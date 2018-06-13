🚉 Micro Router - A tiny and functional router for ZEIT's micro

👌 Features

Tiny . Just couple lines of code.

. Just couple lines of code. Functional . Write your http methods using functions.

. Write your http methods using functions. Async. Design to use with async/await

💻 Usage

Install as project dependency:

$ yarn add microrouter

Then you can define your routes inside your microservice:

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) const { router, get } = require('microrouter') const hello = (req, res) => send(res, 200, `Hello ${req.params.who} `) const notfound = (req, res) => send(res, 404, 'Not found route') module.exports = router(get('/hello/:who', hello), get('/*', notfound))

You can use your handler as an async function:

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) const { router, get } = require('microrouter') const hello = async (req, res) => send(res, 200, await Promise.resolve(`Hello ${req.params.who} `)) module.exports = router(get('/hello/:who', hello))

route methods

Each route is a single basic http method that you import from microrouter and has the same arguments:

get(path = String, handler = Function)

post(path = String, handler = Function)

put(path = String, handler = Function)

patch(path = String, handler = Function)

del(path = String, handler = Function)

head(path = String, handler = Function)

options(path = String, handler = Function)

path

A simple url pattern that you can define your path. In this path you can set your parameters using a : notation. The req parameter from handler will return this parameters as an object.

For more information about how you can define your path, see url-pattern that's the package that we're using to match paths.

handler

The handler method is a simple function that will make some action base on your path. The format of this function is (req, res) => {}

As you can see below, the req parameter has a property called params that represents the parameters defined in your path :

const { router, get } = require('microrouter') const request = require('some-request-lib') // service.js module.exports = router( get ('/hello/:who', (req, res) => req.params) ) // test.js const response = await request('/hello/World') console.log(response) // { who: 'World' }

The req parameter also has a query property that represents the queries defined in your requision url:

const { router, get } = require('microrouter') const request = require('some-request-lib') // service.js module.exports = router( get ('/user', (req, res) => req.query) ) // test.js const response = await request('/user?id=1') console.log(response) // { id: 1 }

Parsing Body

By default, router doens't parse anything from your requisition, it's just match your paths and execute a specific handler. So, if you want to parse your body requisition you can do something like that:

const { router, post } = require ( 'microrouter' ) const { json, send } = require ( 'micro' ) const request = require ( 'some-request-lib' ) const user = async (req, res) => { const body = await json(req) send(res, 200 , body) } module .exports = router( post( '/user' , user) ) const body = { id : 1 } const response = await request.post( '/user' , { body })

UrlPattern instance as path

The package url-pattern has a lot of options inside it to match url. If you has a different need for some of your paths, like make pattern from a regexp, you can pass a instance of UrlPattern as the path parameter:

const UrlPattern = require ( 'url-pattern' ) const { router, get } = require('microrouter') const routes = router( get ( new UrlPattern(/^\api/), () => 'This will match all routes that start with "api"' ) )

Namespaced Routes

If you want to create nested routes, you can define a namespace for your routes using the withNamespace high order function:

const { withNamespace, router, get } = require('microrouter') const { json, send } = require ( 'micro' ) const oldApi = withNamespace( '/api/v1' ) const newApi = withNamespace( '/api/v2' ) const routes = router( oldApi( get ('/', () => 'My legacy api route')), newApi( get ('/', () => 'My new api route')) )

PS: The nested routes doesn't work if you pass a UrlPattern instance as path argument!

🕺 Contribute