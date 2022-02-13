MidiWriterJS is a JavaScript library providing an API for generating expressive multi-track MIDI files.
Note that the
master branch is in active development so if you're looking for a tried and true stable version please use the latest release.
npm install midi-writer-js
const MidiWriter = require('midi-writer-js');
// Start with a new track
const track = new MidiWriter.Track();
// Define an instrument (optional):
track.addEvent(new MidiWriter.ProgramChangeEvent({instrument: 1}));
// Add some notes:
const note = new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({pitch: ['C4', 'D4', 'E4'], duration: '4'});
track.addEvent(note);
// Generate a data URI
const write = new MidiWriter.Writer(track);
console.log(write.dataUri());
MidiWriter.Track()
addEvent({event}, mapFunction)
setTempo(tempo)
addText(text)
addCopyright(text)
addTrackName(text)
addInstrumentName(text)
addMarker(text)
addCuePoint(text)
addLyric(text)
setTimeSignature(numerator, denominator)
MidiWriter.NoteEvent({options})
The
NoteEvent supports these options:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|pitch
|string or array
|Each pitch can be a string or valid MIDI note code. Format for string is
C#4. Pro tip: You can use the output from tonal functions to build scales, chords, intervals, etc. in this parameter.
|duration
|string or array
|
How long the note should sound.
|wait
|string or array
|
0
|How long to wait before sounding note (rest). Takes same values as duration.
|sequential
|boolean
|
false
|If true then array of pitches will be played sequentially as opposed to simulatanously.
|velocity
|number
|
50
|How loud the note should sound, values 1-100.
|repeat
|number
|
1
|How many times this event should be repeated.
|channel
|number
|
1
|MIDI channel to use.
|grace
|string or array
|Grace note to be applied to note event. Takes same value format as
pitch
|startTick
|number
|Specific tick where this event should be played. If this parameter is supplied then
wait is disregarded if also supplied.
MidiWriter.Writer(tracks)
The
Writer class provides a few ways to output the file:
buildFile() Uint8Array
base64() string
dataUri() string
stdout() file stream (cli)
Here's an example of how everyone's favorite song "Hot Cross Buns" could be written. Note use of the mapping function passed as the second argument of
addEvent(). This can be used to apply specific properties to all events. With some
street smarts you could also use it for programmatic crescendos and other property 'animation'.
const MidiWriter = require('midi-writer-js');
const track = new MidiWriter.Track();
track.addEvent([
new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({pitch: ['E4','D4'], duration: '4'}),
new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({pitch: ['C4'], duration: '2'}),
new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({pitch: ['E4','D4'], duration: '4'}),
new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({pitch: ['C4'], duration: '2'}),
new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({pitch: ['C4', 'C4', 'C4', 'C4', 'D4', 'D4', 'D4', 'D4'], duration: '8'}),
new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({pitch: ['E4','D4'], duration: '4'}),
new MidiWriter.NoteEvent({pitch: ['C4'], duration: '2'})
], function(event, index) {
return {sequential: true};
}
);
const write = new MidiWriter.Writer(track);
console.log(write.dataUri());
MidiWriterJS can export MIDI from VexFlow voices, though this feature is still experimental. Current usage is to use
MidiWriter.VexFlow.trackFromVoice(voice) to create a MidiWriterJS
Track object:
// ...VexFlow code defining notes
const voice = create_4_4_voice().addTickables(notes);
const vexWriter = new MidiWriter.VexFlow();
const track = vexWriter.trackFromVoice(voice);
const writer = new MidiWriter.Writer([track]);
console.log(writer.dataUri());