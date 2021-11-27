♬ MidiPlayerJS

MidiPlayerJS is a JavaScript library which reads standard MIDI files and emits JSON events in real time. This player does not generate any audio, but by attaching a handler to the event emitter you can trigger any code you like which could play audio, control visualizations, feed into a MIDI interface, etc.

Demos

Neopixel Music by robertvorthman @robertvorthman

Autocomposer by RJ Salvador @rjsalvadorr

Simple Browser Player by Garrett Grimm @grimmdude

Orchestra by Daniel Alejandro Cast @lexcast

Getting Started

Using MidiWriterJS is pretty simple. Create a new player by instantiating MidiPlayer.Player with an event handler to be called for every MIDI event. Then you can load and play a MIDI file.

var MidiPlayer = require ( 'midi-player-js' ); var Player = new MidiPlayer.Player( function ( event ) { console .log(event); }); Player.loadFile( './test.mid' ); Player.play();

Player Events

There are a handful of events on the Player object which you can subscribe to using the Player.on() method. Some events pass data as the first argument of the callback as described below:

Player.on( 'fileLoaded' , function ( ) { }); Player.on( 'playing' , function ( currentTick ) { }); Player.on( 'midiEvent' , function ( event ) { }); Player.on( 'endOfFile' , function ( ) { });

Note that because of a common practice called "running status" many MIDI files may use Note on events with 0 velocity in place of Note off events.

Full API Documentation

http://grimmdude.com/MidiPlayerJS/docs/