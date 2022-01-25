openbase logo
Readme

Miew – 3D Molecular Viewer

Linux Build Status Windows Build Status Snyk badge Coverage Status
Code Climate SonarCloud Maintainability SonarCloud Reliability Quality Gate

Copyright (c) 2015–2022 EPAM Systems, Inc.

Miew is a high performance web tool for advanced visualization and manipulation of molecular structures.

Screenshot

It provides a full-featured set of tools for 3D visualization and editing of small molecules as well as large molecular complexes, including means to view, analyze, and modify the 3D structure of a molecule.

It works as a standalone HTML5 web application or integrates as a component into your web pages. We plan to support the latest versions of WebGL-enabled desktop (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Edge) and mobile (iOS, Android) browsers.

You can find details on installation and usage of Miew component in miew readme. There is also a demo application available in the git repository.

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

License

MIT

