MidiParser is a Javascript Binary MIDI file reader for the browser and Node which converts a MIDI binary data structure to a JSON object, making it much easier to iterate over and interact with.

Tiny and dependency free

Browser & Node Compatible

Supported data input : BASE64 encoded Midi data UINT8 arrayBuffer, obtained when reading or fetching a .mid binary. FileInput Element in the Browser

Custom Midi Messages

Example

A simple example parsing a MIDI file in Node ...

let midiParser = require ( 'midi-parser-js' ); let fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs.readFile( './test.mid' , 'base64' , function ( err,data ) { var midiArray = midiParser.parse(data); console .log(midiArray); });

Example in Browser...

< script type = "module" > import MidiParser from 'midi-parser-js' let source = document .getElementById( 'filereader' ); MidiParser.parse( source, function ( obj ) { console .log(obj); }); </ script > < input type = "file" id = "filereader" />

If you want to see it in action, you can test it Here

MidiParser.parse( input [, callback] );

- input : Accepts any of the supported Data Sources : FileInputElement | uint8Array | base64String

- callback : Callback to be executed when data is parsed. Only required when input is a FileInputElement .

Handle Custom messages ( sysEx, non-standard...)

By default, the library ignores the sysEx, and non-standard messages, simply converting their values to integers (when possible). However you can provide a custom hook function to be executed when any non-standard message is found, and process it by your own, returning the resulting value.

MidiParser.customInterpreter = function ( msgType, arrayBuffer, metaEventLength ) { }

- msgType : Hex value of the message type

- arrayBuffer : Dataview of the midi data. You have to extract your value/s from it, moving the pointer as needed.

- metaEventLength : A length greater than 0 indicates a received message

If you want the default action to be executed, return false

Output JSON anatomy :

The returned JSON object contains all the attributes of the MIDI file (format type, time division, track count... ) as properties. The tracks and the MIDI events related to each track are container inside the track property.

The following JSON object represents a MIDI file with 3 tracks and 4 events in Track 0

outputObject{ ....formatType: 0 | 1 | 2 , ....timeDivision: (int), ....tracks: (int), ....track: Array [ ........[ 0 ]: Object { ............event: Array [ ................[ 0 ] : Object { ....................data: (string), ....................deltaTime: (int), ....................metaType: (int), ....................type: (int) ................}, ................[ 1 ] : Object {...}, ................[ 2 ] : Object {...}, ................[ 3 ] : Object {...} ............] ........}, ........[ 1 ] : Object {...}, ........[ 2 ] : Object {...} ....] }

If you want to read the data from Event 2 of Track 0 , you should use the following keypath :

outputObject.track[ 0 ].event[ 2 ].data;

Distribution & Installation :

The following distribution channels are available :

- NPM : Install using the following command :

$ npm install midi-parser-js -s

- GIT : You can clone the repository :

$ git clone https://github.com/colxi/midi-parser-js.git

-ZIP : Or download the package in a ZIP file from

-CDN : Include the latest release of this library in your HTML head using the CDN :

Warning : Not recommended for production enviroments!

< script src = "https://colxi.info/midi-parser-js/src/main.js" > </ script >

Importing

This package is shipped with support to Node CommonJS and ES6 Modules. Use the appropiate method accoordintg to your enviroment.

import {MidiParser} from './midi-parser.js' ; let MidiParser = require ( 'midi-parser-js' );

Bonus : MIDI File Format Specifications :

MIDI Binary Encoding Specifications in https://github.com/colxi/midi-parser-js/wiki/MIDI-File-Format-Specifications