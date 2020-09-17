Abstract migration framework for node.
$ npm install migrate
Usage: migrate [options] [command]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
init Initalize the migrations tool in a project
list List migrations and their status
create <name> Create a new migration
up [name] Migrate up to a given migration
down [name] Migrate down to a given migration
help [cmd] display help for [cmd]
For help with the individual commands, see
migrate help [cmd]. Each command has some helpful flags
for customising the behavior of the tool.
var migrate = require('migrate')
migrate.load({
stateStore: '.migrate'
}, function (err, set) {
if (err) {
throw err
}
set.up(function (err) {
if (err) {
throw err
}
console.log('migrations successfully ran')
})
})
To create a migration, execute
migrate create <title> with a title. By default, a file in
./migrations/ will be created with the following content:
'use strict'
module.exports.up = function (next) {
next()
}
module.exports.down = function (next) {
next()
}
All you have to do is populate these, invoking
next() when complete (no need to call
next() if up/down functions are
async), and you are ready to migrate!
For example:
$ migrate create add-pets
$ migrate create add-owners
The first call creates
./migrations/{timestamp in milliseconds}-add-pets.js, which we can populate:
// db is just an object shared between the migrations
var db = require('./db');
exports.up = function (next) {
db.pets = [];
db.pets.push('tobi')
db.pets.push('loki')
db.pets.push('jane')
next()
}
exports.down = function (next) {
db.pets.pop('pets')
db.pets.pop('pets')
db.pets.pop('pets')
delete db.pets
next()
}
The second creates
./migrations/{timestamp in milliseconds}-add-owners.js, which we can populate:
var db = require('./db');
exports.up = function (next) {
db.owners = [];
db.owners.push('taylor')
db.owners.push('tj', next)
}
exports.down = function (next) {
db.owners.pop()
db.owners.pop()
delete db.owners
next()
}
When creating migrations you have a bunch of other options to help you control how the migrations
are created. You can fully configure the way the migration is made with a
generator, which is just a
function exported as a node module. A good example of a generator is the default one shipped with
this package.
The
create command accepts a flag for pointing the tool at a generator, for example:
$ migrate create --generator ./my-migrate-generator.js
A more simple and common thing you might want is to just change the default template file which is created. To do this, you
can simply pass the
template-file flag:
$ migrate create --template-file ./my-migration-template.js
Lastly, if you want to use newer ECMAscript features, or language addons like TypeScript, for your migrations, you can
use the
compiler flag. For example, to use babel with your migrations, you can do the following:
$ npm install --save babel-register
$ migrate create --compiler="js:babel-register" foo
$ migrate up --compiler="js:babel-register"
When first running the migrations, all will be executed in sequence.
$ migrate
up : migrations/1316027432511-add-pets.js
up : migrations/1316027432512-add-jane.js
up : migrations/1316027432575-add-owners.js
up : migrations/1316027433425-coolest-pet.js
migration : complete
Subsequent attempts will simply output "complete", as they have already been executed.
migrate knows this because it stores the current state in
./.migrate which is typically a file that SCMs like GIT should ignore.
$ migrate
migration : complete
If we were to create another migration using
migrate create, and then execute migrations again, we would execute only those not previously executed:
$ migrate
up : migrates/1316027433455-coolest-owner.js
You can also run migrations incrementally by specifying a migration.
$ migrate up 1316027433425-coolest-pet.js
up : migrations/1316027432511-add-pets.js
up : migrations/1316027432512-add-jane.js
up : migrations/1316027432575-add-owners.js
up : migrations/1316027433425-coolest-pet.js
migration : complete
This will run up-migrations up to (and including)
1316027433425-coolest-pet.js. Similarly you can run down-migrations up to (and including) a
specific migration, instead of migrating all the way down.
$ migrate down 1316027432512-add-jane.js
down : migrations/1316027432575-add-owners.js
down : migrations/1316027432512-add-jane.js
migration : complete
Any time you want to see the current state of the migrations, you can run
migrate list to see an output like:
$ migrate list
1316027432511-add-pets.js [2017-09-23] : <No Description>
1316027432512-add-jane.js [2017-09-23] : <No Description>
The description can be added by exporting a
description field from the migration file.
By default,
migrate stores the state of the migrations which have been run in a file (
.migrate). But you
can provide a custom storage engine if you would like to do something different, like storing them in your database of choice.
A storage engine has a simple interface of
load(fn) and
save(set, fn). As long as what goes in as
set comes out
the same on
load, then you are good to go!
If you are using the provided cli, you can specify the store implementation with the
--store flag, which should be a
require-able node module. For example:
$ migrate up --store="my-migration-store"
migrate.load(opts, cb)
Calls the callback with a
Set based on the options passed. Options:
set: A set instance if you created your own
stateStore: A store instance to load and store migration state, or a string which is a path to the migration state file
migrationsDirectory: The path to the migrations directory
filterFunction: A filter function which will be called for each file found in the migrations directory
sortFunction: A sort function to ensure migration order
Set.up([migration, ]cb)
Migrates up to the specified
migration or, if none is specified, to the latest
migration. Calls the callback
cb, possibly with an error
err, when done.
Set.down([migration, ]cb)
Migrates down to the specified
migration or, if none is specified, to the
first migration. Calls the callback
cb, possibly with an error
err, when
done.
When I had to handle migrations for my nodejs project, there was a challenge that I couldn't use my database for the same for particular reasons. The package migrate helped to fulfil the functionality without interacting with the database at all. It handled migration tracking itself and does the job in one command.