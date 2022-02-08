This module is parsing midi files into a human-readable JSON object.
This module parses a binary MIDI file and turns it into a JSON representation. This JSON representation can then be used to pass it on to the midi-player. It can of course also be modified to be encoded as binary MIDI file at some point again by using the json-midi-encoder.
This module is available on npm and can be installed by running the following command:
npm install midi-json-parser
Once the module is installed you can use its one and only function as shown in the example below:
import { parseArrayBuffer } from 'midi-json-parser';
// Let's assume there is an ArrayBuffer called arrayBuffer which contains the binary content of a
// MIDI file.
parseArrayBuffer(arrayBuffer).then((json) => {
// json is the JSON representation of the MIDI file.
});
In case you are comfortable with TypeScript, this is the interface which describes the JSON representation:
interface IMidiFile {
division: number;
format: number;
tracks: TMidiEvent[][];
}
The type
TMidiEvent
is a union of all possible MIDI events. Here is the complete list of all MIDI events this module can handle:
IMidiChannelPrefixEvent
IMidiChannelPressureEvent
IMidiControlChangeEvent
IMidiCopyrightNoticeEvent
IMidiDeviceNameEvent
IMidiEndOfTrackEvent
IMidiInstrumentNameEvent
IMidiKeyPressureEvent
IMidiKeySignatureEvent
IMidiLyricEvent
IMidiMarkerEvent
IMidiMidiPortEvent
IMidiNoteOffEvent
IMidiNoteOnEvent
IMidiPitchBendEvent
IMidiProgramChangeEvent
IMidiProgramNameEvent
IMidiSequencerSpecificEvent
IMidiSetTempoEvent
IMidiSmpteOffsetEvent
IMidiSysexEvent
IMidiTextEvent
IMidiTimeSignatureEvent
IMidiTrackNameEvent
IMidiUnknownTextEvent
Developing this module wouldn't have been possible without all the great resources out there. The following list tries to mention a few of them:
A detailed specification of the MIDI file format as HTML: Standard MIDI-File Format Spec. 1.1, updated and PDF: Standard MIDI-File Format Spec. 1.1, updated
A brief description of the MIDI file format: Outline of the Standard MIDI File Structure
A blog post about the timing information in MIDI files: Timing in MIDI files
An explanation of the concept called running status: Running Status
Actually a documentation for a Python library, but it also contains extensive information on MIDI messages itself: Mido - MIDI Objects for Python
Very detailed information on meta messages, but also on many other non MIDI related audio topics as well: RecordingBlogs.com Wiki
A JavaScript MIDI parser and synthesiser: jasmid - A Javascript MIDI file reader and synthesiser and its excluded parser: midi-file-parser
A complete MIDI app which also contains a parser: MIDI.js
A very similar parser but for Node.js only MIDI Converter
A parser for converting MIDI into a JavaScript object which can also turn it back into a binary MIDI file again: MIDIFile