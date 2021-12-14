openbase logo
mi

middleware-io

by Vladlen
2.8.0 (see all)

⛓️ Modern middleware with promises

Popularity

Downloads/wk

875

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status NPM version NPM downloads

Modern middleware on Promise

📖 Documentation

Features

  • Working with async/await
  • Zero dependencies
  • Native Promise
  • Flexible
  • Snippets
  • Typings

Installation

Node.js 12.0.0 or newer is required

Yarn

Recommended

yarn add middleware-io

NPM

npm install middleware-io --save

Usage

import { compose } from 'middleware-io';

const composedMiddleware = compose([
    async (context, next) => {
        // Step 1

        await next();

        // Step 4

        // Print the current date from the next middleware
        console.log(context.now);
    },
    async (context, next) => {
        // Step 2

        context.now = Date.now();

        await next();

        // Step 3
    }
]);

composedMiddleware({}, () => { /* Last handler (next) */ })
    .then(() => {
        console.log('Middleware finished work');
    })
    .catch(console.error);

