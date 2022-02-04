middie

middie is the plugin that adds middleware support on steroids to Fastify.

The syntax style is the same as express/connect. Does not support the full syntax middleware(err, req, res, next) , because error handling is done inside Fastify.

Install

npm install middie

Usage

Register the plugin and start using your middleware.

const Fastify = require ( 'fastify' ) async function build ( ) { const fastify = Fastify() await fastify.register( require ( 'middie' ), { hook : 'onRequest' }) fastify.use( require ( 'cors' )()) return fastify } build() .then( fastify => fastify.listen( 3000 )) .catch( console .log)

Encapsulation support

The encapsulation works as usual with Fastify, you can register the plugin in a subsystem and your code will work only inside there, or you can declare the middie plugin top level and register a middleware in a nested plugin, and the middleware will be executed only for the nested routes of the specific plugin.

Register the plugin in its own subsystem:

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() fastify.register(subsystem) async function subsystem ( fastify, opts ) { await fastify.register( require ( 'middie' )) fastify.use( require ( 'cors' )()) }

Register a middleware in a specific plugin:

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() fastify .register( require ( 'middie' )) .register(subsystem) async function subsystem ( fastify, opts ) { fastify.use( require ( 'cors' )()) }

Hooks and middleware

Every registered middleware will be run during the onRequest hook phase, so the registration order is important. Take a look at the Lifecycle documentation page to understand better how every request is executed.

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() fastify .register( require ( 'middie' )) .register(subsystem) async function subsystem ( fastify, opts ) { fastify.addHook( 'onRequest' , async (req, reply) => { console .log( 'first' ) }) fastify.use( ( req, res, next ) => { console .log( 'second' ) next() }) fastify.addHook( 'onRequest' , async (req, reply) => { console .log( 'third' ) }) }

If you want to change the Fastify hook that the middleware will be attached to, pass a hook option like so:

Note you can access req.body from the preValidation lifecycle step onwards. Take a look at the Lifecycle documentation page to see the order of the steps.

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() fastify .register( require ( 'middie' ), { hook : 'preHandler' }) .register(subsystem) async function subsystem ( fastify, opts ) { fastify.addHook( 'onRequest' , async (req, reply) => { console .log( 'first' ) }) fastify.use( ( req, res, next ) => { console .log( 'third' ) next() }) fastify.addHook( 'onRequest' , async (req, reply) => { console .log( 'second' ) }) fastify.addHook( 'preHandler' , async (req, reply) => { console .log( 'fourth' ) }) }

Restrict middleware execution to a certain path(s)

If you need to run a middleware only under certain path(s), just pass the path as first parameter to use and you are done!

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() const path = require ( 'path' ) const serveStatic = require ( 'serve-static' ) fastify .register( require ( 'middie' )) .register(subsystem) async function subsystem ( fastify, opts ) { fastify.use( '/css' , serveStatic(path.join(__dirname, '/assets' ))) fastify.use( '/css/*' , serveStatic(path.join(__dirname, '/assets' ))) fastify.use([ '/css' , '/js' ], serveStatic(path.join(__dirname, '/assets' ))) }

Middie Engine

You can also use the engine itself without the Fastify plugin system.

Usage

const Middie = require ( 'middie/engine' ) const http = require ( 'http' ) const helmet = require ( 'helmet' ) const cors = require ( 'cors' ) const middie = Middie(_runMiddlewares) middie.use(helmet()) middie.use(cors()) http .createServer( function handler ( req, res ) { middie.run(req, res) }) .listen( 3000 ) function _runMiddlewares ( err, req, res ) { if (err) { console .log(err) res.end(err) return } }

Keep the context

If you need it you can also keep the context of the calling function by calling run with run(req, res, this) , in this way you can avoid closures allocation.

http .createServer( function handler ( req, res ) { middie.run(req, res, { context : 'object' }) }) .listen( 3000 ) function _runMiddlewares ( err, req, res, ctx ) { if (err) { console .log(err) res.end(err) return } console .log(ctx) }

Restrict middleware execution to a certain path(s)

If you need to run a middleware only under certains path(s), just pass the path as first parameter to use and you are done!

Note that this does support routes with parameters, e.g. /user/:id/comments , but all the matched parameters will be discarded

middie.use( '/public' , staticFiles( '/assets' )) middie.use( '/public' , [cors(), staticFiles( '/assets' )]) middie.use([ '/public' , '/dist' ], staticFiles( '/assets' )) middie.use([ '/public' , '/dist' ], [cors(), staticFiles( '/assets' )])

To guarantee compatibility with Express, adding a prefix uses path-to-regexp to compute a RegExp , which is then used to math every request: it is significantly slower.

TypeScript support

To use this module with TypeScript, make sure to install @types/connect .

Middleware alternatives

Fastify offers some alternatives to the most commonly used Express middleware:

Acknowledgements

This project is kindly sponsored by:

Past sponsors:

License

Licensed under MIT.