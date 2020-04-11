openbase logo
mic

microtip

by Indrashish Ghosh
0.2.2 (see all)

💬 Minimal, accessible, ultra lightweight css tooltip library. Just 1kb.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Made with love License Build Status

Modern, minimal css tooptip library with accessibility baked in. Just `1kb` minified and gzipped.

Microtip

 

Table of Contents

 

Installation

via npm

npm install microtip

via yarn

yarn add microtip

via CDN

https://unpkg.com/microtip/microtip.css

direct download

curl -o microtip https://github.com/ghosh/microtip/blob/master/microtip.css

 

Setup

in PostCSS

@import 'microtip';

in Webpack

import microtip from 'microtip/microtip.css'

in SCSS

@import 'microtip/microtip';

Make sure, node_modules is included in the includePaths setting. You can then directly import the library into your file.

 

Usage

Using the tooltip is incredibly simple. Simply add a aria-label and role="tooltip" attribute to the element on which you want the tooltip to appear. The tooltip message is the attribute value aria-label="your message". This along with a position modifier is all you need to get going. Example:-

<button aria-label="Hey tooltip!" data-microtip-position="top" role="tooltip">

Position Modifiers

You can change the direction of the tooltip by adding a data-microtip-position attribute. The accepted values of this attribute are:- top, top-left, top-right, bottom, bottom-left, bottom-right, left and right. Example:-

<button aria-label="Hey tooltip!" data-microtip-position="top-left" role="tooltip">

Size Modifiers

By default, the tooltip will takeup only the size it requires to show the text. You can specify sizes by adding a data-microtip-size attribute. The accepted values include small, medium, large and fit. Example:-

<button aria-label="This is a decently long text!" data-microtip-position="top-left" data-microtip-size="medium" role="tooltip">

Note - fit sets the width of the tooltip to be the same as the width on the element. It only works along with the top and bottom position modifiers.

 

Customization

Microtip uses css variables, which allows you to customize the behavior of the tooltip as per your needs.

VariableDescriptionDefault Value
--microtip-transition-durationSpecifies the duration of the tootltip transition.18s
--microtip-transition-delayThe delay on hover before showing the tooltip0s
--microtip-transition-easingThe easing applied while transitioning the tooltipease-in-out
--microtip-font-sizeSets the font size of the text in tooltip13px
--microtip-font-weightThe font weight of the text in tooltipnormal
--microtip-text-transformControls the casing of the textnone

 

Example:-

:root {
 --microtip-transition-duration: 0.5s;
 --microtip-transition-delay: 1s;
 --microtip-transition-easing: ease-out;
 --microtip-font-size: 13px;
 --microtip-font-weight: bold;
 --microtip-text-transform: uppercase;
}

The above code will cause all the tooltips to transition over 0.5s while applying an easing of type ease-out after a delay of 1s. The text will be bold and uppercase and have a font size of 13px.

You could also customize the tooltip for individual instances by using a selector more specific than :root. Example:-

.tooltip {
 --microtip-transition-duration: 0.2s;
 --microtip-transition-delay: 0s;
 --microtip-transition-easing: ease-in-out;
}

The above code would only affect the tooltips shown on any element with the tooltip class.

For more on css variables see here

 

  • Micromodal - Tiny javascript library for creating accessible modal dialogs

 

Credits

 

✌️

A little project by @i_ghosh

