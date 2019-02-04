Date.now() will only give you accuracy in milliseconds. This module calls gettimeofday(2) to get the time in microseconds and provides it in a few different formats. The same warning from that function applies: The resolution of the system clock is hardware dependent, and the time may be updated continuously or in ``ticks.''

N-API Support

As of version 3.0.0 , this library is built using the N-API library. This should allow you to upgrade to newer versions of Node.js without having to reinstall / rebuild this library.

Version 3.0.0 and later also bundle prebuilt binaries for common systems in the npm package itself. These will be used if the version of Node you are using supports N-API (>= v6.14.2), otherwise the binary will be recompiled on install.

Installation

npm install microtime

Usage

Get the current time in microseconds as an integer.

Get the current time in seconds as a floating point number with microsecond accuracy (similar to time.time() in Python and Time.now.to_f in Ruby).

Get the current time and return as a list with seconds and microseconds (matching the return value of gettimeofday(2) ).

Example

var microtime = require( 'microtime' ) microtime.now() 1297448895297028 microtime.nowDouble() 1297448897.600976 microtime.nowStruct() [ 1297448902, 753875 ]

Estimating clock resolution

Starting with version 0.1.3, there is a test script that tries to guess the clock resolution. You can run it with npm test microtime . Example output: