openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mil

millify

by Yosh
4.0.0 (see all)

Convert long numbers to pretty, human-readable strings

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.9K

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Millify

Converts long numbers into pretty, human-readable strings.

Before 😒After 🎉
2000'2K'
10000'10k'
42500'42.5 kg'
1250000'1.25 MB'
2700000000'2.7 bil'

Install

Get it on npm:

npm install millify

Usage

Command line

$ millify 12345
12.3K

See millify --help for options.

Programmatically

millify(value: number, options: MillifyOptions)

import millify from "millify";

// For CommonJS: `const { millify } = require("millify");`

millify(2500); // 2.5K

millify(1024000, {
  precision: 3,
  lowercase: true
});
// 1.024m

millify(39500, {
  precision: 2,  
  decimalSeparator: ","
});
// 3,95K

millify(1440000, {
  units: ["B", "KB", "MB", "GB", "TB"],
  space: true,
});
// 1.44 MB

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
precisionnumber1Number of decimal places to use
decimalSeparatorstring'.'Desired decimal separator (e.g. decimal point or comma)
lowercasebooleanfalseUse lowercase abbreviations
spacebooleanfalseAdd a space between number and abbreviation
unitsArray<string>['', 'K', 'M', 'B', 'T', 'P', 'E']Unit abbreviations

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial