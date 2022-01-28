openbase logo
micromodal

by Indrashish Ghosh
0.4.10 (see all)

⭕ Tiny javascript library for creating accessible modal dialogs

Readme

Micromodal.js

Made with love License Package version Build Status

Tiny, dependency-free javascript library for creating accessible modal dialogs

The aim of this library is to make modal dialogs accessible and easy to include in your project with minimum configuration. It's only ~1.8kb minified and gzipped - A tiny library for big change.

Demo and documentation

 

Features

✔ Toggles relevant aria attributes on open and close

✔ Closes modal on overlay click

✔ Closes modal on pressing the esc key

✔ Traps tab focus within the modal

✔ Focuses on the first focusable element within the modal

✔ Retains the focused element state after closing the modal

 

Installation

via npm

npm install micromodal --save

via yarn

yarn add micromodal

via CDN direct link

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/micromodal/dist/micromodal.min.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/micromodal/dist/micromodal.min.js"></script>

direct download

curl -O -L https://unpkg.com/micromodal/dist/micromodal.min.js

 

IE 11 and below

Please use this pollyfill suggested here.

 

Changelog

Find the latest changelog here.

 

Contributing

We are always open and invite developers to contribute to Micromodal. We have kept the guidelines and process dead simple, so you invest more time in making modals accessible to all.

Micromodal follows the standardjs coding standard and is part of our package.json file. It will help us to maintain consistency in the code base.

Development setup

  1. Clone Github repo $ git clone https://github.com/ghosh/micromodal.git
  2. Install yarn package manager (Read installation guide)
  3. Run yarn install in the root folder to install all dependencies
  4. Run yarn dev to start a dev server. This serves the example directory and live reloads when any files are changed
  5. [Optional] Run yarn build to build the files for distribution. This is run automatically as a pre-commit hook as well.
  6. Send us pull request and chill

 

Licensing

This project is licensed under MIT license.

 

  • Microtip - Modern, lightweight, accessible css tooltip library. Just 1kb.

 

Contact

You can mention us on Twitter for any questions, suggestions or just send us funny GIF. We ♥️ GIFs.

Tweet some love

Tweet about Micromodal and help us to spread the message about the importance of Web accessibility and Inclusive design.

 

Created and maintained by

Indrashish Ghosh – @_ighosh 🇮🇳

Kalpesh Singh - @knowkalpesh 🇮🇳

Darpan Kakadia - @kakadiadarpan 🇩🇪

Contributors - list 🌐

Alternatives

muc
material-ui-confirmSimple confirmation dialogs built on top of @mui/material and straightforward to use thanks to React Hooks
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ad
a11y-dialogA very lightweight and flexible accessible modal dialog script.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
@syncfusion/ej2-popupsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
78K
boo
bootboxWrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
39K
ale
alertyA simple, light and pretty pure javascript for developing browser dialogs and notifications which is following Google's Material Design guidelines. Obviously, it is responsive and no need other library
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1
