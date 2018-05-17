miIO Device Library

Control Mi Home devices that implement the miIO protocol, such as the Mi Air Purifier, Mi Robot Vacuum and Mi Smart Socket. These devices are commonly part of what Xiaomi calls the Mi Ecosystem which is branded as MiJia.

miio is MIT-licensed and requires at least Node 6.6.0. As the API is promise-based Node 8 is recommended which provides support async and await that greatly simplifies asynchronous handling.

Note: Since 0.15.0 this library has been rewritten to use abstract-things as its base. The API of devices will have changed, and some bugs are to be expected. Testing and feedback on the new API is welcome, please open issues as needed.

Devices types

The intent of this library is to support all miIO-compatible devices and to provide an easy to use API for them. The library maps specific device models to generic device types with well defined capabilities to simplify interacting with them.

Currently supported devices are:

Air Purifiers (1, 2 and Pro)

Mi Humidifier

Mi Smart Socket Plug and Power Strips

Mi Robot Vacuum (V1 and V2)

Mi Smart Home Gateway (Aqara) and accessories - switches, sensors, etc

Philips Light Bulb and Eyecare Lamp

Yeelights (White Bulb, Color Bulb, Desk Lamp and Strip)

See documentation for devices for information about the types, their API and supported device models. You can also check Missing devices if you want to know what you can do to help this library with support for your device.

Installation

To install into your project:

npm install miio

To install globally for access to the command line tool:

npm install -g miio

Usage

const miio = require ( 'miio' );

Resolve a handle to the device:

miio.device({ address : '192.168.100.8' }) .then( device => console .log( 'Connected to' , device)) .catch( err => handleErrorHere); miio.device({ address : '192.168.100.8' , token : 'token-as-hex' }) .then( device => console .log( 'Connected to' , device)) .catch( err => handleErrorHere);

Call methods to interact with the device:

device.togglePower() .then( on => console .log( 'Power is now' , on)) .catch( err => handleErrorHere); await device.togglePower();

Listen to events such as property changes and actions:

device.on( 'power' , power => console .log( 'Power changed to' , power)); const handler = ( { action }, device ) => console .log( 'Action' , action, 'performed on' , device); device1.on( 'action' , handler); device2.on( 'action' , handler);

Capabilities and types are used to hint about what a device can do:

if (device.matches( 'cap:temperature' )) { console .log( await device.temperature()); } if (device.matches( 'cap:switchable-power' )) { device.setPower( false ) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error); }

If you are done with the device call destroy to stop all network traffic:

device.destroy();

Tokens and device management

A few miIO devices send back their token during a handshake and can be used without figuring out the token. Most devices hide their token, such as Yeelights and the Mi Robot Vacuum.

There is a command line tool named miio that helps with finding and storing tokens. See Device management for details and common use cases.

Discovering devices

Use miio.devices() to look for and connect to devices on the local network. This method of discovery will tell you directly if a device reveals its token and can be auto-connected to. If you do not want to automatically connect to devices you can use miio.browse() instead.

Example using miio.devices() :

const devices = miio.devices({ cacheTime : 300 }); devices.on( 'available' , device => { if (device.matches( 'placeholder' )) { } else { } }); devices.on( 'unavailable' , device => { });

miio.devices() supports these options:

cacheTime , the maximum amount of seconds a device can be unreachable before it becomes unavailable. Default: 1800

, the maximum amount of seconds a device can be unreachable before it becomes unavailable. Default: filter , function used to filter what devices are connected to. Default: reg => true

, function used to filter what devices are connected to. Default: skipSubDevices , if sub devices on Aqara gateways should be skipped. Default: false

, if sub devices on Aqara gateways should be skipped. Default: useTokenStorage , if tokens should be fetched from storage (see device management). Default: true

, if tokens should be fetched from storage (see device management). Default: tokens , object with manual mapping between ids and tokens (advanced, use Device management if possible)

See Advanced API for details about miio.browse() .

Device API

Check documentation for devices for details about the API for supported devices. Detailed documentation of the core API is available in the section Using things in the abstract-things documentation.

Library versioning and API stability

This library uses semantic versioning with an exception being that the API for devices is based on their type and capabilities and not their model.

This means that a device can have methods removed if its type or capabilities change, which can happen if a better implementation is made available for the model. When working with the library implement checks against type and capabilities for future compatibility within the same major version of miio .

Capabilities can be considered stable across major versions, if a device supports power no minor or patch version will introduce power-mega and replace power . If new functionality is needed the new capability will be added along side the older one.

Reporting issues

Reporting issues contains information that is useful for making any issue you want to report easier to fix.

Debugging

The library uses debug with two namespaces, miio is used for packet details and network discovery and devices use the thing:miio namespace. These are controlled via the DEBUG environment flag. The flag can be set while running the miio command or any NodeJS script:

Show debug info about devices during discovery:

$ DEBUG=thing\* miio discover

To activate both namespaces set DEBUG to both:

$ DEBUG=miio \ * ,thing \ * miio discover

Protocol documentation

This library is based on the documentation provided by OpenMiHome. See https://github.com/OpenMiHome/mihome-binary-protocol for details. For details about how to figure out the commands for new devices look at the documentation for protocol and commands.