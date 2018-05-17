Control Mi Home devices that implement the miIO protocol, such as the Mi Air Purifier, Mi Robot Vacuum and Mi Smart Socket. These devices are commonly part of what Xiaomi calls the Mi Ecosystem which is branded as MiJia.
miio is MIT-licensed and requires at least Node 6.6.0. As
the API is promise-based Node 8 is recommended which provides support
async
and
await that greatly simplifies asynchronous handling.
Note: Since 0.15.0 this library has been rewritten to use abstract-things as its base. The API of devices will have changed, and some bugs are to be expected. Testing and feedback on the new API is welcome, please open issues as needed.
The intent of this library is to support all miIO-compatible devices and to provide an easy to use API for them. The library maps specific device models to generic device types with well defined capabilities to simplify interacting with them.
Currently supported devices are:
See documentation for devices for information about the types, their API and supported device models. You can also check Missing devices if you want to know what you can do to help this library with support for your device.
To install into your project:
npm install miio
To install globally for access to the command line tool:
npm install -g miio
const miio = require('miio');
Resolve a handle to the device:
// Resolve a device, resolving the token automatically or from storage
miio.device({ address: '192.168.100.8' })
.then(device => console.log('Connected to', device))
.catch(err => handleErrorHere);
// Resolve a device, specifying the token (see below for how to get the token)
miio.device({ address: '192.168.100.8', token: 'token-as-hex' })
.then(device => console.log('Connected to', device))
.catch(err => handleErrorHere);
Call methods to interact with the device:
// Switch the power of the device
device.togglePower()
.then(on => console.log('Power is now', on))
.catch(err => handleErrorHere);
// Using async/await
await device.togglePower();
Listen to events such as property changes and actions:
// Listen for power changes
device.on('power', power => console.log('Power changed to', power));
// The device is available for event handlers
const handler = ({ action }, device) => console.log('Action', action, 'performed on', device);
device1.on('action', handler);
device2.on('action', handler);
Capabilities and types are used to hint about what a device can do:
if(device.matches('cap:temperature')) {
console.log(await device.temperature());
}
if(device.matches('cap:switchable-power')) {
device.setPower(false)
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
}
If you are done with the device call
destroy to stop all network traffic:
device.destroy();
A few miIO devices send back their token during a handshake and can be used without figuring out the token. Most devices hide their token, such as Yeelights and the Mi Robot Vacuum.
There is a command line tool named
miio that helps with finding and storing
tokens. See Device management for details
and common use cases.
Use
miio.devices() to look for and connect to devices on the local network.
This method of discovery will tell you directly if a device reveals its token
and can be auto-connected to. If you do not want to automatically connect to
devices you can use
miio.browse() instead.
Example using
miio.devices():
const devices = miio.devices({
cacheTime: 300 // 5 minutes. Default is 1800 seconds (30 minutes)
});
devices.on('available', device => {
if(device.matches('placeholder')) {
// This device is either missing a token or could not be connected to
} else {
// Do something useful with device
}
});
devices.on('unavailable', device => {
// Device is no longer available and is destroyed
});
miio.devices() supports these options:
cacheTime, the maximum amount of seconds a device can be unreachable before it becomes unavailable. Default:
1800
filter, function used to filter what devices are connected to. Default:
reg => true
skipSubDevices, if sub devices on Aqara gateways should be skipped. Default:
false
useTokenStorage, if tokens should be fetched from storage (see device management). Default:
true
tokens, object with manual mapping between ids and tokens (advanced, use Device management if possible)
See Advanced API for details about
miio.browse().
Check documentation for devices for details about the API for supported devices. Detailed documentation of the core API is available in the section Using things in the abstract-things documentation.
This library uses semantic versioning with an exception being that the API for devices is based on their type and capabilities and not their model.
This means that a device can have methods removed if its type or capabilities
change, which can happen if a better implementation is made available for the
model. When working with the library implement checks against type and
capabilities for future compatibility within the same major version of
miio.
Capabilities can be considered stable across major versions, if a device
supports
power no minor or patch version will introduce
power-mega and
replace
power. If new functionality is needed the new capability will be
added along side the older one.
Reporting issues contains information that is useful for making any issue you want to report easier to fix.
The library uses debug with two
namespaces,
miio is used for packet details and network discovery and devices
use the
thing:miio namespace. These are controlled via the
DEBUG
environment flag. The flag can be set while running the miio command or any
NodeJS script:
Show debug info about devices during discovery:
$ DEBUG=thing\* miio discover
To activate both namespaces set
DEBUG to both:
$ DEBUG=miio\*,thing\* miio discover
This library is based on the documentation provided by OpenMiHome. See https://github.com/OpenMiHome/mihome-binary-protocol for details. For details about how to figure out the commands for new devices look at the documentation for protocol and commands.