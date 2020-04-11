Modern, minimal css tooptip library with accessibility baked in. Just `1kb` minified and gzipped.

Table of Contents

Installation

via npm

npm install microtip

via yarn

yarn add microtip

via CDN

https :

direct download

curl -o microtip https://github.com/ghosh/microtip/blob/master/microtip.css

Setup

in PostCSS

@ import 'microtip' ;

in Webpack

import microtip from 'microtip/microtip.css'

in SCSS

@ import 'microtip/microtip' ;

Make sure, node_modules is included in the includePaths setting. You can then directly import the library into your file.

Usage

Using the tooltip is incredibly simple. Simply add a aria-label and role="tooltip" attribute to the element on which you want the tooltip to appear. The tooltip message is the attribute value aria-label="your message" . This along with a position modifier is all you need to get going. Example:-

< button aria-label = "Hey tooltip!" data-microtip-position = "top" role = "tooltip" >

Position Modifiers

You can change the direction of the tooltip by adding a data-microtip-position attribute. The accepted values of this attribute are:- top , top-left , top-right , bottom , bottom-left , bottom-right , left and right . Example:-

< button aria-label = "Hey tooltip!" data-microtip-position = "top-left" role = "tooltip" >

Size Modifiers

By default, the tooltip will takeup only the size it requires to show the text. You can specify sizes by adding a data-microtip-size attribute. The accepted values include small , medium , large and fit . Example:-

< button aria-label = "This is a decently long text!" data-microtip-position = "top-left" data-microtip-size = "medium" role = "tooltip" >

Note - fit sets the width of the tooltip to be the same as the width on the element. It only works along with the top and bottom position modifiers.

Customization

Microtip uses css variables, which allows you to customize the behavior of the tooltip as per your needs.

Variable Description Default Value --microtip-transition-duration Specifies the duration of the tootltip transition .18s --microtip-transition-delay The delay on hover before showing the tooltip 0s --microtip-transition-easing The easing applied while transitioning the tooltip ease-in-out --microtip-font-size Sets the font size of the text in tooltip 13px --microtip-font-weight The font weight of the text in tooltip normal --microtip-text-transform Controls the casing of the text none

Example:-

:root { --microtip-transition-duration : 0.5s ; --microtip-transition-delay : 1s ; --microtip-transition-easing : ease-out; --microtip-font-size : 13px ; --microtip-font-weight : bold; --microtip-text-transform : uppercase; }

The above code will cause all the tooltips to transition over 0.5s while applying an easing of type ease-out after a delay of 1s . The text will be bold and uppercase and have a font size of 13px .

You could also customize the tooltip for individual instances by using a selector more specific than :root . Example:-

.tooltip { --microtip-transition-duration : 0.2s ; --microtip-transition-delay : 0s ; --microtip-transition-easing : ease-in-out; }

The above code would only affect the tooltips shown on any element with the tooltip class.

For more on css variables see here

Related

Micromodal - Tiny javascript library for creating accessible modal dialogs

Credits

Claudio Holanda - Whose work inspired this project

✌️