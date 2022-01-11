midori

Interactive demo available here (with credits to artists).

About

Library for animating image backgrounds in websites using WebGL.

It support the following:

Configurable dynamic camera

Animated transitions between backgrounds

Post-processing effects & particles

Usage / API

Getting Started

First install midori-bg and three . Three.js is required as a dependency - any version greater than or equal to three@0.132.2 should work. (if not, please file an issue)

npm install --save midori-bg three

Below is an example of how to get started with midori in an ES6 app. For an example in React , see the source for the interactive demo.

You'll want to first initialize a renderer before loading and setting images as backgrounds.

import { BackgroundRenderer, loadImage } from 'midori-bg' ; const renderer = new BackgroundRenderer( document .getElementById( 'canvas' )); loadImage( 'url/to/image' ) .then( ( image ) => renderer.setBackground(image)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

The rendering can also be controlled directly if needed:

renderer.pause(); renderer.render();

Transitions

When setting backgrounds, you can use an optional transition to animate the switching between backgrounds.

import { BackgroundRenderer, TransitionType, Easings, SlideDirection } from 'midori-bg' ; const renderer = new BackgroundRenderer( document .getElementById( 'canvas' )); loadImage( 'url/to/image' ) .then( ( image ) => { renderer.setBackground(image, { type : TransitionType.Slide, config : { slides : 2 , intensity : 5 , duration : 1.5 , easing : Easings.Quintic.InOut, direction : SlideDirection.Right, } }); }) .catch( err => console .error(err));

The state of the transition can be queried:

const isTransitioning = renderer.isTransitioning();

The configuration options for transitions:

interface BlendTransitionConfig {} interface WipeTransitionConfig { gradient?: number ; angle?: number ; direction?: WipeDirection; } interface SlideTransitionConfig { slides?: number ; intensity?: number ; samples?: number ; direction?: SlideDirection; } interface BlurTransitionConfig { intensity?: number ; samples?: number ; } interface GlitchTransitionConfig { seed?: number ; }

Camera

Each background comes with its own camera. The camera can be moved, swayed, and rotated independently.

⚠️NOTE: Be careful when storing camera references! When switching to a new background, a new camera will be created. Settings configured on the previous camera are not transferred.

import { BackgroundRenderer, Easings } from 'midori-bg' ; const renderer = new BackgroundRenderer( document .getElementById( 'canvas' )); const { camera } = renderer.background; camera.move({ x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 1 }); camera.move({ x : 1 , y : 1 , z : 1 }); camera.move({ x : 0.5 , y : 0.5 , z : 0.5 }); camera.move({ x : Math .random(), y : Math .random(), z : 0.5 + Math .random() * 0.5 }, { duration : 2.5 , easing : Easings.Cubic.InOut, }); camera.offset({ x : -0.1 , y : 0.2 , z : -0.2 , zr : 15 }); camera.rotate( 30 , { duration : 2.5 , easing : Easings.Cubic.InOut, }); camera.sway({ x : 0.1 , y : 0.05 , z : 0.02 , zr : 1 }, { duration : 1.5 , easing : Easings.Quadratic.InOut, loop : true , });

The state of the camera can be queried:

const position = camera.position; const positionOffset = camera.positionOffset; if (camera.isMoving()) { camera.move( false ); } if (camera.isRotating()) { camera.rotate( false ); } if (camera.isSwaying()) { camera.sway( false ); }

Effects

Each background comes with its own effects. The BackgroundRenderer also exposes a global effects object that is applied on top of all backgrounds.

⚠️NOTE: The global BackgroundRenderer effects object does not support the following effect: EffectType.MotionBlur

⚠️NOTE: Be careful when storing effect references! When switching to a new background, a new set of effects will be created for it. Previously configured effects are not transferred. If you don't need different effects on multiple backgrounds or do expect to switch backgrounds often, consider using the BackgroundRenderer 's effects instead.

import { BackgroundRenderer, EffectType } from 'midori-bg' ; const renderer = new BackgroundRenderer( document .getElementById( 'canvas' )); const { effects : globalEffects } = renderer; globalEffects.set(EffectType.Vignette, { darkness : 1 , offset : 1 }); const { effects } = renderer.background; effects.set(EffectType.MotionBlur, { intensity : 1 , samples : 32 }); effects.set(EffectType.RgbShift, { amount : 0.005 , angle : 135 }); effects.set(EffectType.VignetteBlur, { size : 3 , radius : 1.5 , passes : 2 });

The state of the effects can be queried:

const configs = effects.getConfigs(); if (globalEffects.hasEffect(EffectType.Vignette)) { globalEffects.remove(EffectType.Vignette); } if (effects.hasEffects()) { effects.removeAll(); }

The configuration options for effects:

⚠️NOTE: Effects that involve blurring such as EffectType.Blur , EffectType.VignetteBlur , and EffectType.MotionBlur can potentially be expensive. It is important to balance visual quality and performance when using such effects.

interface BlurEffectConfig { radius?: number ; passes?: number ; } interface MotionBlurEffectConfig { intensity?: number ; samples?: number ; } interface BloomEffectConfig { opacity?: number ; radius?: number ; passes?: number ; } interface RgbShiftEffectConfig { amount?: number ; angle?: number ; } interface VignetteEffectConfig { offset?: number ; darkness?: number ; } interface VignetteBlurEffectConfig { size?: number ; radius?: number ; passes?: number ; }

Particles

Each background comes with its own particles. The particles can be grouped, moved, and swayed independently.

⚠️NOTE: Be careful when storing particle references! When switching to a new background, a new particles object will be created. Settings configured on the previous particles are not transferred.

import { BackgroundRenderer, Easings } from 'midori-bg' ; const renderer = new BackgroundRenderer( document .getElementById( 'canvas' )); const { particles } = renderer.background; particles.generate([ { name : 'small' , amount : 200 , maxSize : 5 , maxOpacity : 0.8 , minGradient : 0.75 , maxGradient : 1.0 , color : 0xffffff , smoothing : 0.6 , }, { name : 'large' , amount : 30 , minSize : 100 , maxSize : 125 , maxOpacity : 0.05 , minGradient : 1.0 , maxGradient : 1.0 , color : 0xffffff , }, ]); particles.move( 'small' , { distance : 0.5 , angle : 25 }, { duration : 5 , loop : true }); particles.move( 'large' , { distance : 0.4 , angle : 35 }, { duration : 5 , loop : true }); particles.sway( 'small' , { x : 0.025 , y : 0.025 }, { duration : 1.5 , easing : Easings.Sinusoidal.InOut, loop : true }); particles.sway( 'large' , { x : 0.025 , y : 0.025 }, { duration : 1.5 , easing : Easings.Sinusoidal.InOut, loop : true }); particles.removeAll();

The state of the particles can also be queried:

const configs = particles.getConfigs(); if (particles.isMoving( 'small' )) { particles.move( 'small' , false ); } if (particles.isSwaying( 'large' )) { camera.sway( 'large' , false ); }

The configuration options for particles:

interface ParticleGroupConfig { name: string ; amount: number ; minSize?: number ; maxSize?: number ; minGradient?: number ; maxGradient?: number ; minOpacity?: number ; maxOpacity?: number ; color?: number ; smoothing?: number ; }

Animation Callbacks & Easings

Callbacks can be passed in for transitions in backgrounds, cameras, and particles. Certain transitions are loopable.

interface TransitionConfig { duration?: number ; delay?: number ; easing?: ( k: number ) => number ; onInit?: ( ...args: any [] ) => void ; onStart?: ( ...args: any [] ) => void ; onUpdate?: ( ...args: any [] ) => void ; onComplete?: ( ...args: any [] ) => void ; onStop?: ( ...args: any [] ) => void ; } interface LoopableTransitionConfig extends TransitionConfig { loop?: boolean ; } interface BackgroundTransitionConfig extends TransitionConfig { onInit?: ( prevBackground?: Background, nextBackground?: Background ) => void ; onStart?: ( prevBackground?: Background, nextBackground?: Background ) => void ; onUpdate?: ( prevBackground?: Background, nextBackground?: Background ) => void ; onComplete?: ( prevBackground?: Background, nextBackground?: Background ) => void ; onStop?: ( prevBackground?: Background, nextBackground?: Background ) => void ; }

A set of easing functions are available via the Easings import. A custom easing function can also be provided if desired.

import { BackgroundRenderer, Easings } from 'midori-bg' ; const renderer = new BackgroundRenderer( document .getElementById( 'canvas' )); const { camera } = renderer.background; camera.move({ x : Math .random(), y : Math .random(), z : 0.5 + Math .random() * 0.5 }, { duration : 2.5 , easing : Easings.Cubic.InOut, }); camera.move({ x : Math .random(), y : Math .random(), z : 0.5 + Math .random() * 0.5 }, { duration : 2.5 , easing : k => k * 2 , });

Optional callbacks can be utilized for more advanced transitions (e.g sequencing camera movements).

import { BackgroundRenderer, TransitionType, Easings, SlideDirection } from 'midori-bg' ; const renderer = new BackgroundRenderer( document .getElementById( 'canvas' )); loadImage( 'url/to/image' ) .then( ( image ) => { renderer.setBackground(image, { type : TransitionType.Slide, config : { slides : 2 , intensity : 5 , duration : 1.5 , easing : Easings.Quintic.InOut, direction : SlideDirection.Right, }, onStart : ( prevBackground, nextBackground ) => { prevBackground.camera.move({ x : Math .random(), y : Math .random(), z : 0.3 + Math .random() * 0.7 }, { duration : 2.5 , easing : Easings.Quartic.In, }); prevBackground.camera.rotate( -5 + Math .random() * 10 , { duration : 2.5 , easing : Easings.Quartic.In, }); nextBackground.camera.move({ x : Math .random(), y : Math .random(), z : 0.7 + Math .random() * 0.3 }, { duration : 2 , easing : Easings.Quartic.Out, }); nextBackground.camera.sway({ x : 0.1 , y : 0.05 , z : 0.02 , zr : 1 }, { duration : 1.5 , easing : Easings.Quadratic.InOut, loop : true , }); nextBackground.camera.rotate( -5 + Math .random() * 10 , { duration : 2 , easing : Easings.Quartic.Out, }); }, }); }) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Cleanup

Midori allocates resources that are not automatically disposed. Make sure to always clean-up properly when finished:

import { BackgroundRenderer } from 'midori-bg' ; const renderer = new BackgroundRenderer( document .getElementById( 'canvas' )); renderer.dispose();

Full API

For the full API, see the typings file.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Feel free to submit issues or PRs for any bugs or feature requests.

To get started, run npm run dev and navigate to localhost:8080 to launch the interactive demo. Any changes made to the source will be hot reloaded in the demo.

License

See the license file.