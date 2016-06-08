migrate-mongo is a database migration tool for MongoDB running in Node.js## Installation ````bash $ npm install -g migrate-mongo ````
$ migrate-mongo
Usage: migrate-mongo [options] [command]
Commands:
init initialize a new migration project
create [description] create a new database migration with the provided description
up [options] run all unapplied database migrations
down [options] undo the last applied database migration
status [options] print the changelog of the database
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
Make sure you have Node.js 10 (or higher) installed.
Create a directory where you want to store your migrations for your mongo database (eg. 'albums' here) and cd into it
$ mkdir albums-migrations
$ cd albums-migrations
Initialize a new migrate-mongo project
$ migrate-mongo init
Initialization successful. Please edit the generated migrate-mongo-config.js file
The above command did two things:
Edit the migrate-mongo-config.js file. An object or promise can be returned. Make sure you change the mongodb url:
// In this file you can configure migrate-mongo
module.exports = {
mongodb: {
// TODO Change (or review) the url to your MongoDB:
url: "mongodb://localhost:27017",
// TODO Change this to your database name:
databaseName: "YOURDATABASENAME",
options: {
useNewUrlParser: true // removes a deprecation warning when connecting
// connectTimeoutMS: 3600000, // increase connection timeout to 1 hour
// socketTimeoutMS: 3600000, // increase socket timeout to 1 hour
}
},
// The migrations dir, can be an relative or absolute path. Only edit this when really necessary.
migrationsDir: "migrations",
// The mongodb collection where the applied changes are stored. Only edit this when really necessary.
changelogCollectionName: "changelog",
// The file extension to create migrations and search for in migration dir
migrationFileExtension: ".js"
// Enable the algorithm to create a checksum of the file contents and use that in the comparison to determin
// if the file should be run. Requires that scripts are coded to be run multiple times.
useFileHash: false
};
Alternatively, you can also encode your database name in the url (and leave out the
databaseName property):
url: "mongodb://localhost:27017/YOURDATABASE",
To create a new database migration script, just run the
migrate-mongo create [description] command.
For example:
$ migrate-mongo create blacklist_the_beatles
Created: migrations/20160608155948-blacklist_the_beatles.js
A new migration file is created in the 'migrations' directory:
module.exports = {
up(db, client) {
// TODO write your migration here. Return a Promise (and/or use async & await).
// See https://github.com/seppevs/migrate-mongo/#creating-a-new-migration-script
// Example:
// return db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Beatles'}, {$set: {blacklisted: true}});
},
down(db, client) {
// TODO write the statements to rollback your migration (if possible)
// Example:
// return db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Beatles'}, {$set: {blacklisted: false}});
}
};
Edit this content so it actually performs changes to your database. Don't forget to write the down part as well.
The
db object contains the official MongoDB db object
The
client object is a MongoClient instance (which you can omit if you don't use it).
There are 3 options to implement the
up and
down functions of your migration:
Always make sure the implementation matches the function signature:
function up(db, client) { /* */ } should return
Promise
function async up(db, client) { /* */ } should contain
await keyword(s) and return
Promise
function up(db, client, next) { /* */ } should callback
next
module.exports = {
up(db) {
return db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Beatles'}, {$set: {blacklisted: true}});
},
down(db) {
return db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Beatles'}, {$set: {blacklisted: false}});
}
};
Async & await is especially useful if you want to perform multiple operations against your MongoDB in one migration.
module.exports = {
async up(db) {
await db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Beatles'}, {$set: {blacklisted: true}});
await db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Doors'}, {$set: {stars: 5}});
},
async down(db) {
await db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Doors'}, {$set: {stars: 0}});
await db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Beatles'}, {$set: {blacklisted: false}});
},
};
Callbacks are supported for backwards compatibility. New migration scripts should be written using Promises and/or async & await. It's easier to read and write.
module.exports = {
up(db, callback) {
return db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Beatles'}, {$set: {blacklisted: true}}, callback);
},
down(db, callback) {
return db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Beatles'}, {$set: {blacklisted: false}}, callback);
}
};
To override the content of the sample migration that will be created by the
create command,
create a file
sample-migration.js in the migrations directory.
At any time, you can check which migrations are applied (or not)
$ migrate-mongo status
┌─────────────────────────────────────────┬────────────┐
│ Filename │ Applied At │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┼────────────┤
│ 20160608155948-blacklist_the_beatles.js │ PENDING │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┘
This command will apply all pending migrations
$ migrate-mongo up
MIGRATED UP: 20160608155948-blacklist_the_beatles.js
If an an error occurred, it will stop and won't continue with the rest of the pending migrations
If we check the status again, we can see the last migration was successfully applied:
$ migrate-mongo status
┌─────────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────┐
│ Filename │ Applied At │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤
│ 20160608155948-blacklist_the_beatles.js │ 2016-06-08T20:13:30.415Z │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┘
With this command, migrate-mongo will revert (only) the last applied migration
$ migrate-mongo down
MIGRATED DOWN: 20160608155948-blacklist_the_beatles.js
If we check the status again, we see that the reverted migration is pending again:
$ migrate-mongo status
┌─────────────────────────────────────────┬────────────┐
│ Filename │ Applied At │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┼────────────┤
│ 20160608155948-blacklist_the_beatles.js │ PENDING │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┘
All actions (except
init) accept an optional
-f or
--file option to specify a path to a custom config file.
By default, migrate-mongo will look for a
migrate-mongo-config.js config file in of the current directory.
$ migrate-mongo status -f '~/configs/albums-migrations.js'
┌─────────────────────────────────────────┬────────────┐
│ Filename │ Applied At │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┼────────────┤
│ 20160608155948-blacklist_the_beatles.js │ PENDING │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┘
You can use use Node.js modules (or require other modules) in your migration scripts.
It's even possible to use npm modules, just provide a
package.json file in the root of your migration project:
$ cd albums-migrations
$ npm init --yes
Now you have a package.json file, and you can install your favorite npm modules that might help you in your migration scripts. For example, one of the very useful promise-fun npm modules.
You can make use of the MongoDB Transaction API in your migration scripts.
Note: this requires both:
migrate-mongo will call your migration
up and
down function with a second argument:
client.
This
client argument is an MongoClient instance, it gives you access to the
startSession function.
Example:
module.exports = {
async up(db, client) {
const session = client.startSession();
try {
await session.withTransaction(async () => {
await db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Beatles'}, {$set: {blacklisted: true}});
await db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Doors'}, {$set: {stars: 5}});
});
} finally {
await session.endSession();
}
},
async down(db, client) {
const session = client.startSession();
try {
await session.withTransaction(async () => {
await db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Beatles'}, {$set: {blacklisted: false}});
await db.collection('albums').updateOne({artist: 'The Doors'}, {$set: {stars: 0}});
});
} finally {
await session.endSession();
}
},
};
There are use cases where it may make sense to not treat scripts as immutable items. An example would be a simple collection with lookup values where you just can wipe and recreate the entire collection all at the same time.
useFileHash: true
Set this config value to will enable tracking a hash of the file contents and will run a file with the same name again as long as the file contents have changes. Setting this flag changes the behavior for every script and if this is enabled each script needs to be written in a manner where it can be re-run safefly. A script of the same name and hash will not be executed again, only if the hash changes.
Now the status will also include the file hash in the output
┌────────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────┐
│ Filename │ Hash │ Applied At │
├────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤
│ 20160608155948-blacklist_the_beatles.js│ 7625a0220d552dbeb42e26fdab61d8c7ef54ac3a052254588c267e42e9fa876d │ 2021-03-04T15:40:22.732Z │
└────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┘
To know which version of migrate-mongo you're running, just pass the
version option:
$ migrate-mongo version
const {
init,
create,
database,
config,
up,
down,
status
} = require('migrate-mongo');
init() → Promise
Initialize a new migrate-mongo project
await init();
The above command did two things:
migrate-mongo-config.js file and
migrations directory
Edit the
migrate-mongo-config.js file. Make sure you change the mongodb url.
create(description) → Promise<fileName>
For example:
const fileName = await create('blacklist_the_beatles');
console.log('Created:', fileName);
A new migration file is created in the
migrations directory.
database.connect() → Promise<{db: MongoDb, client: MongoClient}>
Connect to a mongo database using the connection settings from the
migrate-mongo-config.js file.
const { db, client } = await database.connect();
config.read() → Promise<JSON>
Read connection settings from the
migrate-mongo-config.js file.
const mongoConnectionSettings = await config.read();
config.set(yourConfigObject)
Tell migrate-mongo NOT to use the
migrate-mongo-config.js file, but instead use the config object passed as the first argument of this function.
When using this feature, please do this at the very beginning of your program.
Example:
const { config, up } = require('../lib/migrate-mongo');
const myConfig = {
mongodb: {
url: "mongodb://localhost:27017/mydatabase",
options: { useNewUrlParser: true }
},
migrationsDir: "migrations",
changelogCollectionName: "changelog",
migrationFileExtension: ".js"
};
config.set(myConfig);
// then, use the API as you normally would, eg:
await up();
up(MongoDb, MongoClient) → Promise<Array<fileName>>
Apply all pending migrations
const { db, client } = await database.connect();
const migrated = await up(db, client);
migrated.forEach(fileName => console.log('Migrated:', fileName));
If an an error occurred, the promise will reject and won't continue with the rest of the pending migrations.
down(MongoDb, MongoClient) → Promise<Array<fileName>>
Revert (only) the last applied migration
const { db, client } = await database.connect();
const migratedDown = await down(db, client);
migratedDown.forEach(fileName => console.log('Migrated Down:', fileName));
status(MongoDb) → Promise<Array<{ fileName, appliedAt }>>
Check which migrations are applied (or not.
const { db } = await database.connect();
const migrationStatus = await status(db);
migrationStatus.forEach(({ fileName, appliedAt }) => console.log(fileName, ':', appliedAt));
client.close() → Promise
Close the database connection
const { db, client } = await database.connect();
await client.close();