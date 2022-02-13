♬ MidiWriterJS

MidiWriterJS is a JavaScript library providing an API for generating expressive multi-track MIDI files.

Note that the master branch is in active development so if you're looking for a tried and true stable version please use the latest release.

Install

npm install midi-writer-js

Getting Started

const MidiWriter = require ( 'midi-writer-js' ); const track = new MidiWriter.Track(); track.addEvent( new MidiWriter.ProgramChangeEvent({ instrument : 1 })); const note = new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({ pitch : [ 'C4' , 'D4' , 'E4' ], duration : '4' }); track.addEvent(note); const write = new MidiWriter.Writer(track); console .log(write.dataUri());

Documentation

addEvent({event}, mapFunction)

setTempo(tempo)

addText(text)

addCopyright(text)

addTrackName(text)

addInstrumentName(text)

addMarker(text)

addCuePoint(text)

addLyric(text)

setTimeSignature(numerator, denominator)

The NoteEvent supports these options:

Name Type Default Description pitch string or array Each pitch can be a string or valid MIDI note code. Format for string is C#4 . Pro tip: You can use the output from tonal functions to build scales, chords, intervals, etc. in this parameter. duration string or array How long the note should sound. 1 : whole

: whole 2 : half

: half d2 : dotted half

: dotted half dd2 : double dotted half

: double dotted half 4 : quarter

: quarter 4t : quarter triplet

: quarter triplet d4 : dotted quarter

: dotted quarter dd4 : double dotted quarter

: double dotted quarter 8 : eighth

: eighth 8t : eighth triplet

: eighth triplet d8 : dotted eighth

: dotted eighth dd8 : double dotted eighth

: double dotted eighth 16 : sixteenth

: sixteenth 16t : sixteenth triplet

: sixteenth triplet 32 : thirty-second

: thirty-second 64 : sixty-fourth

: sixty-fourth Tn : where n is an explicit number of ticks (T128 = 1 beat) If an array of durations is passed then the sum of the durations will be used. wait string or array 0 How long to wait before sounding note (rest). Takes same values as duration. sequential boolean false If true then array of pitches will be played sequentially as opposed to simulatanously. velocity number 50 How loud the note should sound, values 1-100. repeat number 1 How many times this event should be repeated. channel number 1 MIDI channel to use. grace string or array Grace note to be applied to note event. Takes same value format as pitch startTick number Specific tick where this event should be played. If this parameter is supplied then wait is disregarded if also supplied.

The Writer class provides a few ways to output the file:

buildFile() Uint8Array

Uint8Array base64() string

string dataUri() string

string stdout() file stream (cli)

Hot Cross Buns

Here's an example of how everyone's favorite song "Hot Cross Buns" could be written. Note use of the mapping function passed as the second argument of addEvent() . This can be used to apply specific properties to all events. With some street smarts you could also use it for programmatic crescendos and other property 'animation'.

const MidiWriter = require ( 'midi-writer-js' ); const track = new MidiWriter.Track(); track.addEvent([ new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({ pitch : [ 'E4' , 'D4' ], duration : '4' }), new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({ pitch : [ 'C4' ], duration : '2' }), new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({ pitch : [ 'E4' , 'D4' ], duration : '4' }), new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({ pitch : [ 'C4' ], duration : '2' }), new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({ pitch : [ 'C4' , 'C4' , 'C4' , 'C4' , 'D4' , 'D4' , 'D4' , 'D4' ], duration : '8' }), new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({ pitch : [ 'E4' , 'D4' ], duration : '4' }), new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({ pitch : [ 'C4' ], duration : '2' }) ], function ( event, index ) { return { sequential : true }; } ); const write = new MidiWriter.Writer(track); console .log(write.dataUri());

VexFlow Integration

MidiWriterJS can export MIDI from VexFlow voices, though this feature is still experimental. Current usage is to use MidiWriter.VexFlow.trackFromVoice(voice) to create a MidiWriterJS Track object: