mmw

migrate-mongoose-weblium-public

by Borna Almasi
4.0.3 (see all)

A node based migration framework for mongoose supporting ES6 migrations

Overview

236

221

Last Commit

1yr ago

10

Dependencies

7

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

migrate-mongoose

A node based migration framework for ES6+ for mongoose

Motivation

migrate-mongoose is a migration framework for projects which are already using mongoose.

Most other migration frameworks:

  • Use a local state file to keep track of which migrations have been run: This is a problem for PaS providers like heroku where the file system is wiped each time you deploy
  • Not configurable enough: There are not a granular enough controls to manage which migrations get run
  • Rely on a document-level migration: You have to change your application code to run a migration if it hasn't been run on a document you're working with

migrate-mongoose:

  • Stores migration state in MongoDB
  • Provides plenty of features such as
    • Access to mongoose models in migrations
    • Use of promises or standard callbacks
    • custom config files or env variables for migration options
    • ability to delete unused migrations
  • Relies on a simple GLOBAL state of whether or not each migration has been called

Getting Started with the CLI

You can install it locally in your project

 npm install migrate-mongoose

and then run

./node_modules/.bin/migrate [command] [options]

OR

Install it globally

 npm install -g migrate-mongoose

and then run

migrate [command] [options]

Usage

Usage: migrate -d <mongo-uri> [[create|up|down<migration-name>]|list|prune] [optional options]

Commands:
  list                     Lists all migrations and their current state.
  create <migration-name>  Creates a new migration file.
  up [migration-name]      Migrates all the migration files that have not yet
                           been run in chronological order. Not including
                           [migration-name] will run UP on all migrations that
                           are in a DOWN state.
  down <migration-name>    Rolls back all migrations down to given name (if down
                           function was provided)
  prune                    Allows you to delete extraneous migrations by
                           removing extraneous local migration files/database
                           migrations.
 
 
Options:
  -d, --dbConnectionUri   The URI of the database connection                           [string] [required]
  --collection            The mongo collection name to use for migrations [string] [default: "migrations"]
  --md, --migrations-dir  The path to the migration files               [string] [default: "./migrations"]
  -t, --template-file     The template file to use when creating a migration                      [string]
  -c, --change-dir        Change current working directory before running  anything               [string]
  --autosync              Automatically add any migrations on filesystem but not in db to db     [boolean]
                          rather than asking interactively (use in scripts)
  -h, --help              Show help                                                              [boolean]

 
 
Examples:
  node_modules/.bin/migrate list -d mongodb://localhost/migrations
  node_modules/.bin/migrate create add_users -d mongodb://localhost/migrations
  node_modules/.bin/migrate up add_user -d mongodb://localhost/migrations
  node_modules/.bin/migrate down delete_names -d mongodb://localhost/migrations
  node_modules/.bin/migrate prune -d mongodb://localhost/migrations
  node_modules/.bin/migrate list --config settings.json

Setting Options Automatically

If you want to not provide the options such as --dbConnectionUri to the program every time you have 2 options.

1. Set the option as an Environment Variable with the prefix MIGRATE_

export MIGRATE_dbConnectionUri=localhost/migrations

.env files are also supported. All variables will be read from the .env file and set by migrate-mongoose.

#.env
MIGRATE_dbConnectionUri=mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb

2. Provide a config file (defaults to migrate.json or migrate.js)

# If you have migrate.json in the directory, you don't need to do anything
migrate list
 
# Otherwise you can provide a config file
migrate list --config somePath/myCustomConfigFile[.json]

Options Override Order:

Command line args beat Env vars beats Config File

Just make sure you don't have aliases of the same option with 2 different values between env vars and config file

Migration Files

By default, migrate-mongoose assumes your migration folder exists.

Here's an example of a migration created using migrate create some-migration-name . This example demonstrates how you can access your mongoose models and handle errors in your migrations

migrations/1562460744403-some-migration-name.js

/**
 * Easy flow control
 */
// Notice no need for callback 
async function up() {
  // Error handling is as easy as throwing an error  
  if (condition) {
    throw new Error('This is an error. Could not complete migration');  
  }
  
  // You can just run your updates and when function finishes the migration is assumed to be done!
  await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    setTimeout(()=> { resolve('ok'); }, 3000);
  });
  
  // ========  OR ===========
  // just return the promise! It will succeed when it resolves or fail when rejected 
  return lib.getPromise();
  
}

module.exports = { up, down };

Access to mongoose models in your migrations

Just go about your business as usual, importing your models and making changes to your database.

migrate-mongoose makes an independent connection to MongoDB to fetch and write migration states and makes no assumptions about your database configurations or even prevent you from making changes to multiple or even non-mongo databases in your migrations. As long as you can import the references to your models you can use them in migrations.

Below is an example of a typical setup in a mongoose project

models/user.model.js

mongoose = require('mongoose');

const { Schema } = mongoose;
const UserSchema = new Schema({
    firstName: String,
    lastName: String,
  });
module.exports = mongoose.model('user', UserSchema);

models/index.js

const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const User = require('./user.model');

mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb', { useNewUrlParser: true })

module.exports = { User };

migrations/1459287720919-my-migration.js

import { User } from '../models'

async function up() {
  // Then you can use it in the migration like so  
  await User.create({ firstName: 'Ada', lastName: 'Lovelace' });
  
  // OR do something such as
  const users = await User.find();
  /* Do something with users */
}

If you're using the package programmatically. You can access your models using the connection you constructed the Migrator with through the this context.

async function up() {
  // "this('user')"  is the same as calling "connection.model('user')" using the connection you passed to the Migrator constructor.
  // 
  await this('user').create({ firstName: 'Ada', lastName: 'Lovelace' });
}

Notes

Currently, the -d/dbConnectionUri must include the database to use for migrations in the uri.

example: -d mongodb://localhost:27017/development .

If you don't want to pass it in every time feel free to use the migrate.json config file or an environment variable

Examples

Feel Free to check out the examples in the project to get a better idea of usage

How to contribute

  1. Start an issue. We will discuss the best approach
  2. Make a pull request. I'll review it and comment until we are both confident about it
  3. I'll merge your PR and bump the version of the package

