midimessage

Simple MIDI Message Parser for JavaScript. This parser takes in a MIDIMessageEvent and returns a plain Javascript Object with propties indicating the data in the MIDI message.

Installation

npm install midimessage

Usage

var MIDIMessage = require ( 'midimessage' ); midiInput.onmidimessage = function ( event ) { var midiMessage = MIDIMessage(event); console .log( "Parsed" , midiMessage); }

API

MIDIMessage : Function - Takes a MIDIMessageEvent as the only argument and decodes the data in the MIDIMessageEvent. Returns a MIDIMessage Object which has various properties set to values based on the MIDIMessage.

These properties are based off the MIDI Message Standard as defined in the MIDI Spec

These are some of the properties that may be exposed (based on the incoming MIDI message) :

channel : Number (0-127) - MIDI Channel Number.

: (0-127) - MIDI Channel Number. messageType : String - Type of message. Possible values defined below.

: - Type of message. Possible values defined below. key : Number (0-127) - The key (note) number. Defined on - noteon , noteoff , keypressure messages.

: (0-127) - The key (note) number. Defined on - , , messages. velocity : Number (0-127) - Velocity. Defined on noteon , noteoff messages.

: (0-127) - Velocity. Defined on , messages. controllerNumber : Number (0-127) - Controller Number. Controller numbers 120-127 are reserved as "Channel Mode Messages".

: (0-127) - Controller Number. Controller numbers 120-127 are reserved as "Channel Mode Messages". controllerValue : Number (0-127) Controller Value. Has various meanings based on controllerNumber .

: (0-127) Controller Value. Has various meanings based on . channelModeMessage : String - Channel Mode Message. Specific messages for Channel Modes based on controllerNumber . Possible values defined below.

: - Channel Mode Message. Specific messages for Channel Modes based on . Possible values defined below. pressure : Number (0-127) - Pressure value.

: (0-127) - Pressure value. pitchBend : Number (0-16383) - Pitch Bend value. Center (no pitch change) is 8192.

Possible values of messageType property.

[ 'noteon' , 'noteoff' , 'keypressure' , 'controlchange' , 'programchange' , 'channelpressure' , 'pitchbendchange' , ]

Possible values of channelModeMessage property.

[ 'allsoundoff' , 'resetallcontrollers' , 'localcontroloff' , 'localcontrolon' , 'allnotesoff' , 'omnimodeoff' , 'omnimodeon' , 'monomodeon' , 'polymodeon' ]

License

MIT

See License file