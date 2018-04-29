Read/write standard MIDI files.
MIDIFile uses the MIDIEvents project and is part of the MIDIPlayer one. You can also check this Karaoke Player built on top of those libraries.
// Your variable with your MIDI file as an ArrayBuffer or UInt8Array instance
var anyBuffer;
// Creating the MIDIFile instance
var midiFile = new MIDIFile(anyBuffer);
// Reading headers
midiFile.header.getFormat(); // 0, 1 or 2
midiFile.header.getTracksCount(); // n
// Time division
if(midiFile.header.getTimeDivision() === MIDIFile.Header.TICKS_PER_BEAT) {
midiFile.header.getTicksPerBeat();
} else {
midiFile.header.getSMPTEFrames();
midiFile.header.getTicksPerFrame();
}
// MIDI events retriever
var events = midiFile.getMidiEvents();
events[0].subtype; // type of [MIDI event](https://github.com/nfroidure/MIDIFile/blob/master/src/MIDIFile.js#L34)
events[0].playTime; // time in ms at wich the event must be played
events[0].param1; // first parameter
events[0].param2; // second one
// Lyrics retriever
var lyrics = midiFile.getLyrics();
if ( lyrics.length ) {
lyrics[0].playTime; // Time at wich the text must be displayed
lyrics[0].text; // The text content to be displayed
}
// Reading whole track events and filtering them yourself
var events = midiFile.getTrackEvents(0);
events.forEach(console.log.bind(console));
// Or for a single track
var trackEventsChunk = midiFile.tracks[0].getTrackContent();
var events = MIDIEvents.createParser(trackEventsChunk);
var event;
while(event = events.next()) {
// Printing meta events containing text only
if(event.type === MIDIEvents.EVENT_META && event.text) {
console.log('Text meta: '+event.text);
}
}
Unit tests are using mocha and NodeJS. Install them and run the following command:
mocha tests/*.mocha.js
ArrayBuffer instances are the best way to manage binary data like MIDI files.
The Standard MIDI files format isn't streamable by nature. If you want to stream MIDI file contents, you should consider transforming your files in another format (plain linearized MIDI events should do the job).