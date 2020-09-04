Migrat

Migrat is a pluggable Node.js migration tool designed for diverse stacks and processes. It is not tied any particular database engine and supports multi-node environments by differentiating migrations that should run on one node (to update a global database, for instance) and migrations that should run on all nodes (like updating a per-node cache).

$ npm install -g migrat

Features

Migrations can be set to set to run once globally, or once per server.

Supports global locking during migration runs, to prevent multiple servers attempting to perform global migrations at the same time.

Pass context through to each migration. This can be a logging interface, a set of database connections, ... it's up to you.

Custom hooks throughout the migration process.

Perform dry runs to see the migration plan before it's executed.

Plugin-friendly (see below)

Plugins

Migrat works great on its own, but it's even better with plugins to reduce boilerplate. Plugin list (the ones without links haven't been developed yet – help welcome (see the "Writing Plugins" guide):

migrat-postgres – Locks, state storage, and migration files in pure SQL.

– Locks, state storage, and migration files in pure SQL. migrat-sh – Execute shell script migration files.

– Execute shell script migration files. migrat-mysql – Locks, state storage, and migration files in pure SQL.

– Locks, state storage, and migration files in pure SQL. migrat-hipchat – Send live migration status to a HipChat room.

– Send live migration status to a HipChat room. migrat-slack – Send live migration status to a Slack channel.

– Send live migration status to a Slack channel. migrat-datadog – Send migration results to a Datadog dashboard.

– Send migration results to a Datadog dashboard. migrat-php – Execute PHP migration files.

With plugins, you can have a migration directory that looks like:

./ 1414275876214 -create-schema .psql ./ 1414275879591 -backfill-avatars .js ./ 1414275876214 -process-something .php

Screenshots

Usage Examples

$ migrat create add-user-table $ migrat create add-user-table --all-nodes

$ migrat init $ migrat up --dry-run $ migrat up [filename] $ migrat down <filename>

Documentation

Migration Files

Migration files are pretty standard:

module .exports.up = function ( context, callback ) { }; module .exports.down = function ( context, callback ) { }; module .exports.check = function ( context, callback ) { };

You can also use async methods:

module .exports.up = async function ( context ) { }; module .exports.down = async function ( context ) { }; module .exports.check = async function ( context ) { };

Project Configuration

Migrat will look for for a migrat.config.js in your project directory, unless overriden by --config :

module .exports = { migrationsDir : './migrations' , localState : '/var/lib/my_app/.migratdb' , context : function ( callback ) { callback( null , {}); }, storeState : function ( state, callback ) { callback(); }, fetchState : function ( callback ) { callback( null , state); }, migrationTemplate : function ( details, callback ) { fs.readFile( 'path/to/template.js' , 'utf8' , callback); }, lock : function ( callback ) { callback(); }, unlock : function ( callback ) { callback(); }, lockTimeout : 0 , initialize : function ( callback ) { callback(); }, beforeRun : function ( runlist, callback ) { callback(); }, beforeEach : function ( runlist_item, callback ) { callback(); }, afterEach : function ( err, runlist_item, callback ) { callback(); }, afterRun : function ( err, runlist, callback ) { callback(); }, terminate : function ( callback ) { callback(); } };

Contributing

Before submitting pull requests, please update the tests and make sure they all pass.

$ npm test

License

Copyright © 2014–2016 Natural Atlas, Inc. & Contributors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.