Middleware control flow library
npm install middleware-flow
var series = require('middleware-flow').series;
var app = require('express')();
app.use(series(mw1, mw2, mw2)); // equivalent to app.use(mw1, mw2, mw3);
var parallel = require('middleware-flow').parallel;
var app = require('express')();
// runs the middlewares in 'parallel'
app.use(parallel(mw1, mw2, mw2)); // if err, returns the first error that occurred
var parallelWait = require('middleware-flow').parallelWait;
var app = require('express')();
// runs the middlewares in 'parallel' and waits for all of them before to return also in case of err
app.use(parallelWait(mw1, mw2, mw2)); // if err, returns the first error that occurred
var each = require('middleware-flow').each;
var arr = [1,2,3];
var app = require('express')();
// runs the middlewares in 'parallel'
app.use(
each(arr,
// runs the middlewares in parallel
function (eachReq, res, next) {
// eachReq is a scoped req for the each function that reads from req,
// but writes to it's own scope (prototypically inherits from request)
},
function (item, req, eachReq, res, next) {
// if middleware accepts five arguments, the current item and the original req are passed
// eachReq is a scoped req for the each function that reads from req,
// but writes to it's own scope (prototypically inherits from request)
})
); // if err, returns the first error that occurred
var or = require('middleware-flow').or;
var app = require('express')();
// runs the middlewares in series, until one passes (no next(err));
app.use(or(user.isOwner, user.isModerator)); // if err, returns the first error that occurred
Same as series.
var if = require('middleware-flow').if;
var app = require('express')();
app.use(
if(true)
.then(one, two, three)
.else(error)
);
var syncIf = require('middleware-flow').syncIf;
var app = require('express')();
app.use(
syncIf(nameQueryExists) // accepts a sync function that returns a boolean
.then(one, two, three) // true -> then, error -> skips all next(err)
.else(error)
);
function nameQueryExists (req, res) {
return exists(req.query.name);
}
function exists (val) {
return val !== null && val !== undefined;
}
var asyncIf = require('middleware-flow').asyncIf;
var or = require('middleware-flow').or;
var fs = require('fs');
var app = require('express')();
app.use(
asyncIf(bodyFileExists) // expects boolean as the result argument
.then(one, two, three) // true -> then, false -> else, error -> skips all next(err)
.else(other)
);
function logExists (req, res, cb) {
fs.exists(req.body.file, function (exists) {
cb(null, exists);
});
}
var mwIf = require('middleware-flow').mwIf;
var app = require('express')();
app.use(
mwIf(userIsModerator) // error here, just runs the else middlewares
.then(one, two, three) // no error -> then, error -> else
.else(other) // if other is an error middleware it will recieve
// the error else the error will be ignored
);
function userIsModerator (req, res, next) {
if (!req.user.isModerator) {
next(new Error('access denied'));
}
else {
next();
}
}
var flow = require('middleware-flow');
var app = require('express')();
app.use(
flow.try(saveUser) // error here, just runs the catch middlewares
.catch(rollback) // no error -> other, error -> rollback
// if rollback is an error middleware it will recieve
// the error else the error will be ignored
);
function saveUser (req, res, next) {
db.save(req.user, next);
}
app.use(
flow.bg(mw1, mw2, mw2)
); // runs the middlewares in series in the background