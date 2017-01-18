A CSS syntax highlighter based on PostCSS.

midas generates a highly customisable base for syntax highlighting in HTML. Simply pass in a CSS string and it will generate a HTML output. You can then pair it with any of the included themes, or just as easily write your own.

For further details, check out the website!

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. If you add functionality, then please add unit tests to cover it.

License

Base 16 themes used by this module are MIT © 2012 Chris Kempson & contributors.

MIT © Ben Briggs