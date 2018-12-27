Full-Featured asynchronous Mikrotik API interface for NodeJS.
var MikroNode = require('mikronode');
var device = new MikroNode('192.168.0.1');
device.connect()
.then(([login])=>{
return login('username','password');
})
.then(function(conn) {
var chan=conn.openChannel("addresses"); // open a named channel
var chan2=conn.openChannel("firewall_connections",true); // open a named channel, turn on "closeOnDone"
chan.write('/ip/address/print');
chan.on('done',function(data) {
// data is all of the sentences in an array.
data.forEach(function(item) {
console.log('Interface/IP: '+item.data.interface+"/"+item.data.address);
});
chan.close(); // close the channel. It is not autoclosed by default.
conn.close(); // when closing connection, the socket is closed and program ends.
});
chan2.write('/ip/firewall/print');
chan2.done.subscribe(function(data){
// data is all of the sentences in an array.
data.forEach(function(item) {
var data = MikroNode.resultsToObj(item.data); // convert array of field items to object.
console.log('Interface/IP: '+data.interface+"/"+data.address);
});
});
});
Clone this repository into your node_modules directory.
// There are 2 ways to get resulting data from channels:
// Using events, like earlier versions:
// data takes each sentence one at a time.
// done takes an entire result from last command.
// Using Streams channel and connection provides access to several layers of them.
// Channels filter only data for that channel
// data: sentences that are data.
// trap: stream of traps. Useful for reading data streams using takeUntil(trapStream). Or for piping to notification on UI.
// bufferedSteam: when data response is "done" the buffered stream emits packets. Don't use this with a "listen" command.
// read: every sentence passes through this one.
// Connections also have streams, where they do not filter per channel:
// raw: The raw socket data. This emits buffers.
// sentence:each raw sentence is emitted from this stream
// read: the parsed sentences this is similar to the Channel read stream except does not filter by channel id.
// trap: all traps
Calling new MikroNode(host[,port,socketTimeout]) returns an object representing the device.
var MikroNode = require('mikronode');
var Device =new MikroNode(host,port);
Device.connect().then(([login])=>login('admin','password')).then(function(conn) {
var chan=conn.openChannel();
});
With the above code, the following is API description. conn is Connection object, chan is Channel object.
The following property/methods are available for channels:
var api = require('mikronode');
var device = new api('192.168.0.1');
device.connect().then(([login])=>login('admin','password')).then(function(conn) {
var chan=conn.openChannel();
chan.write('/ip/address/add',{'interface':'ether1','address':'192.168.1.1'});
chan.on('trap',function(data) {
console.log('Error setting IP: '+data);
});
chan.on('done',function(data) {
console.log('IP Set.');
});
chan.close();
conn.close();
});
var MikroNode = require('mikronode');
var device = new MikroNode('192.168.0.1');
device.connect().then(([login])=>login('admin','password')).then(function(conn) {
conn.closeOnDone(true); // when all channels are "done" the connection should close.
var chan1=conn.openChannel("interface_listener");
chan1.write('/interface/listen');
chan1.data.subscribe(function(item) {
var packet=MikroNode.resultsToObj(item.data);
console.log('Interface change: '+JSON.stringify(packet));
});
// This should be called when the cancel is called below. (trap occurs first, then done)
chan1.done.subscribe(function(packet) {
// This should output everything that the above outputted.
packet.data.forEach(function(data) {
var packets=MikroNode.resultsToObj(data);
console.log('Interface: '+JSON.stringify(packet));
});
});
var chan2=conn.openChannel('config_interface');
// added closeOnDone option to this call
var chan3=conn.openChannel('enable_interface'); // We'll use this later.
var chan4=conn.openChannel('getall_interfaces');
chan2.write('/interface/set',{'disabled':'yes','.id':'ether1'});
chan2.done.subscribe(function(items) {
// We do this here, 'cause we want channel 4 to write after channel 3 is done.
// No need to listen for channel3 to complete if we don't care.
chan3.write('/interface/set',{'disabled':'no','.id':'ether1'});
chan4.write('/interface/getall');
// Alternative (legacy) way of caturing when chan4 is done.
chan4.on('done',function(packet) {
packet.data.forEach(function(data) {
var packets=MikroNode.resultsToObj(data);
console.log('Interface: '+JSON.stringify(packet));
});
chan1.close(); // This should call the /cancel command to stop the listen.
});
});
});
Notice how the callback embedding is not needed using the syncronous capability.
var MikroNode = require('mikronode');
var device = new MikroNode('192.168.0.1');
device.connect().then(([login])=>login('admin','password')).then(function(conn) {
conn.closeOnDone(true); // All channels need to complete before the connection will close.
var listenChannel=conn.openChannel();
listenChannel.write('/interface/listen');
// Each sentence that comes from the device goes through this.
listenChannel.read.subscribe(function(data) {
var packet=MikroNode.resultsToObj(data);
console.log('Interface change: '+JSON.stringify(packet));
});
var actionChannel=conn.openChannel();
actionChannel.sync(true);
// These will run synchronsously
actionChannel.write('/interface/set',{'disabled':'yes','.id':'ether1'});
actionChannel.write('/interface/set',{'disabled':'no','.id':'ether1'});
actionChannel.write('/interface/getall');
actionChannel.on('done',function(packet) {
packet.data.forEach(function(data) {
var packets=MikroNode.resultsToObj(data);
console.log('Interface: '+JSON.stringify(packet));
});
listenChannel.close(); // This should call the /cancel command to stop the listen.
});
actionChannel.close(); // The above commands will complete before this is closed.
});
var MikroNode = require('mikronode');
var device = new MikroNode('192.168.0.1');
device.connect().then(([login])=>login('admin','password')).then(function(conn) {
console.log("Logged in.");
conn.closeOnDone(true); // All channels need to complete before the connection will close.
var listenChannel=conn.openChannel("listen");
// Each sentence that comes from the device goes through the data stream.
listenChannel.data.subscribe(function(data) {
// var packet=MikroNode.resultsToObj(data);
console.log('Interface change: ',JSON.stringify(data));
},error=>{
console.log("Error during listenChannel subscription",error) // This shouldn't be called.
},()=>{
console.log("Listen channel done.");
});
// Tell our listen channel to notify us of changes to interfaces.
listenChannel.write('/interface/listen').then(result=>{
console.log("Listen channel done promise.",result);
})
// Catch shuold be called when we call /cancel (or listenChannel.close())
.catch(error=>console.log("Listen channel rejection:",error));
// All our actions go through this.
var actionChannel=conn.openChannel("action",false); // don't close on done... because we are running these using promises, the commands complete before each then is complete.
// Do things async. This is to prove that promises work as expected along side streams.
actionChannel.sync(false);
actionChannel.closeOnDone(false); // Turn off closeOnDone because the timeouts set to allow the mikrotik to reflect the changes takes too long. The channel would close.
// These will run synchronsously (even though sync is not set to true)
console.log("Disabling interface");
actionChannel.write('/interface/set',{'disabled':'yes','.id':'ether1'}).then(results=>{
console.log("Disable complete.");
// when the first item comes in from the listen channel, it should send the next command.
const {promise,resolve,reject}=MikroNode.getUnwrappedPromise();
listenChannel.data
.take(1)
// This is just to prove that it grabbed the first one.
.do(d=>console.log("Data:",MikroNode.resultsToObj(d.data)))
.subscribe(d=>actionChannel.write('/interface/set',{'disabled':'no','.id':'ether1'}).then(resolve,reject));
return promise;
})
.then(results=>{
console.log("Enabled complete.");
// return new Promise((r,x)=>setTimeout(r,1000)).then(()=>actionChannel.write('/interface/getall'));
const {promise,resolve,reject}=MikroNode.getUnwrappedPromise();
// when the second item comes in from the listen channel, it should send the next command.
listenChannel.data
.take(1)
// This is just to prove that it grabbed the second one.
.do(d=>console.log("Data:",MikroNode.resultsToObj(d.data)))
.subscribe(d=>actionChannel.write('/interface/getall').then(resolve,reject));
return promise;
})
.then(results=>{
var formatted=MikroNode.resultsToObj(results.data);
var columns=[".id","name","mac-address","comment"];
var filtered=formatted.map(line=>columns.reduce((p,c)=>{p[c]=line[c];return p},{}));
console.log('Interface [ID,Name,MAC-Address]: ',JSON.stringify(filtered,true,4));
})
.catch(error=>{
console.log("An error occurred during one of the above commands: ",error);
})
// This runs after all commands above, or if an error occurs.
.then(nodata=>{
console.log("Closing everything.");
listenChannel.close(true); // This should call the /cancel command to stop the listen.
actionChannel.close();
});
});
