

npm install millify

Usage

Command line

$ millify 12345 12.3K

See millify --help for options.

Programmatically

import millify from "millify" ; millify( 2500 ); millify( 1024000 , { precision : 3 , lowercase : true }); millify( 39500 , { precision : 2 , decimalSeparator : "," }); millify( 1440000 , { units : [ "B" , "KB" , "MB" , "GB" , "TB" ], space : true , });

Options