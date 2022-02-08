This module is parsing midi files into a human-readable JSON object.

This module parses a binary MIDI file and turns it into a JSON representation. This JSON representation can then be used to pass it on to the midi-player. It can of course also be modified to be encoded as binary MIDI file at some point again by using the json-midi-encoder.

Usage

This module is available on npm and can be installed by running the following command:

npm install midi-json-parser

Once the module is installed you can use its one and only function as shown in the example below:

import { parseArrayBuffer } from 'midi-json-parser' ; parseArrayBuffer(arrayBuffer).then( ( json ) => { });

In case you are comfortable with TypeScript, this is the interface which describes the JSON representation:

interface IMidiFile { division: number ; format: number ; tracks: TMidiEvent[][]; }

The type TMidiEvent is a union of all possible MIDI events. Here is the complete list of all MIDI events this module can handle:

Acknowledgement

Developing this module wouldn't have been possible without all the great resources out there. The following list tries to mention a few of them: