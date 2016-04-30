middler

An embeddable middleware runner

Idea

middler is a flexible, tiny middleware runner for Node.js which can easily be embedded in an existing http server or even an existing middleware chain. Also provided is express-like routing and union compatibility. Best of all, the code is readable, compact, tested, benchmarked, and MIT-licensed.

Enjoy!

Install

$ npm install

Basic usage

var middler = require ( 'middler' ) , server = require ( 'http' ).createServer() middler(server, function ( req, res, next ) { console .log(req.method, req.url); next(); }); middler(server) .get( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'hello world!' ); }) .add( function ( req, res, next ) { res.writeHead( 404 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'page not found...' ); }) server.listen( 3000 );

HTTP Routing

It's easy to set up routes which will respond to certain methods and paths:

middler(server) .add( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { }) .get( '/robots.txt' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.end( 'humans only!' ); }) .first( '/posts/*' , function ( req, res, next ) { next(); }) .post( '/posts/:id' , function ( req, res, next ) { }) .put( '/articles/*/*' , function ( req, res, next ) { }) .get( '*.mydomain.com' , '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { }) .add( 'localhost' , function ( req, res, next ) { })

Tips:

Paths must be either strings starting with / , or RexExp objects.

, or RexExp objects. Other methods available: delete , head , patch

middler is a middleware, too

Now, the coolest feature of middler which sets it apart from the rest: embeddability.

Each middler instance has a handler property which allows you to use the entire chain as a single middleware handler!

Example with connect:

var connect = require ( 'connect' ) , http = require ( 'http' ) , middler = require ( 'middler' ) var app = connect() .use(connect.favicon()) .use(connect.logger( 'dev' )) .use(connect.static( 'public' )) .use(connect.directory( 'public' )) .use(connect.cookieParser( 'my secret here' )) .use(connect.session()) .use(middler() .get( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.end( 'hello world!' ); }) .add( function ( req, res ) { res.writeHead( 404 ); res.end( 'page not found' ); }) .handler ); http.createServer(app).listen( 3000 );

This can be extremely useful if you want to:

Bundle your app's features as middler chains which can be optionally attached to the main chain, similar to "controllers" in MVC language.

Create a vhost architecture which hands off requests to a sub-chain.

Write node modules which provide advanced middleware (respond to a variety of methods/paths/etc), and can be attached directly to a server instance or used with connect/express/flatiron.

Stack control

To add handlers which should run first or last in the stack:

middler(server) .last( function ( req, res, next ) { }) .first( function ( req, res, next ) { }) .add( 500 , function ( req, res, next ) { })

To remove handler(s) from the stack:

function myHandler ( req, res, next ) {} middler(server) .add(myHandler) .add( '/about' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.end( 'about us' ); }) .add( function ( req, res, next ) { res.end( 'page not found' ); }) middler(server).remove(myHandler); middler(server).remove( '/about' ); middler(server).removeAll();

Multiple paths/methods/handlers

middler(server) .add([ 'get' , 'post' ], '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { }) function bodyParser ( req, res, next ) { req.body = ... } function formHandler ( req, res, next ) { middler(server) .post( '/posts' , [bodyParser, formHandler]) .post( '/posts' , '/comments' , bodyParser, formHandler)

When multiple handlers are added, they execute in series when the other conditions match.

Handling errors

If your application encounters an error, pass an Error object to the next callback. The rest of the middleware chain will not run, and what middler does with the error is dependent on the following conditions:

If there are error event listener(s) on the middler instance, they will be invoked with err, req, res and the error will not propagate further.

event listener(s) on the middler instance, they will be invoked with and the error will not propagate further. If there is no error listener: In the case of an embedded middler, the error will propagate to the parent chain, i.e. next(err) . Otherwise, the error will be thrown!

listener:

Example custom error handler:

middler(server) .on( 'error' , function ( err, req, res ) { res.writeHead( 500 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); console .error(err.stack || err); res.end( 'sorry, blame it on Rackspace!' ); }) .add( function ( req, res, next ) { next( new Error ( 'whoops!' )); })

Alternate attach syntax

var server = require ( 'http' ).createServer(); var router = middler() .add( function ( req, res, next ) { }) .attach(server) router.detach();

Union compatibility support has been dropped as of middler v0.8.0.

Benchmarks

My results: https://gist.github.com/3473117

App with single middleware, "hello world"

**************** middler (7646.63 rps) **************** connect (7198.48 rps) ******* union (3057.69 rps)

App with 100 routes

**************** middler-routes (6870.59 rps) *************** express-routes (6335.41 rps) ****** director-routes (2414.89 rps)

Running your own benchmark

In the middler root, run:

$ make bench

Brought to you by benchmarx.

