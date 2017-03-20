Middleware control flow library

Installation

npm install middleware-flow

Examples

var series = require ( 'middleware-flow' ).series; var app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use(series(mw1, mw2, mw2));

var parallel = require ( 'middleware-flow' ).parallel; var app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use(parallel(mw1, mw2, mw2));

var parallelWait = require ( 'middleware-flow' ).parallelWait; var app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use(parallelWait(mw1, mw2, mw2));

each

var each = require ( 'middleware-flow' ).each; var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; var app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use( each(arr, function ( eachReq, res, next ) { }, function ( item, req, eachReq, res, next ) { }) );

var or = require ( 'middleware-flow' ).or; var app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use(or(user.isOwner, user.isModerator));

Same as series.

var if = require ( 'middleware-flow' ).if; var app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use( if ( true ) .then(one, two, three) .else(error) );

var syncIf = require ( 'middleware-flow' ).syncIf; var app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use( syncIf(nameQueryExists) .then(one, two, three) .else(error) ); function nameQueryExists ( req, res ) { return exists(req.query.name); } function exists ( val ) { return val !== null && val !== undefined ; }

var asyncIf = require ( 'middleware-flow' ).asyncIf; var or = require ( 'middleware-flow' ).or; var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use( asyncIf(bodyFileExists) .then(one, two, three) .else(other) ); function logExists ( req, res, cb ) { fs.exists(req.body.file, function ( exists ) { cb( null , exists); }); }

var mwIf = require ( 'middleware-flow' ).mwIf; var app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use( mwIf(userIsModerator) .then(one, two, three) .else(other) ); function userIsModerator ( req, res, next ) { if (!req.user.isModerator) { next( new Error ( 'access denied' )); } else { next(); } }

var flow = require ( 'middleware-flow' ); var app = require ( 'express' )(); app.use( flow.try(saveUser) .catch(rollback) ); function saveUser ( req, res, next ) { db.save(req.user, next); }

app.use( flow.bg(mw1, mw2, mw2) );

License

MIT