midifile

Read/write standard MIDI files.

MIDIFile uses the MIDIEvents project and is part of the MIDIPlayer one. You can also check this Karaoke Player built on top of those libraries.

What it does

Read MIDI files

Check MIDI file structure (using strictMode)

Write MIDI files (still experimental)

What it doesn't do

Playing MIDI files. It's the role of the MIDIPlayer project.

Usage

var anyBuffer; var midiFile = new MIDIFile(anyBuffer); midiFile.header.getFormat(); midiFile.header.getTracksCount(); if (midiFile.header.getTimeDivision() === MIDIFile.Header.TICKS_PER_BEAT) { midiFile.header.getTicksPerBeat(); } else { midiFile.header.getSMPTEFrames(); midiFile.header.getTicksPerFrame(); } var events = midiFile.getMidiEvents(); events[ 0 ].subtype; events[ 0 ].playTime; events[ 0 ].param1; events[ 0 ].param2; var lyrics = midiFile.getLyrics(); if ( lyrics.length ) { lyrics[ 0 ].playTime; lyrics[ 0 ].text; } var events = midiFile.getTrackEvents( 0 ); events.forEach( console .log.bind( console )); var trackEventsChunk = midiFile.tracks[ 0 ].getTrackContent(); var events = MIDIEvents.createParser(trackEventsChunk); var event; while (event = events.next()) { if (event.type === MIDIEvents.EVENT_META && event.text) { console .log( 'Text meta: ' +event.text); } }

Testing

Unit tests are using mocha and NodeJS. Install them and run the following command:

mocha tests/*.mocha.js

Why ArrayBuffers ?

ArrayBuffer instances are the best way to manage binary data like MIDI files.

Why not streams ?

The Standard MIDI files format isn't streamable by nature. If you want to stream MIDI file contents, you should consider transforming your files in another format (plain linearized MIDI events should do the job).

Requirements

ArrayBuffer, DataView or their polyfills

Contributing

Feel free to PR

If you find a MIDI File the library can't read an if it's under a free, PR the file in the sounds folder and add tests for him. I'll work on it asap.

License

MIT