Miew – 3D Molecular Viewer





Copyright (c) 2015–2022 EPAM Systems, Inc.

Miew is a high performance web tool for advanced visualization and manipulation of molecular structures.

It provides a full-featured set of tools for 3D visualization and editing of small molecules as well as large molecular complexes, including means to view, analyze, and modify the 3D structure of a molecule.

It works as a standalone HTML5 web application or integrates as a component into your web pages. We plan to support the latest versions of WebGL-enabled desktop (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Edge) and mobile (iOS, Android) browsers.

You can find details on installation and usage of Miew component in miew readme. There is also a demo application available in the git repository.

License

MIT