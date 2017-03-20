openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mf

middleware-flow

by Tejesh Mehta
0.8.0 (see all)

middleware flow control

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

794

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

middleware-flow Build Status

Middleware control flow library

Installation

npm install middleware-flow

Examples

series(middlewares...)

var series = require('middleware-flow').series;
var app = require('express')();

app.use(series(mw1, mw2, mw2)); // equivalent to app.use(mw1, mw2, mw3);

parallel(middlewares...)

var parallel = require('middleware-flow').parallel;
var app = require('express')();
                                  // runs the middlewares in 'parallel'
app.use(parallel(mw1, mw2, mw2)); // if err, returns the first error that occurred

parallelWait(middlewares...)

var parallelWait = require('middleware-flow').parallelWait;
var app = require('express')();
                                  // runs the middlewares in 'parallel' and waits for all of them before to return also in case of err
app.use(parallelWait(mw1, mw2, mw2)); // if err, returns the first error that occurred

each

var each = require('middleware-flow').each;
var arr = [1,2,3];
var app = require('express')();
                                  // runs the middlewares in 'parallel'
app.use(
  each(arr,
    // runs the middlewares in parallel
    function (eachReq, res, next) {
      // eachReq is a scoped req for the each function that reads from req,
      // but writes to it's own scope (prototypically inherits from request)
    },
    function (item, req, eachReq, res, next) {
      // if middleware accepts five arguments, the current item and the original req are passed
      // eachReq is a scoped req for the each function that reads from req,
      // but writes to it's own scope (prototypically inherits from request)
    })
); // if err, returns the first error that occurred

or(middlewares...)

var or = require('middleware-flow').or;
var app = require('express')();
                                             // runs the middlewares in series, until one passes (no next(err));
app.use(or(user.isOwner, user.isModerator)); // if err, returns the first error that occurred

and(middlewares...)

Same as series.

if(value).then(middlewares...).else(middlewares...)

var if = require('middleware-flow').if;
var app = require('express')();

app.use(
  if(true)
    .then(one, two, three)
    .else(error)
);

syncIf(fn).then(middlewares...).else(middlewares...)

var syncIf = require('middleware-flow').syncIf;
var app = require('express')();

app.use(
  syncIf(nameQueryExists)   // accepts a sync function that returns a boolean
    .then(one, two, three)  // true -> then, error -> skips all next(err)
    .else(error)
);
function nameQueryExists (req, res) {
  return exists(req.query.name);
}
function exists (val) {
  return val !== null && val !== undefined;
}

asyncIf(fn).then(middlewares...).else(middlewares...)

var asyncIf = require('middleware-flow').asyncIf;
var or = require('middleware-flow').or;
var fs = require('fs');
var app = require('express')();

app.use(
  asyncIf(bodyFileExists)    // expects boolean as the result argument
    .then(one, two, three)   // true -> then, false -> else, error -> skips all next(err)
    .else(other)
);
function logExists (req, res, cb) {
  fs.exists(req.body.file, function (exists) {
    cb(null, exists);
  });
}

mwIf(middleware).then(middlewares..).else(middlewares..)

var mwIf = require('middleware-flow').mwIf;
var app = require('express')();

app.use(
  mwIf(userIsModerator)    // error here, just runs the else middlewares
    .then(one, two, three) // no error -> then, error -> else
    .else(other)           // if other is an error middleware it will recieve
                           //   the error else the error will be ignored
);
function userIsModerator (req, res, next) {
  if (!req.user.isModerator) {
    next(new Error('access denied'));
  }
  else {
    next();
  }
}

try(middlewares..).catch(middlewares..)

var flow = require('middleware-flow');
var app = require('express')();

app.use(
  flow.try(saveUser) // error here, just runs the catch middlewares
    .catch(rollback) // no error -> other, error -> rollback
                     // if rollback is an error middleware it will recieve
                     //   the error else the error will be ignored
);
function saveUser (req, res, next) {
  db.save(req.user, next);
}

bg(middlewares...)

app.use(
  flow.bg(mw1, mw2, mw2)
); // runs the middlewares in series in the background

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial