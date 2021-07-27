♪ ♫ ♩ ♬

A node.js wrapper for the RtMidi C++ library that provides realtime MIDI I/O. RtMidi supports Linux (ALSA & Jack), Macintosh OS X (CoreMidi), and Windows (Multimedia).

Prerequisites

OSX

Some version of Xcode (or Command Line Tools)

Python (for node-gyp)

Windows

Microsoft Visual C++ (the Express edition works fine)

Python (for node-gyp)

Linux

A C++ compiler

You must have installed and configured ALSA. Without it this module will NOT build.

build. Install the libasound2-dev package.

Python (for node-gyp)

Installation

Installation uses node-gyp and requires Python 2.7.2 or higher.

From npm:

$ npm install midi

From source:

$ git clone https://github.com/justinlatimer/node-midi.git $ cd node-midi/ $ npm install

Usage

MIDI Messages

This library deals with MIDI messages as JS Arrays for both input and output. For example, [144,69,127] is MIDI message with status code 144 which means "Note on" on "Channel 1".

For list of midi status codes, see http://www.midi.org/techspecs/midimessages.php

Input

const midi = require ( 'midi' ); const input = new midi.Input(); input.getPortCount(); input.getPortName( 0 ); input.on( 'message' , (deltaTime, message) => { console .log( `m: ${message} d: ${deltaTime} ` ); }); input.openPort( 0 ); input.ignoreTypes( false , false , false ); setTimeout( function ( ) { input.closePort(); }, 100000 );

Output

const midi = require ( 'midi' ); const output = new midi.Output(); output.getPortCount(); output.getPortName( 0 ); output.openPort( 0 ); output.sendMessage([ 176 , 22 , 1 ]); output.closePort();

Virtual Ports

Instead of opening a connection to an existing MIDI device, on Mac OS X and Linux with ALSA you can create a virtual device that other software may connect to. This can be done simply by calling openVirtualPort(portName) instead of openPort(portNumber).

const midi = require ( 'midi' ); const input = new midi.Input(); input.on( 'message' , (deltaTime, message) => { console .log( `m: ${message} d: ${deltaTime} ` ); }); input.openVirtualPort( "Test Input" ); input.closePort();

The same can be done with output ports.

Streams

You can also use this library with streams! Here are the interfaces

Readable Stream

const stream1 = midi.createReadStream(); const input = new midi.Input(); input.openVirtualPort( 'hello world' ); const stream2 = midi.createReadStream(input) stream2.pipe( require ( 'fs' ).createWriteStream( 'something.bin' ));

Writable Stream

const stream1 = midi.createWriteStream(); const output = new midi.Output(); output.openVirtualPort( 'hello again' ); const stream2 = midi.createWriteStream(output); require ( 'fs' ).createReadStream( 'something.bin' ).pipe(stream2);

References

Maintainers

Justin Latimer - @justinlatimer

Elijah Insua - @tmpvar

Andrew Morton - @drewish

Contributors

Luc Deschenaux - @luxigo

Michael Alyn Miller - @malyn

Hugo Hromic - @hhromic

License

Copyright (C) 2011-2021 by Justin Latimer.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

A different license may apply to other software included in this package, including RtMidi. Please consult their respective license files for the terms of their individual licenses.