midas

by Ben Briggs
2.0.3 (see all)

Syntax highlighter based on PostCSS.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme


midas


A CSS syntax highlighter based on PostCSS.

Build Status NPM version Dependency Status

midas generates a highly customisable base for syntax highlighting in HTML. Simply pass in a CSS string and it will generate a HTML output. You can then pair it with any of the included themes, or just as easily write your own.

For further details, check out the website!

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. If you add functionality, then please add unit tests to cover it.

Please help to support this project by purchasing a midas sticker.

License

Base 16 themes used by this module are MIT © 2012 Chris Kempson & contributors.

MIT © Ben Briggs

