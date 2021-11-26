Install with yarn add midi-file or npm install midi-file .

The parser is loosely based on midi-file-parser and jasmid, but totally rewritten to use arrays instead of strings for portability.

Typescript Usage

import * as fs from 'fs' ; import * as midiManager from 'midi-file' ; const input = fs.readFileSync( 'star_wars.mid' ); const parsed = midiManager.parseMidi(input); const output = midiManager.writeMidi(parsed); const outputBuffer = Buffer.from(output); fs.writeFileSync( 'copy_star_wars.mid' , outputBuffer);

Raw Javascript Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var parseMidi = require ( 'midi-file' ).parseMidi var writeMidi = require ( 'midi-file' ).writeMidi var input = fs.readFileSync( 'star_wars.mid' ) var parsed = parseMidi(input) var output = writeMidi(parsed) var outputBuffer = Buffer.from(output) fs.writeFileSync( 'copy_star_wars.mid' , outputBuffer)

The intermediate representation has a 'header' and 'tracks', and each track is an array of events.

Explicit Formatting

Options are provided to writeMidi to control various ambiguities in the MIDI file format.

The following will use byte 0x09 for noteOff messages with velocity zero. (Typically such messages use 0x08). It will also use running status bytes to compress consecutive events when possible.

var output = writeMidi(parsed, { useByte9ForNoteOff : true , running : true })

When parsing the file with readMidi , each compressed event using running status bytes will have a running flag set on it. Similarly, each noteOff event that was encoded using 0x09 will have a byte9 property set on it.