Modern, minimal css tooptip library with accessibility baked in. Just `1kb` minified and gzipped.
via npm
npm install microtip
via yarn
yarn add microtip
via CDN
https://unpkg.com/microtip/microtip.css
direct download
curl -o microtip https://github.com/ghosh/microtip/blob/master/microtip.css
in PostCSS
@import 'microtip';
in Webpack
import microtip from 'microtip/microtip.css'
in SCSS
@import 'microtip/microtip';
Make sure,
node_modules is included in the
includePaths setting. You can then directly import the library into your file.
Using the tooltip is incredibly simple. Simply add a
aria-label and
role="tooltip" attribute to the element on which you want the tooltip to appear. The tooltip message is the attribute value
aria-label="your message". This along with a position modifier is all you need to get going. Example:-
<button aria-label="Hey tooltip!" data-microtip-position="top" role="tooltip">
You can change the direction of the tooltip by adding a
data-microtip-position attribute. The accepted values of this attribute are:-
top,
top-left,
top-right,
bottom,
bottom-left,
bottom-right,
left and
right. Example:-
<button aria-label="Hey tooltip!" data-microtip-position="top-left" role="tooltip">
By default, the tooltip will takeup only the size it requires to show the text. You can specify sizes by adding a
data-microtip-size attribute. The accepted values include
small,
medium,
large and
fit. Example:-
<button aria-label="This is a decently long text!" data-microtip-position="top-left" data-microtip-size="medium" role="tooltip">
Note -
fit sets the width of the tooltip to be the same as the width on the element. It only works along with the
top and
bottom position modifiers.
Microtip uses css variables, which allows you to customize the behavior of the tooltip as per your needs.
|Variable
|Description
|Default Value
--microtip-transition-duration
|Specifies the duration of the tootltip transition
.18s
--microtip-transition-delay
|The delay on hover before showing the tooltip
0s
--microtip-transition-easing
|The easing applied while transitioning the tooltip
ease-in-out
--microtip-font-size
|Sets the font size of the text in tooltip
13px
--microtip-font-weight
|The font weight of the text in tooltip
normal
--microtip-text-transform
|Controls the casing of the text
none
Example:-
:root {
--microtip-transition-duration: 0.5s;
--microtip-transition-delay: 1s;
--microtip-transition-easing: ease-out;
--microtip-font-size: 13px;
--microtip-font-weight: bold;
--microtip-text-transform: uppercase;
}
The above code will cause all the tooltips to transition over
0.5s while applying an easing of type
ease-out after a delay of
1s. The text will be
bold and
uppercase and have a font size of
13px.
You could also customize the tooltip for individual instances by using a selector more specific than
:root. Example:-
.tooltip {
--microtip-transition-duration: 0.2s;
--microtip-transition-delay: 0s;
--microtip-transition-easing: ease-in-out;
}
The above code would only affect the tooltips shown on any element with the
tooltip class.
For more on css variables see here
