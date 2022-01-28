Tiny, dependency-free javascript library for creating accessible modal dialogs
The aim of this library is to make modal dialogs accessible and easy to include in your project with minimum configuration. It's only ~1.8kb minified and gzipped - A tiny library for big change.
✔ Toggles relevant aria attributes on open and close
✔ Closes modal on overlay click
✔ Closes modal on pressing the
esc key
✔ Traps tab focus within the modal
✔ Focuses on the first focusable element within the modal
✔ Retains the focused element state after closing the modal
via npm
npm install micromodal --save
via yarn
yarn add micromodal
via CDN direct link
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/micromodal/dist/micromodal.min.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/micromodal/dist/micromodal.min.js"></script>
direct download
curl -O -L https://unpkg.com/micromodal/dist/micromodal.min.js
Please use this pollyfill suggested here.
Find the latest changelog here.
We are always open and invite developers to contribute to Micromodal. We have kept the guidelines and process dead simple, so you invest more time in making modals accessible to all.
Micromodal follows the standardjs coding standard and is part of our
package.json file. It will help us to maintain consistency in the code base.
$ git clone https://github.com/ghosh/micromodal.git
yarn package manager (Read installation guide)
yarn install in the root folder to install all dependencies
yarn dev to start a dev server. This serves the example directory and live reloads when any files are changed
yarn build to build the files for distribution. This is run automatically as a pre-commit hook as well.
This project is licensed under MIT license.
You can mention us on Twitter for any questions, suggestions or just send us funny GIF. We ♥️ GIFs.
Tweet about Micromodal and help us to spread the message about the importance of Web accessibility and Inclusive design.
Indrashish Ghosh – @_ighosh 🇮🇳
Kalpesh Singh - @knowkalpesh 🇮🇳
Darpan Kakadia - @kakadiadarpan 🇩🇪
Contributors - list 🌐