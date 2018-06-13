🚉 Micro Router - A tiny and functional router for ZEIT's micro
async/await
Install as project dependency:
$ yarn add microrouter
Then you can define your routes inside your microservice:
const { send } = require('micro')
const { router, get } = require('microrouter')
const hello = (req, res) => send(res, 200, `Hello ${req.params.who}`)
const notfound = (req, res) => send(res, 404, 'Not found route')
module.exports = router(get('/hello/:who', hello), get('/*', notfound))
async/await
You can use your handler as an async function:
const { send } = require('micro')
const { router, get } = require('microrouter')
const hello = async (req, res) =>
send(res, 200, await Promise.resolve(`Hello ${req.params.who}`))
module.exports = router(get('/hello/:who', hello))
Each route is a single basic http method that you import from
microrouter and has the same arguments:
get(path = String, handler = Function)
post(path = String, handler = Function)
put(path = String, handler = Function)
patch(path = String, handler = Function)
del(path = String, handler = Function)
head(path = String, handler = Function)
options(path = String, handler = Function)
A simple url pattern that you can define your path. In this path you can set your parameters using a
: notation. The
req parameter from
handler will return this parameters as an object.
For more information about how you can define your path, see url-pattern that's the package that we're using to match paths.
The
handler method is a simple function that will make some action base on your path.
The format of this function is
(req, res) => {}
req.params
As you can see below, the
req parameter has a property called
params that represents the parameters defined in your
path:
const { router, get } = require('microrouter')
const request = require('some-request-lib')
// service.js
module.exports = router(
get('/hello/:who', (req, res) => req.params)
)
// test.js
const response = await request('/hello/World')
console.log(response) // { who: 'World' }
req.query
The
req parameter also has a
query property that represents the
queries defined in your requision url:
const { router, get } = require('microrouter')
const request = require('some-request-lib')
// service.js
module.exports = router(
get('/user', (req, res) => req.query)
)
// test.js
const response = await request('/user?id=1')
console.log(response) // { id: 1 }
By default, router doens't parse anything from your requisition, it's just match your paths and execute a specific handler. So, if you want to parse your body requisition you can do something like that:
const { router, post } = require('microrouter')
const { json, send } = require('micro')
const request = require('some-request-lib')
// service.js
const user = async (req, res) => {
const body = await json(req)
send(res, 200, body)
}
module.exports = router(
post('/user', user)
)
// test.js
const body = { id: 1 }
const response = await request.post('/user', { body })
The package url-pattern has a lot of options inside it to match url. If you has a different need for some of your paths, like make pattern from a regexp, you can pass a instance of
UrlPattern as the path parameter:
const UrlPattern = require('url-pattern')
const { router, get } = require('microrouter')
const routes = router(
get(
new UrlPattern(/^\api/),
() => 'This will match all routes that start with "api"'
)
)
If you want to create nested routes, you can define a namespace for your routes using the
withNamespace high order function:
const { withNamespace, router, get } = require('microrouter')
const { json, send } = require('micro')
const oldApi = withNamespace('/api/v1')
const newApi = withNamespace('/api/v2')
const routes = router(
oldApi(get('/', () => 'My legacy api route')),
newApi(get('/', () => 'My new api route'))
)
PS: The nested routes doesn't work if you pass a UrlPattern instance as path argument!