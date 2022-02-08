A simple MIDI player which sends MIDI messages to connected devices.

This module provides a player which sends MIDI messages to connected devices. It schedules the messages with a look ahead of about 500 milliseconds. It does not directly rely on the Web MIDI API but expects a MIDIOutput to be passed as constructor argument. But theoretically that could be anything which implements the same interface.

Usage

midi-player is published on npm and can be installed as usual.

npm install midi-player

The only exported function is a factory method to create new player instances.

import { create } from 'midi-player' ; const json = { division : 480 , format : 1 , tracks : [ { channel : 0 , delta : 0 , noteOn : { noteNumber : 36 , velocity : 100 } }, { channel : 0 , delta : 240 , noteOff : { noteNumber : 36 , velocity : 64 } }, { delta : 0 , endOfTrack : true } ] }; const midiAccess = await navigator.requestMIDIAccess(); const midiOutput = Array .from(midiAccess.outputs)[ 0 ]; const midiPlayer = create({ json, midiOutput }); await midiPlayer.play();

If you want to play a binary MIDI file you can use the midi-json-parser package to transform it into a compatible JSON representation.