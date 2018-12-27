Mikronode

Full-Featured asynchronous Mikrotik API interface for NodeJS.

var MikroNode = require('mikronode'); var device = new MikroNode('192.168.0.1'); device.connect() .then(([login])=>{ return login('username','password'); }) .then(function(conn) { var chan=conn.openChannel("addresses"); // open a named channel var chan2=conn.openChannel("firewall_connections",true); // open a named channel, turn on "closeOnDone" chan.write('/ip/address/print'); chan.on('done',function(data) { // data is all of the sentences in an array. data.forEach(function(item) { console.log('Interface/IP: '+item.data.interface+"/"+item.data.address); }); chan.close(); // close the channel. It is not autoclosed by default. conn.close(); // when closing connection, the socket is closed and program ends. }); chan2.write('/ip/firewall/print'); chan2.done.subscribe(function(data){ // data is all of the sentences in an array. data.forEach(function(item) { var data = MikroNode.resultsToObj(item.data); // convert array of field items to object. console.log('Interface/IP: '+data.interface+"/"+data.address); }); }); });

Installation

Clone this repository into your node_modules directory.

or - $ npm install mikronode

Features

Channel based communication

Multiple channels can be used at once.

Synchronous execution of commands issued on the same channel.

Asynchrounous execution of commands issued on different channels.

Focus on high performance

TODO

Write tests con make sure everything keeps working whenever making changes.

API

Connection

Calling new MikroNode(host[,port,socketTimeout]) returns an object representing the device.

var MikroNode = require ( 'mikronode' ); var Device = new MikroNode(host,port); Device.connect().then( ( [login] )=> login( 'admin' , 'password' )).then( function ( conn ) { var chan=conn.openChannel(); });

With the above code, the following is API description. conn is Connection object, chan is Channel object.

MikroNode.resultsToObj(dataObj) <Object|Array> Convert the sentence format of the mikrotik into a more easily readable

Device.connect([cb]) Connect to the target device. The optional callback function is called after successful connect with the function to call to login as the 2nd parameter, and any connection errors as the first. the connect method returns a Promise that is resolved when connecting.

Device.socketOpts (write-only property) Optionally allows the setting of parameters that the socket connecting to the mikrotik will use.

Device.TLS(tlsOpts) Enable TLS and set it's options. Take note that you will need to be sure the port the API is trying to connect is an SSL/TLS port. For unauthenticated SSL connections (no signed certs) only ADH cipher is supported. This is a limitation of the RouterOS software

Device.setDebug(level) Set the default debug logging level for the device, and all subsequent created connections.

conn.openChannel(id|name) Open and return a new channel object. Each channel is a unique command line to the mikrotik, allowing simultaneous execution of commands. The ID parameter is optional. If not specified, the current timestamp is used. If too many channels are opened at one time without specifying a name, there could be duplicate names. * conn.connected() Returns true is currently connected to a mikrotik device.

conn.closeChannel(id)

Closes an open channel. This will call the close method of the channel object.

Closes an open channel. This will call the close method of the channel object. conn closeOnDone(b)

If b == true, when a done event occurs, close the connection after all channels have been closed.

If b == true, when a done event occurs, close the connection after all channels have been closed. conn.close(force)

Close the connection. If force is true, force close of any open channels then close this connection.

Close the connection. If force is true, force close of any open channels then close this connection. conn.getHost()

conn.getUser()

Channel

The following property/methods are available for channels:

channel.done "done" is the stream that contains events when the done sentence comes from the device. When subscribing, the stream's data contans an object with each line received in an array.

channel.data For each sentence received, this has an observable event. Only sentences designated for this channel will pass through this sentence. This is handy when following trailing output from a listen command, where the data could be endless.

channel.trap Any traps that occur on a channel can be captured in this observable stream.

channel.sync(b) If b == true, each command is run synchronously. Otherwise commands are executed as they are passed.

channel.closeOnDone(b) If b == true, when a done event occurs, close the channel after all commands queued have been executed.

channel.getId()

channel.write(lines[,optionsObject]) Returns a promise that is resolved when the command sent is complete and is "done" The promise is rejected if a trap or fatal error occurs. Lines can be a string, or an array of strings. If it is a string, then it is split on the EOL character and each resulting line is sent as a separate word (in API speak) If lines is an array, then each element is sent unaltered. If lines is a string and optionsObject is provided, the optionsObject is converted to standard sentence output: =propertyName=propertyValue

channel.close(force) Close the channel. If there are any commands still waiting to be executed, they will be completed before closing the channel.

If force is TRUE, then the channel is immediately closed. If the channel is running, the cancel command is sent to stop any running listen commands, or potentially long running output.

Examples

Connect to a Mikrotik, and add an address to ether1

var api = require ( 'mikronode' ); var device = new api( '192.168.0.1' ); device.connect().then( ( [login] )=> login( 'admin' , 'password' )).then( function ( conn ) { var chan=conn.openChannel(); chan.write( '/ip/address/add' ,{ 'interface' : 'ether1' , 'address' : '192.168.1.1' }); chan.on( 'trap' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'Error setting IP: ' +data); }); chan.on( 'done' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'IP Set.' ); }); chan.close(); conn.close(); });

Writing the program for the example API conversation on the Mikrotik Wiki

var MikroNode = require ( 'mikronode' ); var device = new MikroNode( '192.168.0.1' ); device.connect().then( ( [login] )=> login( 'admin' , 'password' )).then( function ( conn ) { conn.closeOnDone( true ); var chan1=conn.openChannel( "interface_listener" ); chan1.write( '/interface/listen' ); chan1.data.subscribe( function ( item ) { var packet=MikroNode.resultsToObj(item.data); console .log( 'Interface change: ' + JSON .stringify(packet)); }); chan1.done.subscribe( function ( packet ) { packet.data.forEach( function ( data ) { var packets=MikroNode.resultsToObj(data); console .log( 'Interface: ' + JSON .stringify(packet)); }); }); var chan2=conn.openChannel( 'config_interface' ); var chan3=conn.openChannel( 'enable_interface' ); var chan4=conn.openChannel( 'getall_interfaces' ); chan2.write( '/interface/set' ,{ 'disabled' : 'yes' , '.id' : 'ether1' }); chan2.done.subscribe( function ( items ) { chan3.write( '/interface/set' ,{ 'disabled' : 'no' , '.id' : 'ether1' }); chan4.write( '/interface/getall' ); chan4.on( 'done' , function ( packet ) { packet.data.forEach( function ( data ) { var packets=MikroNode.resultsToObj(data); console .log( 'Interface: ' + JSON .stringify(packet)); }); chan1.close(); }); }); });

Simplifying the above by reducing the number of channels.

Notice how the callback embedding is not needed using the syncronous capability.

var MikroNode = require ( 'mikronode' ); var device = new MikroNode( '192.168.0.1' ); device.connect().then( ( [login] )=> login( 'admin' , 'password' )).then( function ( conn ) { conn.closeOnDone( true ); var listenChannel=conn.openChannel(); listenChannel.write( '/interface/listen' ); listenChannel.read.subscribe( function ( data ) { var packet=MikroNode.resultsToObj(data); console .log( 'Interface change: ' + JSON .stringify(packet)); }); var actionChannel=conn.openChannel(); actionChannel.sync( true ); actionChannel.write( '/interface/set' ,{ 'disabled' : 'yes' , '.id' : 'ether1' }); actionChannel.write( '/interface/set' ,{ 'disabled' : 'no' , '.id' : 'ether1' }); actionChannel.write( '/interface/getall' ); actionChannel.on( 'done' , function ( packet ) { packet.data.forEach( function ( data ) { var packets=MikroNode.resultsToObj(data); console .log( 'Interface: ' + JSON .stringify(packet)); }); listenChannel.close(); }); actionChannel.close(); });

Promises add simplicity:

var MikroNode = require ( 'mikronode' ); var device = new MikroNode( '192.168.0.1' ); device.connect().then( ( [login] )=> login( 'admin' , 'password' )).then( function ( conn ) { console .log( "Logged in." ); conn.closeOnDone( true ); var listenChannel=conn.openChannel( "listen" ); listenChannel.data.subscribe( function ( data ) { console .log( 'Interface change: ' , JSON .stringify(data)); },error=>{ console .log( "Error during listenChannel subscription" ,error) },()=>{ console .log( "Listen channel done." ); }); listenChannel.write( '/interface/listen' ).then( result => { console .log( "Listen channel done promise." ,result); }) .catch( error => console .log( "Listen channel rejection:" ,error)); var actionChannel=conn.openChannel( "action" , false ); actionChannel.sync( false ); actionChannel.closeOnDone( false ); console .log( "Disabling interface" ); actionChannel.write( '/interface/set' ,{ 'disabled' : 'yes' , '.id' : 'ether1' }).then( results => { console .log( "Disable complete." ); const {promise,resolve,reject}=MikroNode.getUnwrappedPromise(); listenChannel.data .take( 1 ) .do( d => console .log( "Data:" ,MikroNode.resultsToObj(d.data))) .subscribe( d => actionChannel.write( '/interface/set' ,{ 'disabled' : 'no' , '.id' : 'ether1' }).then(resolve,reject)); return promise; }) .then( results => { console .log( "Enabled complete." ); const {promise,resolve,reject}=MikroNode.getUnwrappedPromise(); listenChannel.data .take( 1 ) .do( d => console .log( "Data:" ,MikroNode.resultsToObj(d.data))) .subscribe( d => actionChannel.write( '/interface/getall' ).then(resolve,reject)); return promise; }) .then( results => { var formatted=MikroNode.resultsToObj(results.data); var columns=[ ".id" , "name" , "mac-address" , "comment" ]; var filtered=formatted.map( line => columns.reduce( ( p,c )=> {p[c]=line[c]; return p},{})); console .log( 'Interface [ID,Name,MAC-Address]: ' , JSON .stringify(filtered, true , 4 )); }) .catch( error => { console .log( "An error occurred during one of the above commands: " ,error); }) .then( nodata => { console .log( "Closing everything." ); listenChannel.close( true ); actionChannel.close(); }); });

The methods decodeLength and encodeString were written based on code here on the Mikrotik Wiki.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011,2012,2013,2014,2015,2016,2017 Brandon Myers trakkasure@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.